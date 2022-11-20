It is a holiday in West Virginia. Okay, not really, but it may as well be. Today is the first day of the two-week-long buck firearms season. If your spouse eagerly jumped out of bed before dawn, if the schools are closed, if half of your co-workers are absent and if the sound of gunfire is echoing through the woods behind your house this morning, then you know it is deer season.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO