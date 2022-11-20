ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These were the most popular names in North Dakota for baby boys in the 1960s

By Brendan Rodenberg
STACKER — Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in North Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.

#50. Jeff

Jeff is a name of English origin meaning “peaceful pledge”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 318
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,147 (#5 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 62,062

#49. Shawn

Shawn is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 322
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, -98.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #74
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,811

#48. Roger

Roger is a name of German origin meaning “famous spearman”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 326
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 71,449

#47. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69 (#174 (tie) most common name, -80.6% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #86 (tie)
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 42,548

#46. Jon

Jon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is gracious”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 359
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69 (#174 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #82
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 44,865

#45. Rodney

Rodney is a name of English origin meaning “island near the clearing”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 365
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69 (#174 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 72,173

#44. Brent

Brent is a name of English origin meaning “hill”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 365
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69 (#174 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #117
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 27,113

#43. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 368
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107 (#120 (tie) most common name, -70.9% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,285

#42. Larry

Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 382
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107 (#120 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 108,594

#41. Curtis

Curtis is a name of English origin meaning “courteous”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 384
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #78
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,220

#40. Wayne

Wayne is a name of English origin meaning “wagon builder”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 395
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #63
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 54,767

#39. Dennis

Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning “follower of Dionysius”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 411
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 94,992

#38. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 414
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #116
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 27,950

#37. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 449
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 186 (#61 most common name, -58.6% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,488

#36. Jay

Jay is a name of Latin origin meaning “jaybird”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 463
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#383 (tie) most common name, -97.8% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #85
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 42,732

#35. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 465
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 254 (#39 (tie) most common name, -45.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,162

#34. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 469
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, -98.9% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,669

#33. Dale

Dale is a name of English origin meaning “valley”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 473
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #67
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 50,424

#32. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 488
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,192

#31. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 488
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#326 most common name, -96.5% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,552

#30. Bruce

Bruce is a name of Scottish origin meaning “from the brushwood thicket”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 491
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 74,679

#29. Craig

Craig is a name of Scottish origin meaning “rocky”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 504
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,739

#28. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 528
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63 (#185 most common name, -88.1% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 122,772

#27. Terry

Terry is a name of German origin meaning “power of the tribe”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 530
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63 (#185 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,440

#26. Gary

Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 538
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63 (#185 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,046

#25. Keith

Keith is a name of Celtic origin meaning “wood, forest”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 553
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63 (#185 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,619

#24. Troy

Troy is a name of Irish origin meaning “foot soldier”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 571
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#420 (tie) most common name, -98.9% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #56
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 61,396

#23. Gregory

Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 592
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#420 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,574

#22. Dean

Dean is a name of English origin meaning “valley”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 594
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#237 most common name, -93.1% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #86 (tie)
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 42,548

#21. Randy

Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning “shield-wolf”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 624
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#237 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,889

#20. Douglas

Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning “black water”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 654
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#237 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,047

#19. Bradley

Bradley is a name of English origin meaning “woodland clearing”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 682
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#326 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #71
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 48,715

#18. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 716
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 468 (#4 most common name, -34.6% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,610

#17. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 979
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 237 (#47 most common name, -75.8% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,231

#16. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 987
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 28 (#282 (tie) most common name, -97.2% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 374,010

#15. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 995
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 186 (#61 most common name, -81.3% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,161

#14. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,057
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43 (#233 (tie) most common name, -95.9% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,888

#13. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,068
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 45 (#229 most common name, -95.8% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,587

#12. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,291
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#370 most common name, -99.1% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 258,277

#11. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,423
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#383 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,105

#10. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,443
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#237 most common name, -97.2% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,739

#9. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,444
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#311 (tie) most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 271,514

#8. Todd

Todd is a name of English origin meaning “fox”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,484
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#311 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,766

#7. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,648
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 108 (#117 (tie) most common name, -93.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,975

#6. Scott

Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,657
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#420 (tie) most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 266,936

#5. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,668
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 208 (#56 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,653

#4. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,759
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 396 (#13 most common name, -77.5% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,986

#3. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,896
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#288 (tie) most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,513

#2. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,367
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 177 (#69 (tie) most common name, -92.5% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 734,169

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,415
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 289 (#27 (tie) most common name, -88.0% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,402

KX News

KX News

