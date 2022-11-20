Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
WKRC
Flames engulf barn in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - No injuries were reported when multiple fire departments were called upon to extinguish a barn fire in Butler County. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. on Withrow Road in Wayne Township. Agencies from St. Clair Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Milford Township...
WKRC
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Fairfield motel
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A 16-year-old girl was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a local motel. Fairfield police charged the teen with murder for helping to plan a robbery at the Holiday Inn Express. Police found 18-year-old Kaaree Hipsher-Burton shot dead in a hallway on the second...
Fox 19
Driver killed in South Fairmount crash identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man has been identified as the driver who died in a South Fairmount crash early Sunday. Dominick Boesken, 25, died around 2 a.m. at the scene of the crash on Harrison Avenue near the Sarvis Court intersection, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Boesken was...
WKRC
20 cats found dead in Clermont County home after owner passes away
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – No foul play is suspected in a Clermont County woman’s sudden death, but what was found in her house is heartbreaking. When authorities entered the Klondyke Road home, there were two dogs and seven cats living in squalid conditions, surrounded by the bodies of 20 dead cats.
WKRC
Goshen Strong: 4 months later, community still recovering from devastating tornado
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It’s been about four months since a powerful EF-2 tornado struck Goshen Township. Many families faced extensive damage to their homes and businesses, along with schools, and even a fire station being torn apart. “We are watertight, but we still have a lot of...
WKRC
Man suspected of East Price Hill murder appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man arrested in Kentucky for a deadly shooting in East Price Hill faced a judge in Hamilton County. Devin Ratliff faces a murder charge. Police say Ratliff shot and killed Anthony Jamison at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street on Oct. 23.
WKRC
Former Hamilton County coroner, Cincinnati State president Dr. O'dell Owens has died
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Hamilton County coroner, Cincinnati State president and fertility expert Dr. O'dell Owens has died. Current coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco said Dr. Owens died on the way to the hospital after suffering a heart attack just after noon Wednesday. He was elected to the office of Hamilton...
WKRC
3 men accused of firing dozens of shots at mobile home over text appear in court
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Three men were back in court in connection to shots fired into a home at a Goshen Township mobile home park. Joshua Marks, 19, from Fairfield; Vinay Julious, 19, from Monroe; and Daniel Colegate, 18, from Loveland appeared during a preliminary hearing in Clermont County Monday.
WKRC
Accused wrong-way driver appears in court a month after deadly crash
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC)- A local woman accused in a deadly wrong-way crash made her first court appearance Tuesday. Kearies Simpson, 23, is accused of killing Martha Arlinghaus, 83, a former teacher at Villa Madonna Academy. Simpson is facing murder and several wanton endangerment charges for the wrong-way crash. Tuesday’s hearing...
WKRC
Police arrest suspect wanted for fatal gas station shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police make an arrest in an August homicide at a gas station in College Hill. Detectives believe Antonio Poellnitz shot and killed Landen McIntosh at the Sunoco gas station at Daly Road and Galbraith at about 3 a.m. on August 27. Poellnitz faces a murder charge. Police...
WKRC
Local 12's Holiday Carols at Washington Park
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Kick off the season of giving with Local 12's Holiday Carols. Enjoy a free performance from local high school choruses as they perform familiar favorites in historic Over-The-Rhine on Friday, Dec. 2, at Washington Park from 5-8 p.m. Bring a new toy and join Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson...
WKRC
911 call reveals teens may be facing life in prison over AirPods
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The shooting that has three local teens facing life in prison was apparently over a set of AirPods. A grand jury Tuesday indicted the young men, and Local 12 obtained the 911 call placed by one of the alleged victims. The grand jury’s indictments numbered...
WKRC
Suspected drug dealer charged with manslaughter in Boone County man's overdose death
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman has been charged with allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl to a man who later overdosed and died. Jennifer Moore, 38, also allegedly brought her young child to that drug deal. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 29-year-old victim's...
WKRC
New distillery and restaurant opens in Milford's former Millcroft Inn
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Cincinnati craft beverage company is ready to show off its new home inside the renovated historic Millcroft Inn space in Milford. March First Brewing hosted the grand opening for the new home of its distillery business, Cincinnati Distilling, at 203 Mill St., on Nov....
WKRC
Great Parks wants to know best uses for former Gamble estate
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The public can have a say on the new design and use of a park being developed in Westwood. It will be built on the grounds of the old Gamble estate. James N. Gamble, the son of P&G founder James Gamble lived on the estate and created Ivory soap in the Tri-State.
WKRC
Bars and police prepare for 'Drinksgiving', advise partiers to plan ahead
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the biggest party days of the year. Some call it 'Drinksgiving' others call it 'Blackout Wednesday'. Regardless, we know a lot of people will be headed out to party Wednesday evening. Cincinnati's Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge says...
WKRC
St. Vincent DePaul hands out Thanksgiving meals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The good folks at St. Vincent DePaul are helping those in need of a boost once again. People were lined up for a Thanksgiving meal giveaway Tuesday. St. Vincent DePaul will give out 1,300 Thanksgiving meal boxes today. It's first come, first served on Bank Street in the West End.
WKRC
NKY food pantry serving more families in need now than during pandemic peak
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - 2022 isn’t over yet and the Be Concerned Food Pantry in Covington has already served more families than it did in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic. Be Concerned serves primarily families in Northern Kentucky. Typically, it serves between 800 and 1,000 families in...
WKRC
Documentary released to honor those who died in traffic accidents, discuss change
CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Across the nation and at home, reckless drivers and dangerous roads are killing people. Already this year, more than thirty people have died on Cincinnati roads. On Sunday, those people were honored just before a special screening of a new film about street safety. Cincinnati City...
WKRC
Talawanda schools shut down due to illness, shortage of substitutes
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Talawanda Schools are expected to be shut down Monday and Tuesday. The school district says too many staff and students were sick with the flu. The district also says it is also dealing with a shortage of substitute teachers.
Comments / 0