Joplin, MO

Local Bikers spread Christmas cheer with memorial Toy Run

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – Hideout Harley-Davidson today hosted a Toy Run event to honor the late Mike Boyd and provide cheer to Joplin’s children.

Nearly 40 bikers gathered today for the Mike Boyd Memorial Toy Run.

Participants met at Hideout Harley and then drove to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church to donate their goods.

The Church provided a meal for all donors and officials say their toy run is one way they can positively impact the Joplin community.

