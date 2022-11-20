Read full article on original website
CBS News
Steelers nominate Alex Highsmith for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - The Steelers nominated Alex Highsmith for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award recognizes players around the league who "exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field." It was created in 2014 to honor Art Rooney Sr., the late founder and owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
NBC Sports
Marcus Jones named AFC special teams player of the week
The Patriots pulled off a stunning victory over the Jets with a late punt return for a touchdown. Returner Marcus Jones has now been named AFC special teams player of the week. Jones took the return 84 yards to the house, making it the first punt return for a touchdown...
Mike Sullivan Says Penguins' PK Playing with Confidence
Both special teams units struggled early on for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but at leas the penalty kill has began to gain some ground.
Tobias Harris Returns to 76ers Practice Ahead of Nets Matchup
Tobias Harris is working his way back into the Sixers' lineup.
NBC Sports
Kings notch seventh straight win with dogfight vs. Grizzlies
The Kings had not won seven straight games since 2004, a streak that many young fans had yet to experience. That is, until Tuesday night. Sacramento notched its seventh straight victory after a down-to-the-wire 113-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at FedEx Forum. It wasn't the prettiest of wins for the Kings, but it proved that they are capable of winning the close and ugly games during the impressive win streak.
Bears QB Justin Fields says he has separated left shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that he has a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments and will evaluate how he feels later this week before determining whether he'll play Sunday.
Fred VanVleet's Updated Status For Nets-Raptors Game
Fred VanVleet has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
FOX Sports
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU moves to No. 5; RJ Young reacts live
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff Rankings all survived difficult matchups on Saturday. But despite those struggles, No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU all came away with victories. In the end, that didn't matter, as the top four all...
FOX Sports
Saquon Barkley faces career-defining moment in Dallas
Saquon Barkley hopes there are grander occasions ahead, and, oh, wouldn't the New York Giants just love for that to be true. For now, though, this is the one. This game, this holiday, this clash with the Dallas Cowboys, it's worthy of a description — drumroll, please — that deserves its own sentence.
FOX Sports
Dansby Swanson was a homegrown star for the Braves. He may get paid elsewhere
In 2015, Dansby Swanson introduced himself to the big leagues as a No. 1 overall draft pick with high marks in his glove work and ability to hit line drives. As it turned out, it would take Swanson seven years to record a breakout All-Star season and blossom into one of the best shortstops in the game.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs rise to the top; Cowboys, Commanders move up
This feels almost like a reset. The NFL's two longest winning streaks have finally ended. It was Philly's turn last week, and Week 11 brought an end to the Vikings' winning ways — and in shocking fashion. With no more gaudy win streaks to consider, it feels a bit...
FOX Sports
Why the Bills need Odell Beckham Jr. to make Super Bowl run
The Buffalo Bills offense isn't firing as it should. Josh Allen isn't performing on the consistently elite level that we have come to expect from him. And while it is rare to have the opportunity to add a game-changing talent in Week 12, the Bills can do just that. They...
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud had a vision of greatness, and a mother to be 'that constant'
Long before he was a Heisman-contending quarterback at Ohio State, back when he was just a child in his very first year playing football, C.J. Stroud got a ride home one night from his head coach. His mother, Kim, met the car as it pulled up, exchanging pleasantries with the coach. Then he dropped a surprise on her.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters lays out everything you need to know going into Week 12. We'll tell you what games, players and matchups to watch out for, as well as provide a prediction for each game coming up this holiday week. Thursday, Nov. 24. Buffalo Bills (7-3) at...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 13: Michigan State-Penn State
On the last week of the regular season, Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 in Big Ten) will travel to No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2 in Big Ten) in a Week 13 college football matchup. Michigan State is looking to collect a win and become bowl eligible, all while spoiling an impressive season and quality bowl game opportunity by Penn State.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 12: Why you should back the Jets, Dolphins and more bets
Thanksgiving is here, and everyone knows this marks the NFL week that the season-long narratives begin to solidify. Are the Dolphins strong enough to make a deep run? Is Aaron Rodgers simply unmotivated or is he on the decline? Lastly, is the Jets' offense a hot flaming pile of dog poop?
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers knew where the ball was headed Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. But they still couldn't stop Travis Kelce. In a 30-27, come-from-behind victory over the host Chargers, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 115 yards and three scores on eight targets, including the game-winner — a 17-yard reception on a drag rub route as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. chased helplessly from behind with 31 seconds left to play.
FOX Sports
Javonte Williams spotlights foster kids while rehabbing knee
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos running back Javonte Williams is using his downtime as he recovers from an injured right knee to feed his other passion: helping foster kids. “I just really want to make sure that all the kids have the same kind of life experiences and things that I did growing up,” said Williams, who is launching his namesake charitable foundation next month, one that aims to provide bedroom makeovers and Christmas presents for children in foster care.
