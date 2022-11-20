Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill
Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
MilitaryTimes
Turkeys, pies and eggnog deployed to troops around the world
More than 370,000 pounds of food, including 9,155 whole turkeys and 41,745 pounds of roasted turkeys and lots of the trimmings, have been delivered, or are about to be delivered by Thanksgiving, to troops around the world, according to the Defense Logistics Agency. Examples of the other items service members...
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
iheart.com
This Thanksgiving , Instead Of Eating A Turkey You Can Cuddle A Turkey
An animal sanctuary called the Gentle Barn , with locations in California, Missouri, and Tennessee is offering you the opportunity to cuddle with a turkey this Thanksgiving. The Gentle Barn introduces their special event, called A Gentle Thanksgiving, "We are inviting you on Thanksgiving Day to cuddle our turkeys, feed them treats, join us for pie, and games, and celebrate life, love, and liberty with our majestic turkeys who should have been cherished throughout history for their intelligence, affection, and dynamic personalities."
How to Cook a Turkey for Thanksgiving
Cutting into a Thanksgiving turkey.Photo byPhoto by Claudio Schwarz on UnsplashonUnsplash. Thanksgiving is coming up, and that means it’s time to get excited about stuffing yourself with tons of delicious food. And what better way to celebrate than by preparing your favorite dish? Turkey!
Biden: 'No ballot stuffing' in vote for Thanksgiving turkey pardon
President Biden pardoned two turkeys named Chocolate and Chip for Thanksgiving as part of the holiday tradition at the White House. The president joked that there was "no ballot stuffing" for the vote for which turkeys were chosen.Nov. 21, 2022.
Comments / 0