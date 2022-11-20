Georgia inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson found himself in an interesting position on Monday afternoon. Dumas-Johnson has been one of Georgia’s top defensive playmakers this season, and with 11 games in the books the sophomore is second on the team with 54 tackles and also has 7 tackles for loss, 7 quarterback hurries, 3 sacks and 2 pass break-ups to his credit. Dumas-Johnson’s play has not gone unnoticed, so much so that a day later he was named a finalist for the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

ATHENS, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO