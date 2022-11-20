Read full article on original website
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADianaOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
What to watch: No. 8 Clemson vs. South Carolina
Clemson will attempt to earn a series-record eighth consecutive victory against South Carolina when the No. 7/8 Tigers host the Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 26. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for noon ET. Under Dabo Swinney, Clemson has annually pursued five stated goals: 1) Win the opener, 2) win...
Georgia’s Kirby Smart, players praise Broyles Award semifinalist Todd Monken
The Georgia Bulldogs haven’t missed a beat on offense in 2022 and have consistently put up points on their way to an undefeated record through 11 games. The Bulldogs’ success has led to offensive coordinator Todd Monken being named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, an honor that Kirby Smart and Georgia’s players believe is well-deserved.
Georgia inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson seeks to improve his play
Georgia inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson found himself in an interesting position on Monday afternoon. Dumas-Johnson has been one of Georgia’s top defensive playmakers this season, and with 11 games in the books the sophomore is second on the team with 54 tackles and also has 7 tackles for loss, 7 quarterback hurries, 3 sacks and 2 pass break-ups to his credit. Dumas-Johnson’s play has not gone unnoticed, so much so that a day later he was named a finalist for the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation’s top linebacker.
Everything Beamer said before Clemson
South Carolina will make its way to Clemson on Saturday for the annual rivalry matchup after upsetting Tennessee by a score of 63-38 in Williams-Brice Stadium in its last matchup. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) will look to snap a seven game losing streak to the Tigers as they have not...
rockytopinsider.com
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Takes Shot At Tennessee Following South Carolina Loss
South Carolina spoiled Tennessee’s season, defeating the fifth-ranked Vols, 66-38, at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night. The Gamecocks are on Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s mind ahead of the Tigers’ regular season finale against its instate rival. Clemson is looking to end the regular season 11-1 by earning its seventh straight win over South Carolina.
floridainsider.com
Why didn’t the Clemson Tigers kneel against Miami?
Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Grindstone Media Group. Football at Clemson already won. At the end of Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium, the score was Clemson 33-10 against Miami. At the 1-yard line, the Tigers faced first-and-goal. A kneel-down? Not...
Updated scouting report on Top247 DL and Georgia commit Jamaal Jarrett
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jamaal Jarrett committed to Georgia in mid July, and from that moment his fit in the Bulldogs' defense seemed ideal. He has the physical tools and the mental makeup to be a run stopper in the middle of the Bulldogs' defense, which I was able to see when I was at Grimsley High to watch him play earlier this season.
2024 WR recruit shares perspective on Clemson following visit to Death Valley
2024 WR Chase Byrd was one of the many recruits to visit Death Valley last Saturday. The Greer High School junior spoke to The Clemson Insider following his visit to Clemson and detailed his perspective on (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum names the only school that could beat Georgia for the National Championship
Paul Finebaum only sees one team dancing with No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff. Finebaum joined the crew at Get Up Tuesday morning to speak on the matter. He talked about the likelihood each team has to reach the 4-team field and said the winner between Ohio State and Michigan will give Georgia the hardest time on their way to another National Title.
Florida-based speedster Christopher Johnson sets two more official visits
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard running back Christopher Johnson tells 247Sports that he will take an official visit to Clemson this weekend. Johnson adds that he's also scheduled an official visit the weekend of Dec. 9th to Penn State. Johnson, who was Florida's 3A state champion in the 100 and 200-meter...
AOL Corp
One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game
Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
Kirby Smart Announces Significant Georgia Injury Diagnosis
Georgia fans aren't going to like the news on star linebacker Nolan Smith. Head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday that Smith will be out for the remainder of this season, even if Georgia makes a deep postseason run. “No, Nolan’s surgery was a repair and he’ll be out,” Smart...
gsabusiness.com
Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University
Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
FOX Carolina
Middle school teacher in Greenwood County charged, district confirms
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 52 announced that a teacher assigned to Edgewood Middle School was recently charged by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the teacher was placed on administrative leave immediately until further investigation. According to officials, they will continue cooperating fully with...
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents arrest retired SC Highway Patrol trooper
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced the arrest of 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer, SC. Agents say the suspect is charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Petit Larceny. SLED was asked to investigate McAlhany by the...
3 arrested in fatal shooting at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Three men were arrested in reference to a fatal shooting at a local bar in Spartanburg County. 7NEWS previously reported that on Oct. 16, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. On […]
accesswdun.com
Chief: Fire that destroyed landmark Hartwell restaurant was electrical
The overnight fire that destroyed WillaDean’s Tavern in Hartwell recently has been ruled accidental. “Our joint investigation included fire investigators from our department, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the insurance company,” a statement from Fire Chief Alan Daniel issued Sunday reads. “The insurance company also brought in a third party investigator and an electrical engineer.”
