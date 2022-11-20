ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Flames engulf barn in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - No injuries were reported when multiple fire departments were called upon to extinguish a barn fire in Butler County. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. on Withrow Road in Wayne Township. Agencies from St. Clair Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Milford Township...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Fairfield motel

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A 16-year-old girl was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a local motel. Fairfield police charged the teen with murder for helping to plan a robbery at the Holiday Inn Express. Police found 18-year-old Kaaree Hipsher-Burton shot dead in a hallway on the second...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Driver killed in South Fairmount crash identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man has been identified as the driver who died in a South Fairmount crash early Sunday. Dominick Boesken, 25, died around 2 a.m. at the scene of the crash on Harrison Avenue near the Sarvis Court intersection, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Boesken was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man suspected of East Price Hill murder appears in court

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man arrested in Kentucky for a deadly shooting in East Price Hill faced a judge in Hamilton County. Devin Ratliff faces a murder charge. Police say Ratliff shot and killed Anthony Jamison at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street on Oct. 23.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Accused wrong-way driver appears in court a month after deadly crash

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC)- A local woman accused in a deadly wrong-way crash made her first court appearance Tuesday. Kearies Simpson, 23, is accused of killing Martha Arlinghaus, 83, a former teacher at Villa Madonna Academy. Simpson is facing murder and several wanton endangerment charges for the wrong-way crash. Tuesday’s hearing...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Police arrest suspect wanted for fatal gas station shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police make an arrest in an August homicide at a gas station in College Hill. Detectives believe Antonio Poellnitz shot and killed Landen McIntosh at the Sunoco gas station at Daly Road and Galbraith at about 3 a.m. on August 27. Poellnitz faces a murder charge. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local 12's Holiday Carols at Washington Park

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Kick off the season of giving with Local 12's Holiday Carols. Enjoy a free performance from local high school choruses as they perform familiar favorites in historic Over-The-Rhine on Friday, Dec. 2, at Washington Park from 5-8 p.m. Bring a new toy and join Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

911 call reveals teens may be facing life in prison over AirPods

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The shooting that has three local teens facing life in prison was apparently over a set of AirPods. A grand jury Tuesday indicted the young men, and Local 12 obtained the 911 call placed by one of the alleged victims. The grand jury’s indictments numbered...
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

New distillery and restaurant opens in Milford's former Millcroft Inn

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Cincinnati craft beverage company is ready to show off its new home inside the renovated historic Millcroft Inn space in Milford. March First Brewing hosted the grand opening for the new home of its distillery business, Cincinnati Distilling, at 203 Mill St., on Nov....
MILFORD, OH
WKRC

Great Parks wants to know best uses for former Gamble estate

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The public can have a say on the new design and use of a park being developed in Westwood. It will be built on the grounds of the old Gamble estate. James N. Gamble, the son of P&G founder James Gamble lived on the estate and created Ivory soap in the Tri-State.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

St. Vincent DePaul hands out Thanksgiving meals

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The good folks at St. Vincent DePaul are helping those in need of a boost once again. People were lined up for a Thanksgiving meal giveaway Tuesday. St. Vincent DePaul will give out 1,300 Thanksgiving meal boxes today. It's first come, first served on Bank Street in the West End.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

