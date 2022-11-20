ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Steelers nominate Alex Highsmith for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - The Steelers nominated Alex Highsmith for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award recognizes players around the league who "exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field." It was created in 2014 to honor Art Rooney Sr., the late founder and owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Marcus Jones named AFC special teams player of the week

The Patriots pulled off a stunning victory over the Jets with a late punt return for a touchdown. Returner Marcus Jones has now been named AFC special teams player of the week. Jones took the return 84 yards to the house, making it the first punt return for a touchdown...
NBC Sports

Kings notch seventh straight win with dogfight vs. Grizzlies

The Kings had not won seven straight games since 2004, a streak that many young fans had yet to experience. That is, until Tuesday night. Sacramento notched its seventh straight victory after a down-to-the-wire 113-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at FedEx Forum. It wasn't the prettiest of wins for the Kings, but it proved that they are capable of winning the close and ugly games during the impressive win streak.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Sports

Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
FOX Sports

Saquon Barkley faces career-defining moment in Dallas

Saquon Barkley hopes there are grander occasions ahead, and, oh, wouldn't the New York Giants just love for that to be true. For now, though, this is the one. This game, this holiday, this clash with the Dallas Cowboys, it's worthy of a description — drumroll, please — that deserves its own sentence.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Why the Bills need Odell Beckham Jr. to make Super Bowl run

The Buffalo Bills offense isn't firing as it should. Josh Allen isn't performing on the consistently elite level that we have come to expect from him. And while it is rare to have the opportunity to add a game-changing talent in Week 12, the Bills can do just that. They...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud had a vision of greatness, and a mother to be 'that constant'

Long before he was a Heisman-contending quarterback at Ohio State, back when he was just a child in his very first year playing football, C.J. Stroud got a ride home one night from his head coach. His mother, Kim, met the car as it pulled up, exchanging pleasantries with the coach. Then he dropped a surprise on her.
OREGON STATE
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 13: Michigan State-Penn State

On the last week of the regular season, Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 in Big Ten) will travel to No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2 in Big Ten) in a Week 13 college football matchup. Michigan State is looking to collect a win and become bowl eligible, all while spoiling an impressive season and quality bowl game opportunity by Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers knew where the ball was headed Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. But they still couldn't stop Travis Kelce. In a 30-27, come-from-behind victory over the host Chargers, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 115 yards and three scores on eight targets, including the game-winner — a 17-yard reception on a drag rub route as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. chased helplessly from behind with 31 seconds left to play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Javonte Williams spotlights foster kids while rehabbing knee

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos running back Javonte Williams is using his downtime as he recovers from an injured right knee to feed his other passion: helping foster kids. “I just really want to make sure that all the kids have the same kind of life experiences and things that I did growing up,” said Williams, who is launching his namesake charitable foundation next month, one that aims to provide bedroom makeovers and Christmas presents for children in foster care.
DENVER, CO

