delmartimes.net
Edison completes river excavation, sand replenishment in Del Mar
Southern California Edison finished its excavation of the mouth of the San Dieguito River this week, moving an estimated 16,000 cubic yards of sand onto the beach in Del Mar. The two-week job is done every year or so to maintain tidal flushing of the San Dieguito wetlands, where Edison completed a four-year, $100 million restoration of about 150 acres in 2011 along the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race
With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences
This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events. • UC San Diego’s School of Biological Sciences and UCTV present “A Deep Look Into Mental Health: On Campus, In Our Community and Around the World” at noon Monday, Nov. 28, online. A panel of experts will explore the mental health situation on college campuses, along with views from historically underserved communities and international perspectives. Free. adeeplookintomentalhealth.eventbrite.com.
Theater Notebook: Backyard Renaissance, San Diego Musical Theatre and Coronado Playhouse unveil 2023 seasons
Several local theater companies have unveiled their seasons lineup in recent weeks. Here’s a look at the recently announced lineups by Backyard Renaissance, San Diego Musical Theatre and Coronado Playhouse. Backyard Renaissance Theatre Co. Backyard, cofounded by Francis Gercke, Jessica John and Anthony Methvin, has announced its eighth season,...
Man Stabbed Outside Bar in Grantville After Trying to Break Up Fight
Authorities said Monday a 23-year-old man was stabbed outside of a bar in Grantville. Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday at 10330 Friars Road, the victim tried to break up a fight outside a bar when he was cut on the left side of his neck, causing a 6-inch laceration, the San Diego Police Department said.
