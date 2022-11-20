Read full article on original website
Nikki Fontenot
2d ago
I wish he would have just complied. This didn't need to happen 😢 Prayers for his family.
kalb.com
APD investigating shooting at 12th and Magnolia Streets
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning around 11:30 a.m. on 12th and Magnolia Streets. A male victim was taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries from the shooting. Details are limited at this time. If you have any...
kalb.com
Shots fired outside of Sneaker House in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are investigating after two men were reportedly arguing outside of Sneaker House on North Mall Drive in Alexandria and allegedly began shooting at each other. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon around 12:20 p.m. APD said that it appears that no one was hit or...
kalb.com
Suspect arrested after barricading from police on S Louisiana Ave in Bunkie
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A suspect is in custody after barricading from police on S Louisiana Avenue in Bunkie. The Bunkie Police Department and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home around 3:30 p.m. and actively negotiated with a suspect, trying to get them to surrender. Around 6:45 p.m., police breached the home and found evidence that the suspect was hiding in the attic. Minutes later, the suspect jumped through the porch ceiling in the last chance effort to escape - but was caught and taken into custody.
kalb.com
4 teens arrested in connection with local thefts, burglaries
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested four teens in connection with multiple thefts and burglaries that happened over several weeks in the City of Alexandria. APD’s Juvenile Detective Division recovered three rifles, one of which is connected to a homicide investigation. They also recovered four handguns, two...
Louisiana Deputy Who Shot Derrick Kittling Identified. Louisiana State Police Release Dash Cam Video
Louisiana State Police released the video that showed a struggle between Derrick Kittling and Deputy Rodney Anderson before the shooting. The post Louisiana Deputy Who Shot Derrick Kittling Identified. Louisiana State Police Release Dash Cam Video appeared first on NewsOne.
Deputies arrest sixth suspect in Vidalia human trafficking investigation that involved minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they made a sixth arrest in the Vidalia Human Trafficking investigation that involved minors in the area. According to deputies, 36-year-old Jessica Robinson was arrested by officials and charged with two […]
magnoliastatelive.com
Sixth person arrested in suspected human trafficking network in Mississippi, Louisiana
Six people have been arrested in an ongoing investigation of a human trafficking network in Southwest Mississippi and Central Louisiana. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a sixth suspect Monday night during the investigation. Jessica L. Robinson, 36, has been charged with principal to human trafficking and two counts principal...
kalb.com
APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Deputies looking for Rapides Parish man who fled, handcuffed from abuse investigation
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while they continue to look for a Rapides Parish man that fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation on Sunday evening according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are currently looking for 25-year-old Bailey D....
klax-tv.com
Louisiana State Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Involving Rapides Sheriff’s Deputy
Louisiana State Police has released video footage of a fatal officer involved shooting. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more. On Sunday November 6 at about 1:20 pm Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Rodney Anderson stopped 45-year-old Derrick Kittling on 7th Street in Alexandria for possible window tint and modified vehicle exhaust violation. This is footage from the officer’s dash cam, body cam and a bystander’s video. Anderson repeatedly gives Kittling instructions for which he does not comply. Then a struggle ensues. Both men go to the ground and during the struggle the deputy removed his taser from his left side and lost control of it and it discharged. Then Kittling was able to retrieve the taser and Anderson fires one shot that strikes Kittling in the head. Anderson calls in the shooting asking for emergency medical services but Kittling dies on the scene. Sheriff Mark Wood requested that Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigative Division conduct an investigation on the shooting. The taser was deployed when Kittling got a hold of it so it may not have been possible for him to use it on the officer. Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Lamar Davis.
evangelinetoday.com
Turkey Creek Police report list recent arrests
From September 29th to November 20th, 2022, the following incidents took place in the jurisdiction of the Village of Turkey Creek. On September 29th, one stolen AR-15 was recovered and returned to the investigating agency. On October 8th, while officers were patrolling Saddler St., KENNY CLARK was spotted in his...
kalb.com
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE as of 11/21/22: Louisiana State Police held a press conference on Nov. 20 to discuss the death of Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy in Alexandria back on Nov. 6. (You can watch that video below.)
Suspected child predator arrested in Arkansas
WESLEY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Justin W. Huffman, 36, on October 23, 2022, after he made contact with an apparent minor online. He engaged in extremely lewd sexual conversations over a month-long period and discussed meeting the minor in a motel, where they would spend the weekend […]
theadvocate.com
State Police releases video in Rapides Sheriff's traffic stop that ended in struggle, shooting
Video released Sunday by Louisiana State Police as part of its investigation into a fatal, officer-involved shooting in Alexandria earlier this month shows the traffic stop quickly eroding into a struggle between the driver and a Rapides Parish sheriff's deputy. The incident that happened over 58 seconds on 7th Street...
evangelinetoday.com
Soileau charged with monetary instrument abuse and theft
On July 26, 2022, Deputies with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a possible identity theft. During the investigation it was learned that the suspect Robert Soileau Jr. of St. Landry Louisiana had been hired by the victim to do some repairs on his property. During the duration of the work, the victim would pay the suspect by check once a job was finished. After obtaining the checks for the agreed amount, the suspect would alter the checks making the dollar amount substantially higher than the original agreed amount. The suspect would then deposit the checks at a local bank. The total dollar amount of the theft was $1,640.00. After the investigation, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect. He was later located and arrested at the Evangeline Parish Court House on November 17, 2022.
Video released in deputy-involved shooting: Rapides Parish
A Critical Incident video including footage from a body worn camera, dashboard camera and bystander has been released by Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office after an officer involved shooting.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of November 14, 2022 – November 20, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of November 14, 2022 – November 20, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of November 14, 2022 – November 20, 2022.
$20,000 in narcotics and firearms seized in Ville Platte arrest
A Ville Platte woman was arrested for possession of $20,000 in illegal narcotics and firearms.
evangelinetoday.com
LaHaye is arrested for narcotics and firearms
Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office releases the following:. On the 18 th of November 2022 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Narcotics Unit executed a. search warrant on a residence on Tiger Lane. The Agents entered the residence and no one was home. A few...
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
