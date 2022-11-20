ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a​​ real-life shocking murder that...
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead Series Finale: Here's How it Almost Ended

The Walking Dead said goodbye after 12 years on Sunday, and while the series finale was as polarizing as you'd expect for a show that lost its way several times. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 concluded with the return of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira as Michonne Hawthorne.
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Spinoff First Look: Daryl Dixon in France

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. A new show in a new country means a new style for Daryl Dixon. AMC has revealed the first look at Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which finds the crossbow-wielding survivor overseas in Paris, France. After a goodbye with Melissa McBride's Carol, Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale of The Walking Dead ended on Reedus' Daryl riding off into the walker apocalypse frontier to look for Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes. Below, say "bonjour" to first-look images from the Daryl Dixon spin-off.
GoldDerby

Top 10 best ‘The Walking Dead’ episodes of all time

After 11 seasons and 117 episodes, AMC’s zombie drama “The Walking Dead” is ready to shuffle off this mortal coil. The characters have traveled across several states, met and lost countless friends, and waged wars with walkers and humans alike. As we prepare to say goodbye in the series finale on Sunday, November 20, 2022 let’s take a look at the Top 10 best “The Walking Dead” episodes of all time. 10. “Here’s Negan” – Season 10, Episode 22 The six pandemic episodes of Season 10 vary wildly in style and in quality. But the final installment, “Here’s Negan,” provided an inspired...
Popculture

'The Walking Dead' Star Josh McDermitt Reveals What He Will Miss Most About Playing Eugene (Exclusive)

The Walking Dead comes to an end on Sunday (Nov. 20) with the highly anticipated series finale. And one of the veteran cast members of the AMC series is going to miss playing a very popular character. PopCulture.com attended a roundtable junket with some of The Walking Dead cast members and asked Josh McDermitt about what he's going to miss the most about playing Eugene Porter.
Digital Trends

The Walking Dead series finale ending explained: We are the ones who live

“We are the ones who live.” It’s a poignant final phrase for a show that has captivated fans for 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes. Now, The Walking Dead has officially come to an end. Note: The following contains heavy plot spoilers for the series finale of...
TVGuide.com

The Walking Dead Series Finale Review: An Era-Defining Show Gets a Sentimental Funeral

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Read at your on risk!]. For a lot of people, The Walking Dead ended a long time ago. Anecdotally, a large percentage of people who used to watch stopped after the infamous Season 7 premiere, when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) brutally killed Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) with a barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat. The numbers back this up, too; that episode was watched by 17 million people, a number the show never even came close to reaching again, and ratings decayed both rapidly and steadily from there. By the final season, it was averaging under 2 million viewers an episode, a decline that can't only be attributed to changes in viewing habits as streaming ascended.
EW.com

Christian Serratos asked for that Rosita fate on The Walking Dead finale

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Perhaps no show has had as prodigious a body count as The Walking Dead over its 11-season run. So the question when it came to the AMC drama's series finale was not so much a matter of if someone big would die, but rather who. While Luke (Dan Fogler) and Jules (Alex Sgambati) bit the dust at the start of the episode while trying to escape a zombie herd, there was one much bigger domino yet to fall.
GoldDerby

‘The Walking Dead’: 6 spin-offs to whet your walker appetite after the series finale

AMC’s “The Walking Dead” concluded its 11th and final season on November 20, 2022, but just like the walkers in this apocalyptic drama, the series isn’t going to stay dead for long. The show’s corpse will soon “reanimate” as several spin-offs will hit our TVs in the near future. If you cried at the series finale, and the thought of going a week without zombies on your screen is too much to bear, take a look at these six current and future “The Walking Dead” spin-offs which will surely whet your appetite for stories of gritty survival survival. SEE‘The Walking Dead’ deaths...
ComicBook

What The Walking Dead: World Beyond Revealed About Rick's Fate

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Rick Grimes never appeared on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The spin-off about the first generation to come of age in the walker apocalypse told the story of Iris (Aliyah Royale), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston), survivors of Nebraska's satellite Campus Colony. But it was Silas' story in the final season of the limited series that revealed clues about the fate of the long-missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who finally returned to The Walking Dead for the last scene of its final episode in Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale.
