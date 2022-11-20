ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

wcbi.com

Timeline, history of United Furniture in north Mississippi

BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – United Furniture has been part of north Mississippi for nearly 40 years, first as Comfort Furniture and in 2000, merging with Parkhill Furniture, and United Chair to create United Furniture. By December 2008, United Furniture received the exclusive licensing agreement as the U.S. manufacturer of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Mississippi Farms to Pay Nearly $260,000 for Labor Violations

INDIANOLA, Miss. – In an ongoing series of investigations into allegations of wage theft and illegal displacement of U.S. workers by Mississippi Delta agricultural employers in the H-2A temporary guest worker program, the U.S. Department of Labor identified several violations by 11 employers. In 11 reviews completed by the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Alvis Christmas Village

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Mississippi. One of my favorite Christmas displays just went up at the Caboose in Madison. The Alvis Christmas Village. This is the 50th anniversary of the village being set up for the holidays. It grew building by building, year by year starting […]
MADISON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Misuse of Federal Funds Not a New Boondoggle in Mississippi. It’s Time to Notice.

Since the state auditor and the Hinds district attorney broke the news of their TANF-fund investigation in February 2020, Mississippians and Americans have had a lot to say about the redirection of $77 million in federal welfare dollars in our state from those who need it the most to those who, well, need it the least. The outrage is deserved and appropriate, as are the efforts by multiple news outlets since the news broke to figure out exactly who did what when—and, vitally, what laws they broke, especially those not arrested or who have pleaded guilty to date. Or, if needed laws even exist in a state where channeling funds away from the poor isn’t exactly a new thing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

State school board names Taylor new Mississippi superintendent

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi State Board of Education named Dr. Robert Taylor the new state superintendent of education on Monday, Nov. 21. Taylor is currently a deputy state superintendent for North Carolina. A Mississippi native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate, Taylor began his career as a teacher’s assistant in Mississippi and served […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Claimed

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – One lucky Mississippi Lottery player from Biloxi claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, Nov. 9, drawing of Powerball®. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Rd., Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

