Belleview, FL

villages-news.com

Intoxicated Massachusetts woman arrested at Lake Sumter Landing

An intoxicated Massachusetts woman was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square after getting “aggressive” and pushing a law enforcement officer. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was working the square at about 8:15 p.m. Friday when a woman approached him and reported that 73-year-old Sandra Marie Amburn of Pittsfield, Mass. was in the area of the stage and “was very intoxicated needed to stop drinking,” according to an arrest report. The woman pointed out Amburn, “who was standing in a crowd in front of the stage.”
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Jury deliberations for Marion County Oath Keeper underway

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - Jury deliberations are underway for Kelly Meggs, an Oath Keeper from Marion County, and four other members of the militia group. The jury started deliberating Tuesday morning and each defendant could face up to 20 years in federal prison. They’re facing charges including conspiracy and tampering...
MARION COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Inmate accused in 2021 shooting in Brooksville

HCSO investigators will serve a warrant on a Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) inmate and principal suspect in a shooting that followed a series of death threats made to a Brooksville resident in 2021. Denise M. Moloney, media relations manager and public information officer (PIO) for the Hernando County Sheriff’s...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Marion County continues to look after unclaimed bodies

Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will continue to handle unclaimed bodies in Marion County under a revised agreement unanimously approved recently by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners. Roberts oversees the disposition process as part of a longstanding service offered by the county. This service includes pickup, storage...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving

Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County School Board members take oaths, elect new Chair and Vice-Chair

Four members of the Marion County School Board took their oaths of office this week inside the School Board Chambers located at 1614 E Fort King Street in Ocala. Newly elected school board member Lori Conrad, whose two-year term concludes in 2024, took her oath of office from her pastor, Rev. Marc Cummings of Church of Hope in Ocala. Her husband, Tom, held the Bible while she took her oath.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Public Schools announced a new literacy program

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public School officials announced a new literacy program for the district. The launching literacy program will give resources like worksheets and activities to community partners to help elementary students. One partnership is with the Mojo Grill and Catering, who will provide literacy focused menus...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

OPD sergeant recognized for act of kindness

The Ocala Police Department has recognized one of its sergeants who performed a small act of kindness for a local resident last week. On Thursday, November 17, OPD officers responded to the 3500 block of SE Fort King Street due to a reported battery incident in the area, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with a woman who was walking and carrying bags of groceries.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Man from Colombia arrested after caught behind wheel without license

A man from Colombia was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel without a driver’s license. Delwin Wadid Machado-Gutierrez, 32, who lives at Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was driving a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe at 8:02 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was stopped by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who had discovered that the vehicle’s registered owner does not have a license.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Louis Koller

Louis Koller was born June 3, 1926 in Independence, Pennsylvania, the 8th of twelve children. He died peacefully at Cates House in Ocala, Florida on November 16, 2022 at the age of 96. He lived a long, happy life surrounded by family and his numerous friends made through a lifetime...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist convicted in woman’s death at notorious intersection back in jail

A 64-year-old man convicted in a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of his girlfriend in 2016 at a notorious intersection has landed back behind bars. Bryan Robert Barnash was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail after violating his probation on a charge of driving under the influence-manslaughter. Details of the probation violation were sealed in Lake County Court.
CLERMONT, FL

