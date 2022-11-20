ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Beyer
2d ago

yay the Republicans are backing off of this loser, too bad it took three strikes and you're out they're really smart they would have never backed him in the first place. just another reason why people should not vote for the Republican party at this time until they get smart. they're starting to realize that they need the people's vote. I think what would get the people's vote is if they would work with the Democrats to work on things and get things done instead of stalling or playing the blame game

Michael Hoover
2d ago

Trump is the best weapon the Democrats have against the republican party. Trump will hand the Democrats a win , just like Trump did in the midterm election. The Democrats will win again!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Undecided
2d ago

These people are possessed with an irrational hatred for Trump who was the best policy president since Eisenhower. Prove me wrong

LehighValleyLive.com

Disastrous midterm in Lehigh Valley, other suburban areas spells trouble for Pa. GOP | Analysis

Earlier this month, Pennsylvania voters once again defied prognostications, rejected the status quo, and exhibited how demography has realigned the state’s politics. An unpopular Democratic president (born and initially raised in the region that delivered Donald Trump’s 2016 statewide victory), surging voter registration numbers for Republicans, and economic disaffection failed to deliver a red wave. On-the-ground, anti-Democratic sentiment in working-class, once reliably blue regions like northeastern Pennsylvania didn’t translate into electoral destiny for the GOP.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Leaving office, Toomey calls Trump's Jan. 6 actions 'an egregious offense to the Constitution'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In a very candid exit interview with KDKA political editor Jon Delano, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey had some of his strongest words about former President Donald Trump.The senator leaves office in just five weeks after 18 years in Congress.Pat Toomey is one of the most fiscally conservative senators in Washington with a strong independent streak that led the Republican to vote to remove Donald Trump from office shortly after the Capitol attack."For me, it was not a close call," says Toomey.Echoing the conclusions of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, Toomey could not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

'Day of reckoning' as Pennsylvania Republicans impeach 'woke' Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

Being the district attorney in one of the country's largest cities is a tough job. It's even more challenging when the city experiences record-breaking homicides, carjackings, and other violent crimes, and the policies the district attorney's offices implemented contributed to the surge. Such is the case in Philadelphia with Soros-backed, radical left-wing District Attorney Larry Krasner. However, on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled state House had enough and voted to impeach Krasner. It will be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly 30 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Is lieutenant governor question too important to be bundled?

When it comes to the U.S. government, no one is drafted to be vice president. It’s an honored invitation. Presidential candidates search for someone who is a complement, providing strengths where there are weaknesses while still having a similar overall direction. Sometimes that’s a real partnership. Other times, it’s a waiting game. Regardless, the vice presidential candidate knows who the top of the ticket is when signing on.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Strong voter turnout in Allegheny County and lower turnout in Philadelphia raises questions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite fewer registered voters, Allegheny County out-voted Philadelphia County in this year's general election.Voters in Allegheny County turned out to vote, while those in Philadelphia County were just so-so, which meant Allegheny outvoted its bigger brother by 67,000 votes."That is really going to translate into greater political influence," Democratic political strategist J.J. Balaban of Philadelphia said. "People around the state are paying attention to that sort of thing."Balaban said Allegheny County's strength helps in Democratic primaries but the surrounding counties have lost influence in Democratic contests. "The challenge is the whole Pittsburgh region as a whole has...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

