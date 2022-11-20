ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed by semi-truck in downtown Redding

By Damon Arthur, Redding Record Searchlight
 6 days ago

Update, 1:35 p.m. Wednesday

The Shasta County Coroner's office identified a homeless woman who was run over by a semi-truck Saturday night while she was sleeping in tent as 57-year-old Lori Louise Rasmussen of Redding.

The truck driver was backing up, going in a westerly direction on State Street, west of Favretto Avenue when he struck the tent, which was set up just south of the street, police said. The incident happened at about 8:20 p.m., police said.

The area where Rasmussen was killed was off Parkview Avenue, near the Redding Library.

Original story

A homeless woman sleeping in a tent along a street in downtown Redding was run over by a semi-truck Saturday night, Redding police said.

A truck driver was attempting to turn around his big rig when he backed over a tent with a woman who was inside, Redding police said in a news release.

The 62-year-old truck driver was backing up, going in a westerly direction on State Street, west of Favretto Avenue when he struck the tent, which was set up just south of the street, police said. The incident happened at about 8:20 p.m., police said.

The area where the woman was killed was off Parkview Avenue, near the Redding Library. There is a large dirt lot just to the north of where the woman was run over.

Vonnie Baker said Sunday she was camped on a tarp near where the woman was run over. Baker said she had just fallen when the incident happened.

"From what I could see, he (the truck driver) was moving kind of slow and he just didn't see her," Baker said. She said she heard the woman yelling for help after she was struck.

Police said the woman was declared dead at the scene after they arrived. Police did not provide the name of the woman or the truck driver.

Police said alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the incident.

The woman, who had been living on the streets in Redding "a few years," had a dog, which was taken away by police, Baker said. She had not been camping in the location near State Street for long, though, Baker said.

"I liked her. She was ornery. She was a sweetheart, but she was ornery," Baker said.

It was the first time Baker had heard of a homeless person run over by a vehicle in the area, she said.

However, a woman was run over by a trash truck and killed in November last year in an alley off Trinity Street in downtown Redding.

The woman, Tina Kay Michaels, 56, was wrapped in dark-colored blankets and clothes and was lying in the "path of travel" of the truck when she was run over, police said.

Comments / 18

Kelly Baxley
6d ago

Something needs to be established where these homeless people who choose to pitch a tent can do so in a designated spot. Then when it is daylight, they can pack up their tent and move along. This is 2 different incidents, although a tragic accident both times, in 1 year. Prayers to all involved including the truck drivers.

