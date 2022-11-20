Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
If latest Lane Kiffin rumor is true, his reputation will be tarnished forever
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has spent over a decade working to change his reputation from a job hopper to someone you can count on. And all of the work he did — from toiling away quietly as an assistant at Alabama to becoming the head coach at Ole Miss and showing humility — might have been undone this week.
Kirk Herbstreit Predicting Top-10 Upset This Weekend
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend. After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12. Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season...
College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday
One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons. "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways
Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
Urban Meyer Reveals Controversial Ohio State, Michigan Opinion
Urban Meyer knows one team is leaving the Horseshoe with a loss next Saturday, but he says that shouldn't stop Ohio State and Michigan from making the College Football Playoff. Speaking on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" the former Buckeyes head coach said he believes the Big Ten powers are two...
Will Anderson, Bryce Young asked about opting out of bowl game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.
Report: Lane Kiffin Makes Decision On His Future
It's officially head coaching rumor season. Monday night, a report surfaced, suggesting that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is planning to step down from his position, so he can take the Auburn job. "Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to...
5-Star Alabama Running Back Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
A former top Alabama recruit has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, running back Trey Sanders has submitted his name into the portal. He joined the Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect and the class of 2019's top-ranked running back. Despite his high recruiting grade,...
Look: Steve Spurrier's Comment On Tennessee Is Going Viral
There was a massive upset in college football this past Saturday. Tennessee, who was ranked fifth in the country at the time, traveled to Columbia to take on South Carolina and got blown out, 63-38. It knocked the Vols out of the College Football Playoff discussion and it also gave...
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message To Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy Ahead Of Ohio State Game
One of college football's great rivalries awaits Saturday, as the Michigan Wolverines will travel to Columbus, taking on C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes. In Michigan's driver's seat at QB will be J.J. McCarthy, the sophomore who was still competing for snaps with Cade McNamara as ...
Spencer Rattler offers first remarks about future, what’s next with South Carolina
He’s been lauded for his NFL talent, and he still has two years of college eligibility remaining.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals football quarterback Joe Burrow was phenomenal in his recent match against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His college sweetheart is one of his strongest supporters and was also in attendance. Olivia Holzmacher, a huge football enthusiast, is Joe Burrow’s long-time girlfriend. She also cheered him on during the 2022 Super Bowl run, sporting Burrow’s number nine jersey. Since fans want to know more about the footballer’s girlfriend, we delve into her background in this Olivia Holzmacher wiki.
Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved
For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
New Heisman Trophy Favorite Emerges Entering Final Week Of Regular Season
The penultimate week of the college football regular season brought some unexpected drama on the field, with No. 5 Tennessee losing to South Carolina and Michigan, Ohio State and TCU all squeaking past unranked opponents. It also delivered a major shakeup to the Heisman Trophy race. According to ...
Auburn Fan Pees On Alabama’s Nick Saban Statue, & It’s Officially Rivalry Week In College Football
It’s officially the best and worst time of year for college football…. This marks the week where you absolutely HATE your rival fanbase with hours on end of shit talk, but it also means that college football is coming to an end, which is pretty mind boggling considering the season felt like it started yesterday.
College Football Star Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
With the college football season coming to an end, programs will start to go through a rebuilding process. The same can be said for players, who will be evaluating their futures. One star college football wide receiver has already decided he doesn't want to stay where he's at for another season.
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Last year Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines finally knocked off mighty Ohio State for the first time in his tenure. But The Game gets renewed this Saturday, and Harbaugh has made his thoughts on it very clear. Speaking to the media on Monday, Harbaugh made it clear that the...
Kirby Smart Announces Significant Georgia Injury Diagnosis
Georgia fans aren't going to like the news on star linebacker Nolan Smith. Head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday that Smith will be out for the remainder of this season, even if Georgia makes a deep postseason run. “No, Nolan’s surgery was a repair and he’ll be out,” Smart...
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 6, OT Jven Williams
With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 6 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing offensive tackle and Penn State commit Jven Williams. Williams...
247Sports
60K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0