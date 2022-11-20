ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

What to watch: No. 8 Clemson vs. South Carolina

Clemson will attempt to earn a series-record eighth consecutive victory against South Carolina when the No. 7/8 Tigers host the Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 26. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for noon ET. Under Dabo Swinney, Clemson has annually pursued five stated goals: 1) Win the opener, 2) win...
CLEMSON, SC
Georgia inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson seeks to improve his play

Georgia inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson found himself in an interesting position on Monday afternoon. Dumas-Johnson has been one of Georgia’s top defensive playmakers this season, and with 11 games in the books the sophomore is second on the team with 54 tackles and also has 7 tackles for loss, 7 quarterback hurries, 3 sacks and 2 pass break-ups to his credit. Dumas-Johnson’s play has not gone unnoticed, so much so that a day later he was named a finalist for the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation’s top linebacker.
ATHENS, GA
Everything Beamer said before Clemson

South Carolina will make its way to Clemson on Saturday for the annual rivalry matchup after upsetting Tennessee by a score of 63-38 in Williams-Brice Stadium in its last matchup. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) will look to snap a seven game losing streak to the Tigers as they have not...
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Takes Shot At Tennessee Following South Carolina Loss

South Carolina spoiled Tennessee’s season, defeating the fifth-ranked Vols, 66-38, at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night. The Gamecocks are on Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s mind ahead of the Tigers’ regular season finale against its instate rival. Clemson is looking to end the regular season 11-1 by earning its seventh straight win over South Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
Why didn’t the Clemson Tigers kneel against Miami?

Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Grindstone Media Group. Football at Clemson already won. At the end of Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium, the score was Clemson 33-10 against Miami. At the 1-yard line, the Tigers faced first-and-goal. A kneel-down? Not...
CLEMSON, SC
Updated scouting report on Top247 DL and Georgia commit Jamaal Jarrett

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jamaal Jarrett committed to Georgia in mid July, and from that moment his fit in the Bulldogs' defense seemed ideal. He has the physical tools and the mental makeup to be a run stopper in the middle of the Bulldogs' defense, which I was able to see when I was at Grimsley High to watch him play earlier this season.
ATHENS, GA
Paul Finebaum names the only school that could beat Georgia for the National Championship

Paul Finebaum only sees one team dancing with No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff. Finebaum joined the crew at Get Up Tuesday morning to speak on the matter. He talked about the likelihood each team has to reach the 4-team field and said the winner between Ohio State and Michigan will give Georgia the hardest time on their way to another National Title.
ATHENS, GA
One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game

Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
COLUMBIA, SC
Kirby Smart Announces Significant Georgia Injury Diagnosis

Georgia fans aren't going to like the news on star linebacker Nolan Smith. Head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday that Smith will be out for the remainder of this season, even if Georgia makes a deep postseason run. “No, Nolan’s surgery was a repair and he’ll be out,” Smart...
ATHENS, GA
Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University

Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
CLEMSON, SC
Middle school teacher in Greenwood County charged, district confirms

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 52 announced that a teacher assigned to Edgewood Middle School was recently charged by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the teacher was placed on administrative leave immediately until further investigation. According to officials, they will continue cooperating fully with...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
SLED agents arrest retired SC Highway Patrol trooper

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced the arrest of 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer, SC. Agents say the suspect is charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Petit Larceny. SLED was asked to investigate McAlhany by the...
GREER, SC
3 arrested in fatal shooting at South Carolina bar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Three men were arrested in reference to a fatal shooting at a local bar in Spartanburg County. 7NEWS previously reported that on Oct. 16, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. On […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Chief: Fire that destroyed landmark Hartwell restaurant was electrical

The overnight fire that destroyed WillaDean’s Tavern in Hartwell recently has been ruled accidental. “Our joint investigation included fire investigators from our department, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the insurance company,” a statement from Fire Chief Alan Daniel issued Sunday reads. “The insurance company also brought in a third party investigator and an electrical engineer.”
HARTWELL, GA
