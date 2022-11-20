Louisiana State Police has released video footage of a fatal officer involved shooting. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more. On Sunday November 6 at about 1:20 pm Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Rodney Anderson stopped 45-year-old Derrick Kittling on 7th Street in Alexandria for possible window tint and modified vehicle exhaust violation. This is footage from the officer’s dash cam, body cam and a bystander’s video. Anderson repeatedly gives Kittling instructions for which he does not comply. Then a struggle ensues. Both men go to the ground and during the struggle the deputy removed his taser from his left side and lost control of it and it discharged. Then Kittling was able to retrieve the taser and Anderson fires one shot that strikes Kittling in the head. Anderson calls in the shooting asking for emergency medical services but Kittling dies on the scene. Sheriff Mark Wood requested that Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigative Division conduct an investigation on the shooting. The taser was deployed when Kittling got a hold of it so it may not have been possible for him to use it on the officer. Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Lamar Davis.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO