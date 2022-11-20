The Kings had not won seven straight games since 2004, a streak that many young fans had yet to experience. That is, until Tuesday night. Sacramento notched its seventh straight victory after a down-to-the-wire 113-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at FedEx Forum. It wasn't the prettiest of wins for the Kings, but it proved that they are capable of winning the close and ugly games during the impressive win streak.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO