These were the most popular names in North Dakota for baby boys in the 1960s
STACKER — Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.
The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in North Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.
#50. Jeff
Jeff is a name of English origin meaning “peaceful pledge”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 318
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,147 (#5 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 62,062
#49. Shawn
Shawn is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 322
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, -98.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #74
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,811
#48. Roger
Roger is a name of German origin meaning “famous spearman”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 326
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 71,449
#47. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69 (#174 (tie) most common name, -80.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #86 (tie)
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 42,548
#46. Jon
Jon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is gracious”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 359
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69 (#174 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #82
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 44,865
#45. Rodney
Rodney is a name of English origin meaning “island near the clearing”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 365
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69 (#174 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 72,173
#44. Brent
Brent is a name of English origin meaning “hill”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 365
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69 (#174 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #117
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 27,113
#43. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 368
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107 (#120 (tie) most common name, -70.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,285
#42. Larry
Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 382
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107 (#120 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 108,594
#41. Curtis
Curtis is a name of English origin meaning “courteous”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 384
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #78
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,220
#40. Wayne
Wayne is a name of English origin meaning “wagon builder”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 395
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #63
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 54,767
#39. Dennis
Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning “follower of Dionysius”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 411
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 94,992
#38. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 414
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #116
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 27,950
#37. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 449
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 186 (#61 most common name, -58.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,488
#36. Jay
Jay is a name of Latin origin meaning “jaybird”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 463
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#383 (tie) most common name, -97.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #85
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 42,732
#35. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 465
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 254 (#39 (tie) most common name, -45.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,162
#34. Donald
Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 469
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, -98.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,669
#33. Dale
Dale is a name of English origin meaning “valley”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 473
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #67
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 50,424
#32. Ronald
Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 488
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,192
#31. Kenneth
Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 488
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#326 most common name, -96.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,552
#30. Bruce
Bruce is a name of Scottish origin meaning “from the brushwood thicket”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 491
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 74,679
#29. Craig
Craig is a name of Scottish origin meaning “rocky”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 504
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#476 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,739
#28. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 528
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63 (#185 most common name, -88.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 122,772
#27. Terry
Terry is a name of German origin meaning “power of the tribe”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 530
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63 (#185 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,440
#26. Gary
Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 538
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63 (#185 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,046
#25. Keith
Keith is a name of Celtic origin meaning “wood, forest”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 553
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63 (#185 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,619
#24. Troy
Troy is a name of Irish origin meaning “foot soldier”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 571
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#420 (tie) most common name, -98.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 61,396
#23. Gregory
Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 592
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#420 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,574
#22. Dean
Dean is a name of English origin meaning “valley”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 594
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#237 most common name, -93.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #86 (tie)
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 42,548
#21. Randy
Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning “shield-wolf”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 624
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#237 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,889
#20. Douglas
Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning “black water”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 654
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#237 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,047
#19. Bradley
Bradley is a name of English origin meaning “woodland clearing”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 682
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#326 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #71
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 48,715
#18. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 716
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 468 (#4 most common name, -34.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,610
#17. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 979
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 237 (#47 most common name, -75.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,231
#16. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 987
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 28 (#282 (tie) most common name, -97.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 374,010
#15. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 995
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 186 (#61 most common name, -81.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,161
#14. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,057
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43 (#233 (tie) most common name, -95.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,888
#13. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,068
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 45 (#229 most common name, -95.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,587
#12. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,291
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#370 most common name, -99.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 258,277
#11. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,423
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#383 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,105
#10. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,443
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#237 most common name, -97.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,739
#9. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,444
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#311 (tie) most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 271,514
#8. Todd
Todd is a name of English origin meaning “fox”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,484
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#311 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,766
#7. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,648
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 108 (#117 (tie) most common name, -93.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,975
#6. Scott
Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,657
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#420 (tie) most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 266,936
#5. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,668
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 208 (#56 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,653
#4. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,759
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 396 (#13 most common name, -77.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,986
#3. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,896
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#288 (tie) most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,513
#2. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,367
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 177 (#69 (tie) most common name, -92.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 734,169
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
North Dakota
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,415
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 289 (#27 (tie) most common name, -88.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,402
