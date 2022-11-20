Southern California Edison finished its excavation of the mouth of the San Dieguito River this week, moving an estimated 16,000 cubic yards of sand onto the beach in Del Mar. The two-week job is done every year or so to maintain tidal flushing of the San Dieguito wetlands, where Edison completed a four-year, $100 million restoration of about 150 acres in 2011 along the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

DEL MAR, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO