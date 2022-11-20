Read full article on original website
Timeline, history of United Furniture in north Mississippi
BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – United Furniture has been part of north Mississippi for nearly 40 years, first as Comfort Furniture and in 2000, merging with Parkhill Furniture, and United Chair to create United Furniture. By December 2008, United Furniture received the exclusive licensing agreement as the U.S. manufacturer of...
Furniture company announces lay off of entire workforce — including in Mississippi plants
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, all employees of United Furniture Industries, including many in Mississippi, have been told that they are now unemployed. The board of directors for the company sent a memo to all employees telling them not to report to work and that their positions have been permanently ended.
Over half of Mississippi's rural hospitals risk closing
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Over half of Mississippi's rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future, according to the state's leading public health official. Dr. Daniel Edney, the state health officer, spoke to state senators at a hearing Monday about the financial...
Mississippi Farms to Pay Nearly $260,000 for Labor Violations
INDIANOLA, Miss. – In an ongoing series of investigations into allegations of wage theft and illegal displacement of U.S. workers by Mississippi Delta agricultural employers in the H-2A temporary guest worker program, the U.S. Department of Labor identified several violations by 11 employers. In 11 reviews completed by the...
Focused on Mississippi: Alvis Christmas Village
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Mississippi. One of my favorite Christmas displays just went up at the Caboose in Madison. The Alvis Christmas Village. This is the 50th anniversary of the village being set up for the holidays. It grew building by building, year by year starting […]
For the last 10 years, this Mississippi city outperformed most of country when it comes to buying million dollar properties
Ten years later, one Mississippi city continues to be one of the country’s best deals when it comes to property prices. It’s no secret that property prices aren’t as cheap as they used to be. There are many factors behind this, but the primary one is inflation.
Mississippi Power seeking rate hike for 2023 to comp natural gas cost
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Mississippi Power customers could see a $6 increase on their monthly bills in 2023. The company filed its plan with the state’s Public Service Commission last week detailing its rate increase proposal. In a notice to customers, Mississippi Power said “The company’s annual fuel rate is a direct pass-through to […]
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ends Jackson water crisis state of emergency
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued an Executive Order Tuesday officially ending the state of emergency in the city of Jackson and surrounding areas that receive water from the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. Reeves declared the State of Emergency in late August, with a nearly month-long...
Most popular baby names for girls in Mississippi
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Sixth person arrested in suspected human trafficking network in Mississippi, Louisiana
Six people have been arrested in an ongoing investigation of a human trafficking network in Southwest Mississippi and Central Louisiana. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a sixth suspect Monday night during the investigation. Jessica L. Robinson, 36, has been charged with principal to human trafficking and two counts principal...
Misuse of Federal Funds Not a New Boondoggle in Mississippi. It’s Time to Notice.
Since the state auditor and the Hinds district attorney broke the news of their TANF-fund investigation in February 2020, Mississippians and Americans have had a lot to say about the redirection of $77 million in federal welfare dollars in our state from those who need it the most to those who, well, need it the least. The outrage is deserved and appropriate, as are the efforts by multiple news outlets since the news broke to figure out exactly who did what when—and, vitally, what laws they broke, especially those not arrested or who have pleaded guilty to date. Or, if needed laws even exist in a state where channeling funds away from the poor isn’t exactly a new thing.
Mississippi lottery winner starts holiday $50,000 merrier with Powerball win
The holiday season started off right for one Mississippi Lottery winner who claimed a $50,000 prize in the Powerball Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials announced that the player from Biloxi claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, Nov. 9, drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same...
State school board names Taylor new Mississippi superintendent
JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi State Board of Education named Dr. Robert Taylor the new state superintendent of education on Monday, Nov. 21. Taylor is currently a deputy state superintendent for North Carolina. A Mississippi native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate, Taylor began his career as a teacher’s assistant in Mississippi and served […]
Do you know these rings? Mississippi investigators hope jewelry will lead to identity of remains found near Camp Shelby
Mississippi authorities hope someone can identify two rings that were found near the bones of an unidentified individual discovered near Camp Shelby south of Hattiesburg. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the two rings on social media. Deputies hope any information about the rings will help them...
Mississippi family receives clarity 70 years after fatal military plane crash on Alaska glacier
Nearly 70 years ago, a military service plane crashed in remote Alaska, leaving 52 dead, including 22-year-old Thomas Claiborne Thigpen. Thigpen was born in the small Hancock County Community of Santa Rosa on December 31, 1930. He died on November 22, 1952, on a Colony Glacier in Alaska. On board...
Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Claimed
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – One lucky Mississippi Lottery player from Biloxi claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, Nov. 9, drawing of Powerball®. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Rd., Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball.
Mississippi ranks at the top of the CDC scale for influenza-like illness
Each year, the Center For Disease Control ranks each state on the level of activity seen from Influenza-Like Illness (ILI). Mississippi is ranked at the top of the scale — very high — and locals are experiencing the effects. “The flu is in Vicksburg now. It arrived early,...
Mississippi baker wins Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker won the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge in an episode that aired Sunday night. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian where she specializes in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington was selected to compete in the annual Christmas...
O so good — Mississippi company selected for coveted Oprah list for second year in a row.
For two years in a row, a Mississippi soap company has landed on Oprah Winfrey’s annual holiday list of favorite things. Of the 104 gift items recommended by Winfrey — a list that business owners across the world dream of making — Leisha Pickering’s soap and bath bomb company Musee Bath has made the list not one but two times.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
