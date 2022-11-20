ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee drops to No. 9 on AP football ranking after loss against South Carolina

By Octavia Johnson
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — As Tennessee is close to finishing the season, the Vols dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 on The Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll after losing to South Carolina.

The Vols lost their second game of the season to the Gamecocks with the final score being 38-63 . Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was reported to have left the game due to a knee injury .

Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?

Tennessee was ranked No. 24 after Week 1 of the college football season. After the Vols’ win against the Pittsburgh Panthers, Tennessee went up to No. 15 .

The Vols didn’t stop climbing the ranks as they took on Florida and beat them 38-33. Tennessee was soon ranked at No. 8 in the football poll . Then the Vols won against LSU for the first time since 2005, placing them at No. 6 .

After a historic win from Tennessee against Alabama, the Vols came in at No. 3 . Finally, the poll updated the points and found that Tennessee and Ohio State were tied at No. 2 .

Tennessee stayed at No. 2 until their first loss of the season against Georgie caused their ranking to fall to No. 5 . The final score was 13-27.

Tennessee is 9-2 in their season and still has another game against Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee falls in CFB Playoff rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers dropped to No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after their second loss of the season against South Carolina. The fourth edition of the rankings was released Tuesday. Georgia is at No. 1, Ohio State is at No. 2, Michigan is at No. 3 and TCU […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Top Tennessee Target Closing In On Commitment

Thanksgiving week isn’t typically a major week for college football recruiting. However, it has the potential to be a big week for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class. One of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets — Daevin Hobbs — is announcing his college commitment on Friday, Nov. 25. Hobbs is deciding between top SEC powers Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney takes a shot at Tennessee Vols

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some interesting thoughts this week on the Tennessee Vols‘ recent 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney and Clemson are set to take on South Carolina this weekend in their regular season finale. On Monday night, Swinney was asked on his radio show about the Gamecocks’ strong showing against the Vols.
CLEMSON, SC
SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins

SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
NASHVILLE, TN
One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game

Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
COLUMBIA, SC
Boston helps No. 1 South Carolina routs Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her fourth double-double of the season as top-ranked South Carolina rolled to a 79-36 victory over Cal Poly Tuesday night. Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year, had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her 64th career double-double, which is the most among active NCAA players in all divisions.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Hardee’s Classic hosts win big on opening night

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 33rd Hardee’s Classic opened with four ladies contests on Monday from David Crockett High School. The hosts and defending champions, David Crockett Lady Pioneers, closed out the first night of the tournament with a statement win. They held University High to just a pair of points in the first half, […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
