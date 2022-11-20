Read full article on original website
Keep your thermostat at this temperature to save on heating costs this winter
Saving on energy bills this winter season has become a big priority for many. The US Department of Energy suggests setting your thermostat at 68 F in the winter to do so.
Dad introduces 'no electricity at home' policy and only puts the heating on once a week
A dad has introduced a ‘no electricity at home’ policy, which sees his family having to strap on headlamps, to save cash amid the cost of living crisis. Chavdar Todorov, 53, from London, decided he and his family needed to cut back on their energy usage after seeing their bill more than double in price to £320 a month. You can see his plan in action here:
Heat Pump vs. Furnace: Which Is Best for Your Home?
Steph Mickelson is a freelance writer based in Northwest Wisconsin who specializes in real estate, building materials, and design. When she's not writing, she can be found juggling kids and coffee. published Now. Winter is coming, and finding the right heating system for your homes is quickly becoming a top...
CNET
Set Your Water Heater to This Exact Temperature and Watch Your Energy Bills Drop
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not much beats a hot shower after a long, stressful day. But if you're like me, your enjoyment is always tempered by nagging thoughts about how much that water is actually costing you. That concern isn't for nothing: Hot water heating can account for 14% to 18% of an average utility bill, according to the Department of Energy.
CNET
Slash Your Electric, Gas and Water Bills This Winter With These Easy Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Winter is coming fast, and as the temperatures continue to drop, the price of electricity, natural gas and oil are set to rise, experts say. Heating costs alone are expected to jump more than 17% across the US compared to last winter, outpacing inflation and hitting the highest prices in more than 10 years, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association (PDF).
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Close Off Vents to Save Money in the Winter
With winter coming, many folks are thinking about energy costs. Most residential heating fuels are more expensive than ever before, and that’s one reason it makes sense to lower your monthly heating bill as much as reasonably possible. There are lots of ideas floating around on how to do this, and one of the most popular is closing heating vents in unused rooms.
rsvplive.ie
Cost of living: Simple freezer hack to save you money on your energy bills
Freezers are probably one of the last places we think to look when it comes to searching for a household chore to add to our lists - not that we're looking. However, defrosting the freezer is an important step in keeping the appliance funning smoothly. As it happens, completing this...
CAR AND DRIVER
Winter Is Back, but Don't Idle Your Car
There's no national law against idling a vehicle, but even if it's not illegal where you live, it just doesn't make sense to leave your car running if you're not in it. With the cold weather, it might be tempting to warm up your vehicle, but with modern cars, it's faster and more efficient to just start moving.
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
Consumer Reports.org
How to Cut Home Heating Costs This Winter
For the typical American household, utility bills are about $2,000 a year, according to the most recent Department of Energy figures. Heating an average home accounts for about $900 of that. So you want to keep the warm air you pay for inside instead of flying out through drafty windows, wonky doors that don’t fit their frames, and under-insulated attics and basements. Weatherizing your home is job No. 1 and may whittle down heating and cooling costs by 20 percent annually (or about $220), the DOE says. Keeping your heat and hot water systems running smoothly and taking advantage of available rebates and tax credits may save you even more.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Stay warm in low temperatures with this heated and insulated jacket, on sale for $45
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Winter is on the horizon, along with gusty winds and icy temperatures. Whether camping, skiing or sledding, you’ll need a jacket that will protect you from all the elements. Keep warm while enjoying any outdoor activity with this CALDO-X Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood, now price-dropped to only $44.99.
BBC
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
What Are Infrared Space Heaters and How Do They Work?
Heating costs are on the rise this year, so many homeowners are looking for the best way to heat their homes. One newer option on the market is an infrared space heater. Barry Gray, an archeologist, woodworker and founder of The Tools Square, says infrared space heaters rely on infrared radiation. While they tend to distribute heat in a narrow beam, you might heat a whole room with one unit depending on the layout and size of your home.
Consumer Reports.org
Should You Warm Up Your Car Before Driving?
It’s easy to understand the appeal of getting into a warm car when the temperatures outside begin to drop. Some drivers are also convinced that letting the car warm up before driving is also better for the engine. But is it really a good idea?. Consumer Reports’ chief mechanic,...
'It's like living in an igloo.' People are turning off their heat as prices surge
As the first frigid weather of autumn chills the Northeast, many people are faced with a tough decision: deal with the surging costs of heating their homes or live without it.
Dropping Your Sun Visors Can Actually Help Defrost Your Windshield
Though they're designed to reduce glare, your visors can help visibility on cold icy mornings too. The post Dropping Your Sun Visors Can Actually Help Defrost Your Windshield appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Households that use heating oil might see an increase in their bill
YORK, Pa. — This year it might cost you more to stay warmer during the winter months. “It isn't even cold, and prices were much higher than they were a year ago, and I’m afraid when it gets cold, those prices could go up a lot more," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.
Cheapest for Home Heating: Electric Heaters or Radiators?
Home heating costs are on the rise. Electric heaters and radiators each carry pros and cons, but which is best for lowering your energy bills?
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
myzeo.com
Helpful Heating: What to Look for in Heating Options for Homes
Wintertime is around the corner, and the average American homeowner spends around $931 seasonally on heating costs. With the price of energy going up and up, homeowners are cutting corners to save a few dollars when it comes to heat. Depending on where you live in the United States, heating...
