FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
villages-news.com
Intoxicated Massachusetts woman arrested at Lake Sumter Landing
An intoxicated Massachusetts woman was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square after getting “aggressive” and pushing a law enforcement officer. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was working the square at about 8:15 p.m. Friday when a woman approached him and reported that 73-year-old Sandra Marie Amburn of Pittsfield, Mass. was in the area of the stage and “was very intoxicated needed to stop drinking,” according to an arrest report. The woman pointed out Amburn, “who was standing in a crowd in front of the stage.”
WCJB
Jury deliberations for Marion County Oath Keeper underway
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - Jury deliberations are underway for Kelly Meggs, an Oath Keeper from Marion County, and four other members of the militia group. The jury started deliberating Tuesday morning and each defendant could face up to 20 years in federal prison. They’re facing charges including conspiracy and tampering...
hernandosun.com
Inmate accused in 2021 shooting in Brooksville
HCSO investigators will serve a warrant on a Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) inmate and principal suspect in a shooting that followed a series of death threats made to a Brooksville resident in 2021. Denise M. Moloney, media relations manager and public information officer (PIO) for the Hernando County Sheriff’s...
Marion County continues to look after unclaimed bodies
Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will continue to handle unclaimed bodies in Marion County under a revised agreement unanimously approved recently by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners. Roberts oversees the disposition process as part of a longstanding service offered by the county. This service includes pickup, storage...
WCJB
Gainesville woman slams door on deputy’s hand while being arrested for burglary
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is accused of attacking a couple and then battering an Alachua County deputy while he tried to arrest her. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Asia Delaine, 25, Monday night. Deputies say the victim was at a home on Southwest 45th place on...
ocala-news.com
Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving
Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
ocala-news.com
Marion County School Board members take oaths, elect new Chair and Vice-Chair
Four members of the Marion County School Board took their oaths of office this week inside the School Board Chambers located at 1614 E Fort King Street in Ocala. Newly elected school board member Lori Conrad, whose two-year term concludes in 2024, took her oath of office from her pastor, Rev. Marc Cummings of Church of Hope in Ocala. Her husband, Tom, held the Bible while she took her oath.
WCJB
Marion County Public Schools announced a new literacy program
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public School officials announced a new literacy program for the district. The launching literacy program will give resources like worksheets and activities to community partners to help elementary students. One partnership is with the Mojo Grill and Catering, who will provide literacy focused menus...
‘Put the gun down’: 911 operator hears chilling last words before Spring Hill murder-suicide
Hernando County deputies are investigating what appears to be a double murder-suicide that took place in a 55+ community in Spring Hill Monday evening.
Lake County Department of Health offers free Narcan kits to fight opioid deaths
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — With the rise of dangerous drugs like fentanyl flooding the streets, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) is announcing the availability of free naloxone (Narcan-brand) nasal-spray-kits. Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness...
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Florida, deputies say
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website. Three people are...
ocala-news.com
OPD sergeant recognized for act of kindness
The Ocala Police Department has recognized one of its sergeants who performed a small act of kindness for a local resident last week. On Thursday, November 17, OPD officers responded to the 3500 block of SE Fort King Street due to a reported battery incident in the area, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with a woman who was walking and carrying bags of groceries.
WCJB
Ocala Police are searching for a thief that stole a lawnmower worth about $15,000
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are trying to find a lawnmower thief. Officers say a Scag Turf Tiger model riding mower, worth about $15,000, was stolen from a business last month. Investigators want to talk to anyone who recently bought a lawnmower like this one or knows someone...
villages-news.com
Man from Colombia arrested after caught behind wheel without license
A man from Colombia was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel without a driver’s license. Delwin Wadid Machado-Gutierrez, 32, who lives at Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was driving a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe at 8:02 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was stopped by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who had discovered that the vehicle’s registered owner does not have a license.
ocala-news.com
Louis Koller
Louis Koller was born June 3, 1926 in Independence, Pennsylvania, the 8th of twelve children. He died peacefully at Cates House in Ocala, Florida on November 16, 2022 at the age of 96. He lived a long, happy life surrounded by family and his numerous friends made through a lifetime...
Names of Central Florida firefighters killed in line of duty added to Fallen Firefighter Memorial
OCALA, Fla. — Each year, members of the fire service community and their families gather at Florida State Fire College in Ocala to honor firefighters from across Florida who lost their lives in the line of duty. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. At a ceremony on...
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill neighborhood
Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist convicted in woman’s death at notorious intersection back in jail
A 64-year-old man convicted in a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of his girlfriend in 2016 at a notorious intersection has landed back behind bars. Bryan Robert Barnash was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail after violating his probation on a charge of driving under the influence-manslaughter. Details of the probation violation were sealed in Lake County Court.
WESH
Keeping You Safe: What burglars look for when targeting residents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — From dangers on the roads to self-defense, we've been looking at ways to keep you and your family safe. A man who used to steal for a living is sharing his tricks of the trade. He told WESH 2 it's the mistakes we make that...
WCJB
Jury deliberation begins for Marion County Oath Keeper accused of storming U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - Jury deliberations are set to be underway in the trial of Marion County Oath Keeper, Kelly Meggs, and four other members of the militia group. Prosecutors say the defendants discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Meggs didn’t testify during the seven-week...
