Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising SourceHope Opehem
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Related
939theeagle.com
Safety improvement recommendations coming soon for Columbia’s Paris road
A roadway safety audit continues on Columbia’s heavily-traveled Paris road, from Oakland Church road to the Business Loop. Numerous safety complaints from 939 the Eagle listeners about the Paris Road and Vandiver intersection this summer helped prompt the roadway safety audit. Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says Route B is an important corridor, adding the safety concerns are important as well.
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s FUSUS camera plan defeated on a 4-3 vote
Monday night’s vote was 4-3. Our news partner KMIZ reports the vote happened during a contentious meeting that lasted more than five hours. The three council members supporting FUSUS are Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Councilman Matt Pitzer and Councilwoman Betsy Peters. The no votes came from Council members Pat Fowler, Andrea Waner, Roy Lovelady and Nick Foster.
939theeagle.com
Columbia city council set to vote on camera system proposal
Columbia’s Downtown Leadership Council (DLC) is supporting the purchase and implementation of the FUSUS real-time software platform. The city council is scheduled to vote Monday evening on FUSUS, which is a software platform for law enforcement that allows police to access any public or business-linked camera asset in real-time and review camera footage. Columbia Police say FUSUS provides a real-time crime center, allowing officers to have immediate access to video feeds on one single platform while responding to emergencies.
Talks with American Airlines about routes at Columbia Regional Airport continue
COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Leaders say talks are happening about adding new destinations to the Columbia Airport. Today, REDI President Stacey Button told ABC17 News the conversations are continuing with American Airlines and different “low-fare” airlines. Button described those locations as tourist destinations like Phoenix or Las Vegas. Button also said the American Airlines route to Charlotte is still in the The post Talks with American Airlines about routes at Columbia Regional Airport continue appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO) Columbia Police chief Jones discusses FUSUS on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
Columbia’s city council is set to vote tonight on a camera platform called FUSUS. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones strongly supports the plan. He describes FUSUS as a platform that allows CPD to take video that is already out in the community and bring them into one platform. FUSUS allow you to decide if and how you participate, regarding cameras. Critics worry the cameras will target minorities. Chief Jones addressed the issue in-detail during a live interview on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” He joined us in-studio:
abc17news.com
ABC17 Stormtrack Winter Weather Special
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Welcome to this year's winter weather special. This special will explain the difficulties area leaders are facing keeping your streets safe. It will also show you how the ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team predicts snowfall totals, and of course, Chief Meteorologist Jessica Hafner give you her long-range forecast for the winter.
939theeagle.com
At least 28 Tolton students to spend Monday cleaning up fire-damaged Wooldridge
More than two dozen students at Columbia’s Tolton Catholic high school will travel to rural Wooldridge on Monday morning to help clean up the fire-damaged community. An October wildlife destroyed at least 23 structures in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County. It also damaged at least 3,000 acres of land.
kwos.com
Counties struggle to keep staff
How do you keep good employees from ‘jumping ship?’ Cole County Commissioner Jeff Hoelscher admits it’s a challenge with so many government jobs available in Mid – Missouri …. Hoelscher says the retention issues combined with retirements creates openings that regularly have to filled.
kwos.com
School threat doesn’t pan out
A threat called in to Battle High School in Columbia turns out to be a prank. Law officers say the school got a call about an ‘active shooter’. Investigators are trying to track down the caller.
939theeagle.com
Wooldridge-area residents grateful for Tolton students’ cleanup efforts
Mid-Missouri’s fire-damaged Wooldridge has received a major cleanup from more than 40 representatives of Columbia’s Tolton Catholic high school. Tolton high school dean of academics Tim Scherrer says at least 43 people participated on Monday, including 29 Tolton students. Others were parents, alums and staff members. They cleared debris and placed items in dumpsters.
lakeexpo.com
Lake Of The Ozarks Toll Bridge On Track For 2026 Payoff, And Then It Will Be Free
Not very many years ago — in the early 1990s — the area of the Lake that is now known as Porto Cima and The Villages at Shawnee Bend was miles and miles of vacant shoreline. That's all changed now, thanks to the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge... commonly known as "the toll bridge."
939theeagle.com
COU looking at leisure destination markets like Las Vegas and Orlando
A key economic development official in Columbia has had conversations with five airlines about adding leisure market destinations to Columbia Regional Airport (COU). Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says she met with the five airlines three weeks ago. She tells 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table” they’re looking at ultra low-fare carriers.
Nothing found after ‘prank’ threat at Battle High School
No actual threat was found Tuesday after someone called in a threat against Battle High School that school officials said was a prank. The post Nothing found after ‘prank’ threat at Battle High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia city council to vote on police-backed crime surveillance system
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will vote on whether or not to approve the Columbia Police Department's request for a real-time crime control surveillance system throughout the city Monday night. The surveillance system, called Fusus, would allow police to have immediate access to surveillance cameras across the city if a crime happens in the The post Columbia city council to vote on police-backed crime surveillance system appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia business set to host holiday event to help local vendors
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Andrea Lyn Events, a local Columbia business is hosting a Holiday Makers Market event that is focused on helping small businesses while celebrating the upcoming holidays. Some small businesses have had to make adjustments during the past holiday season due to the pandemic. According to Score.org, 35% of small business owners have The post Columbia business set to host holiday event to help local vendors appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Rocheport bridge project on track to finish end of 2024
The new Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge is on track to be finished in December 2024. The post Rocheport bridge project on track to finish end of 2024 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,000 customers in Columbia were without power for a few hours Saturday afternoon. All in the central Columbia area. The outage started around 3 p.m. and was resolved two hours later. The power outage was first noticed just after Columbia fire crews responded to a small grass fire on Redwood Road. Firefighters The post Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Students help clean up in aftermath of Wooldridge fire
Students from a Columbia private school will help residents of a Cooper County village clean up Monday after a devastating wildfire. The post Students help clean up in aftermath of Wooldridge fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
MU coaching staff braces for transfer storm
During his weekly press conference Monday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz issued what could be seen as a plea to some of his players who might consider entering the transfer portal when it opens Dec. 5. “There’s gonna be players who leave our program, and I love ‘em dearly,” Drinkwitz said....
visitcolumbiamo.com
Holiday 2022 – Things to do Around Columbia
The winter holiday season is finally here and there is SO MUCH to do in and around CoMo! We’ve compiled a number of holiday events and activities into one convenience place to help you plan the perfect celebration!. Light/Holiday Displays & Festivals. Magic Tree Festival. December 1, 2022 |...
Comments / 0