Columbia, MO

Safety improvement recommendations coming soon for Columbia’s Paris road

A roadway safety audit continues on Columbia’s heavily-traveled Paris road, from Oakland Church road to the Business Loop. Numerous safety complaints from 939 the Eagle listeners about the Paris Road and Vandiver intersection this summer helped prompt the roadway safety audit. Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says Route B is an important corridor, adding the safety concerns are important as well.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s FUSUS camera plan defeated on a 4-3 vote

Monday night’s vote was 4-3. Our news partner KMIZ reports the vote happened during a contentious meeting that lasted more than five hours. The three council members supporting FUSUS are Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Councilman Matt Pitzer and Councilwoman Betsy Peters. The no votes came from Council members Pat Fowler, Andrea Waner, Roy Lovelady and Nick Foster.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia city council set to vote on camera system proposal

Columbia’s Downtown Leadership Council (DLC) is supporting the purchase and implementation of the FUSUS real-time software platform. The city council is scheduled to vote Monday evening on FUSUS, which is a software platform for law enforcement that allows police to access any public or business-linked camera asset in real-time and review camera footage. Columbia Police say FUSUS provides a real-time crime center, allowing officers to have immediate access to video feeds on one single platform while responding to emergencies.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Talks with American Airlines about routes at Columbia Regional Airport continue

COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Leaders say talks are happening about adding new destinations to the Columbia Airport. Today, REDI President Stacey Button told ABC17 News the conversations are continuing with American Airlines and different “low-fare” airlines. Button described those locations as tourist destinations like Phoenix or Las Vegas. Button also said the American Airlines route to Charlotte is still in the The post Talks with American Airlines about routes at Columbia Regional Airport continue appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO) Columbia Police chief Jones discusses FUSUS on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Columbia’s city council is set to vote tonight on a camera platform called FUSUS. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones strongly supports the plan. He describes FUSUS as a platform that allows CPD to take video that is already out in the community and bring them into one platform. FUSUS allow you to decide if and how you participate, regarding cameras. Critics worry the cameras will target minorities. Chief Jones addressed the issue in-detail during a live interview on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” He joined us in-studio:
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

ABC17 Stormtrack Winter Weather Special

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Welcome to this year's winter weather special. This special will explain the difficulties area leaders are facing keeping your streets safe. It will also show you how the ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team predicts snowfall totals, and of course, Chief Meteorologist Jessica Hafner give you her long-range forecast for the winter.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Counties struggle to keep staff

How do you keep good employees from ‘jumping ship?’ Cole County Commissioner Jeff Hoelscher admits it’s a challenge with so many government jobs available in Mid – Missouri …. Hoelscher says the retention issues combined with retirements creates openings that regularly have to filled.
COLE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

School threat doesn’t pan out

A threat called in to Battle High School in Columbia turns out to be a prank. Law officers say the school got a call about an ‘active shooter’. Investigators are trying to track down the caller.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Wooldridge-area residents grateful for Tolton students’ cleanup efforts

Mid-Missouri’s fire-damaged Wooldridge has received a major cleanup from more than 40 representatives of Columbia’s Tolton Catholic high school. Tolton high school dean of academics Tim Scherrer says at least 43 people participated on Monday, including 29 Tolton students. Others were parents, alums and staff members. They cleared debris and placed items in dumpsters.
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
939theeagle.com

COU looking at leisure destination markets like Las Vegas and Orlando

A key economic development official in Columbia has had conversations with five airlines about adding leisure market destinations to Columbia Regional Airport (COU). Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says she met with the five airlines three weeks ago. She tells 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table” they’re looking at ultra low-fare carriers.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia city council to vote on police-backed crime surveillance system

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will vote on whether or not to approve the Columbia Police Department's request for a real-time crime control surveillance system throughout the city Monday night. The surveillance system, called Fusus, would allow police to have immediate access to surveillance cameras across the city if a crime happens in the The post Columbia city council to vote on police-backed crime surveillance system appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia business set to host holiday event to help local vendors

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Andrea Lyn Events, a local Columbia business is hosting a Holiday Makers Market event that is focused on helping small businesses while celebrating the upcoming holidays. Some small businesses have had to make adjustments during the past holiday season due to the pandemic. According to Score.org, 35% of small business owners have The post Columbia business set to host holiday event to help local vendors appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,000 customers in Columbia were without power for a few hours Saturday afternoon. All in the central Columbia area. The outage started around 3 p.m. and was resolved two hours later. The power outage was first noticed just after Columbia fire crews responded to a small grass fire on Redwood Road. Firefighters The post Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU coaching staff braces for transfer storm

During his weekly press conference Monday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz issued what could be seen as a plea to some of his players who might consider entering the transfer portal when it opens Dec. 5. “There’s gonna be players who leave our program, and I love ‘em dearly,” Drinkwitz said....
COLUMBIA, MO
visitcolumbiamo.com

Holiday 2022 – Things to do Around Columbia

The winter holiday season is finally here and there is SO MUCH to do in and around CoMo! We’ve compiled a number of holiday events and activities into one convenience place to help you plan the perfect celebration!. Light/Holiday Displays & Festivals. Magic Tree Festival. December 1, 2022 |...
COLUMBIA, MO

