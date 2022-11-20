Read full article on original website
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
Norman Reedus says 'everybody dies' in The Walking Dead series finale
There are only two episodes left of The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, the AMC zombie drama is finally closing up shop with the Nov. 20 series finale. Of course, there will be multiple new shops opening up with a plethora of TWD spin-offs coming in 2023, but the mothership is indeed about to be grounded.
Who Died in 'The Walking Dead' Season 11 Finale?
After 11 seasons, "The Walking Dead" is at its end, but the iconic zombie series wasn't going to go down without taking out some fan favorites.
28 details you may have missed on 'The Walking Dead' series finale
Insider rounds up callbacks and nods to "The Walking Dead" comics on its series finale, including a few cameos you may have missed.
'The Walking Dead' Isn't Dead! Everything to Know About Maggie and Negan's Spinoff 'Dead City'
The Walking Dead is spinoff city, and they're taking at least one spinoff into the city that never sleeps: Dead City. Dead City will follow two TWD fan-favorites, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie, all the way to New York City. Get all the details we know so far about the next Walking Dead spinoff Dead City, including the cast and how to watch!
The Walking Dead Series Finale: Here's How it Almost Ended
The Walking Dead said goodbye after 12 years on Sunday, and while the series finale was as polarizing as you'd expect for a show that lost its way several times. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 concluded with the return of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira as Michonne Hawthorne.
The Walking Dead Spinoff First Look: Daryl Dixon in France
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. A new show in a new country means a new style for Daryl Dixon. AMC has revealed the first look at Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which finds the crossbow-wielding survivor overseas in Paris, France. After a goodbye with Melissa McBride's Carol, Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale of The Walking Dead ended on Reedus' Daryl riding off into the walker apocalypse frontier to look for Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes. Below, say "bonjour" to first-look images from the Daryl Dixon spin-off.
AMC may have just spoiled 2 big reveals for the 'The Walking Dead' series finale in newly released photos
AMC dropped a bunch of teaser images for its final episode. Fans quickly noticed something that shouldn't have been in the background of one photo.
Top 10 best ‘The Walking Dead’ episodes of all time
After 11 seasons and 117 episodes, AMC’s zombie drama “The Walking Dead” is ready to shuffle off this mortal coil. The characters have traveled across several states, met and lost countless friends, and waged wars with walkers and humans alike. As we prepare to say goodbye in the series finale on Sunday, November 20, 2022 let’s take a look at the Top 10 best “The Walking Dead” episodes of all time. 10. “Here’s Negan” – Season 10, Episode 22 The six pandemic episodes of Season 10 vary wildly in style and in quality. But the final installment, “Here’s Negan,” provided an inspired...
'The Walking Dead' series finale originally ended much differently
A surprise cameo resulted in the deletion of a filmed scene. Insider was told the "cut scene" was the original ending to "The Walking Dead."
How to watch ‘Fright Night’ on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight (11/23/22): FREE live stream, time, channel
Two more costumed celebrities will challenge Snowstorm on the “Fright Night” episode of “The Masked Singer” at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, on Fox. “The Masked Singer” airs at 8 p.m. Wednesdays. LIVE STREAM: Fox on fuboTV (free trial) and Sling. Snowstorm was the top...
'The Walking Dead' director shares how Norman Reedus' on-set concussion affected the finale and how they scrambled to get those 2 major cameos into the episode
Executive producer Greg Nicotero tells Insider what was going on with Daryl's black eye, recreating an iconic comic scene, and more from the finale.
'The Walking Dead' Star Josh McDermitt Reveals What He Will Miss Most About Playing Eugene (Exclusive)
The Walking Dead comes to an end on Sunday (Nov. 20) with the highly anticipated series finale. And one of the veteran cast members of the AMC series is going to miss playing a very popular character. PopCulture.com attended a roundtable junket with some of The Walking Dead cast members and asked Josh McDermitt about what he's going to miss the most about playing Eugene Porter.
The Walking Dead series finale ending explained: We are the ones who live
“We are the ones who live.” It’s a poignant final phrase for a show that has captivated fans for 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes. Now, The Walking Dead has officially come to an end. Note: The following contains heavy plot spoilers for the series finale of...
How to watch ‘Survivor’ tonight (11/23/22): FREE live stream, time, channel
Tonight’s episode of “Survivor” on CBS is called “Get That Money, Baby.”. “Survivor” will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. LIVE STREAM: CBS on fuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial) and DirecTV Stream. CBS says, “The remaining eight castaways compete in a reward challenge...
The Walking Dead Series Finale Review: An Era-Defining Show Gets a Sentimental Funeral
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Read at your on risk!]. For a lot of people, The Walking Dead ended a long time ago. Anecdotally, a large percentage of people who used to watch stopped after the infamous Season 7 premiere, when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) brutally killed Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) with a barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat. The numbers back this up, too; that episode was watched by 17 million people, a number the show never even came close to reaching again, and ratings decayed both rapidly and steadily from there. By the final season, it was averaging under 2 million viewers an episode, a decline that can't only be attributed to changes in viewing habits as streaming ascended.
Christian Serratos asked for that Rosita fate on The Walking Dead finale
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Perhaps no show has had as prodigious a body count as The Walking Dead over its 11-season run. So the question when it came to the AMC drama's series finale was not so much a matter of if someone big would die, but rather who. While Luke (Dan Fogler) and Jules (Alex Sgambati) bit the dust at the start of the episode while trying to escape a zombie herd, there was one much bigger domino yet to fall.
How to watch the season finale of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ tonight (11/22/22): FREE live stream, time
The cast will reunite tonight for the season eight finale of “Bachelor in Paradise.”. “Bachelor in Paradise” airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, on ABC. LIVE STREAM: ABC on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream. ABC says, “It’s a night full of shocking confessions, surprises and...
‘The Walking Dead’: 6 spin-offs to whet your walker appetite after the series finale
AMC’s “The Walking Dead” concluded its 11th and final season on November 20, 2022, but just like the walkers in this apocalyptic drama, the series isn’t going to stay dead for long. The show’s corpse will soon “reanimate” as several spin-offs will hit our TVs in the near future. If you cried at the series finale, and the thought of going a week without zombies on your screen is too much to bear, take a look at these six current and future “The Walking Dead” spin-offs which will surely whet your appetite for stories of gritty survival survival. SEE‘The Walking Dead’ deaths...
What The Walking Dead: World Beyond Revealed About Rick's Fate
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Rick Grimes never appeared on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The spin-off about the first generation to come of age in the walker apocalypse told the story of Iris (Aliyah Royale), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston), survivors of Nebraska's satellite Campus Colony. But it was Silas' story in the final season of the limited series that revealed clues about the fate of the long-missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who finally returned to The Walking Dead for the last scene of its final episode in Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale.
