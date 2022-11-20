ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Stefon Diggs, Sean McDermott have sideline chat early vs. Browns

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago
As things unfolded for the Bills, Stefon Diggs did eventually get involved against the Browns.

But it didn’t start off as we’ve become accustom to.

Diggs was not involved early and was not targeted against the Browns until just before halftime. It was a touchdown catch, but prior to that, Diggs seemed to be a little bothered by something on the sideline and cameras caught him.

One could guess it had to do with his lack of touches.

Specifically, Diggs was spotted appearing a little upset and he eventually had a close-knot conversation with head coach Sean McDermott.

What was said? We’ll probably never be told by either, but we can still see what that conversation looked like in the clip below:

