West Virginia State

West Virginia DOH flagger hit by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries.
West Virginia in bottom 10 states with lowest credit scores

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a study conducted by WalletHub, it found that West Virginia is in the bottom 10 states with the lowest credit scores. The average score for West Virginians sits at 676. Using the VantageScore model, WalletHub says the average credit score in the U.S. is 695, right below what is considered […]
West Virginia Bear Firearms Season Opens Monday

The next segment of West Virginia’s firearms season for black bears will open Nov. 21 in 36 counties and parts of six other counties. The season runs concurrently with the buck firearms and antlerless deer seasons through Dec. 4. Only bear hunting without dogs is permitted during the season. Hunters are reminded to purchase their bear damage stamp and an appropriate hunting license in order to.
This Week in West Virginia History: November 23-29

Charleston WV – The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Nov. 23, 1962: Roman Catholic Bishop John Joseph Swint died. He was a great builder of religious institutions in the Diocese of Wheeling.
A million going to West Virginia food banks

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday that a combined total of one million dollars will be given to two food banks in the Mountain State. Facing Hunger Food Bank and Mountaineer Food Bank will each receive a $500,000 donation and Justice said during his press conference this morning that it is the second year the state has been able to donate the funds to the foodbanks.
Happy Hunting

It is a holiday in West Virginia. Okay, not really, but it may as well be. Today is the first day of the two-week-long buck firearms season. If your spouse eagerly jumped out of bed before dawn, if the schools are closed, if half of your co-workers are absent and if the sound of gunfire is echoing through the woods behind your house this morning, then you know it is deer season.
What is the State Bird of West Virginia?

The Northern Cardinal Is The State Bird Of West Virginia. This bird can be distinguished by its colorful feathers. It has a distinctive song consisting of staccato chirps followed by higher-pitched tweets. Some birdwatchers mimic the cardinal's song to attract the bird. The female builds a cup-shaped nest and incubates the eggs for 12 to 13 days. The clutch of cardinal eggs usually contains three to four white or grayish eggs. The male then helps feed the nestlings. The cardinal may raise two or three broods in a year.
Catholicism numbers in West Virginia see steady decline

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is long known for its deep-rooted Christian values. Christians make up an overwhelming majority at nearly 80 percent. Catholics, however, make up about 8 percent of all people who identify as religious in West Virginia. The divide is drastic, but this has always been the case. When coal towns […]
West Virginia Customers Pay the Price for State’s Reliance on Coal

The state of West Virginia is intimately associated with coal power, so much so that it got 91 percent of its electricity from coal in 2021, and politicians like the state’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin have painted an attack on the highly polluting energy source as an attack on the state’s wellbeing.
What West Virginia city services are open during Thanksgiving week?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While most federal holidays only result in one day of local government closures, Thanksgiving can often result in two or three. Those two or three days off can cause a ripple effect in changes to city services, leaving us wondering when to put out our trash and when our bills are due.
Discover the Highest Point in West Virginia

With a nickname like “the mountain state”, it’s no wonder that West Virginia is chock full of mountains and rolling hills. In fact, mountains are so much a part of West Virginia’s identity that the state’s motto is “Montani Semper Liberi” which translates to “mountaineers are always free.” West Virginia is home to fewer than two million residents and covers nearly 25,000 square miles. But, in all that mountainous land, just where is the highest point in West Virginia?
