Read full article on original website
Kim Brailey
6d ago
Instead ask why a judge let him walk after the THREE FELONIES last year. Bomb making??? Kidnapping??? Standoff???
Reply(3)
14
punk66
6d ago
people should not have to be afraid to go out and have fun, more importantly to be who they are. I will never understand this sort of hatred, I am so very sorry you have to live with fear every single day. Humans not hurting anyone, just trying to live their lives. My prayers are with you along with my love please be careful.
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Related
doniphanherald.com
Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women
OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
And the most popular Christmas movie in Nebraska is...
‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
News Channel Nebraska
72% of Nebraska hospitals not in compliance with federal law, better than national average
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new study shows that fewer than a third of Nebraska's hospitals are in compliance with a federal law that requires patients to be informed of the costs of services before receiving care, but the state is well ahead of the national average. The hospital price transparency...
doniphanherald.com
Pillen's inaugural ball planned for Omaha, will feature theme taken from 'Husker Prayer'
Jim Pillen selected a Husker football-related theme for his inaugural ball as Nebraska's 41st governor: "Day by Day, Better & Better." Taken from the prayer said by players before the Tunnel Walk, Pillen said the words resonate deeply with him, as well as with Nebraskans across the state. "Coach Tom...
doniphanherald.com
Elyse Myers finds TikTok fame from Nebraska with 5.8 million followers
OMAHA — What iconic Nebraska food has TikTok star Elyse Myers yet to try?. Great question. She would love to tell you. Myers, who lives in the Omaha area, has 5.8 million followers on the social media site, plus 2.3 million followers on Instagram and more than 71,000 on YouTube. She is known largely for her "coffee talk" videos, where she sits in front of the camera, telling funny stories while emojis and other graphics pop up on screen.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
WOWT
Nebraska candy manufacturer helps others start their own businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska native has made her way back home to help others grow small businesses. Tessa Porter is an award-winning candy developer and wants to help others become business owners. The candy scientist who is offering this rare opportunity to small business hopefuls. “I always loved...
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
1011now.com
Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8M birds
DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has reported another case of avian flu in a commercial flock. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Nebraska’s 13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported in Dixon County.
Watch: Loose goat wrangled after several failed attempts in Nebraska
Animal control officers in Nebraska said a goat was finally corralled after evading capture on multiple occasions for nearly three weeks.
WOWT
Gov. Ricketts appoints county court judges to Sixth, Twelfth judicial districts
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed judges to the Sixth and Twelfth Judicial Districts. The Sixth Judicial District covers Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. Thomas Klein, 55, of Wahoo was appointed to the County Court Wednesday. According to Ricketts, Klein has been the...
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports 13th case of avian flu in Nebraska
A press release from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture confirmed another case of avian flu in Nebraska.
KETV.com
'Very mind boggling': Inspector general of corrections reacts to inmates walking away
OMAHA, Neb. — Just weeks from a parole hearing and potential release, an inmate walks away from custody. And he's not the only one. In Nebraska's correctional system there are two community corrections centers. These less restrictive facilities serve as a transitional opportunity for inmates preparing for a possible...
NebraskaTV
Department of Education looks at how Nebraska schools fared during pandemic
AXTELL, Neb. — The results are in. The Nebraska Department of Education said despite the pandemic, schools and students were able to manage. Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said the state’s districts and students were resilient. Fourth grade math was one of the areas districts tested well in, Blomstedt saying there was no other state that tested higher than our students.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s education scores show learning loss due to COVID-19 pandemic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKNN) – The latest results of Nebraska’s education assessment scores and an accountability study continue to show that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted students. In the 2021-2022 academic year, 77,000 Nebraska students were chronically absent, meaning they missed at least 10% of their time in school. “Before...
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule recruiting comments could cause concern
Yes, I’m aware that Matt Rhule isn’t even officially the Nebraska football head coach. But all indications are that he will be by the start of next week. So it’s time to start looking at what kind of coach he might be for the Huskers. It’s hard...
News Channel Nebraska
NWS: Widespread snow accumulations possible early next week
SIDNEY - A strong cold front, with widespread snow accumulations, is expected to sweep across the Sidney area early next week, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service says confidence is slowly growing in a potent system across the central plains into the northern plains early Tuesday into Wednesday. Depending how the storm system develops, and where it tracks, it could lead to winter impacts for either eastern Wyoming and the northern Nebraska Panhandle, or the southern/central panhandle and southwest Nebraska. Northeast Colorado would also be affected in the second scenario.
Comments / 8