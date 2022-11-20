ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles edge Colts 17-16 on late touchdown

By Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Jalen Hurts scored on a seven-yard touchdown run with 1:20 to play and the Eagles beat the Colts 17-16 on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium to hand Jeff Saturday his first loss as interim head coach.

The Colts started fast reaching the end zone on their first possession. Jonathan Taylor scored from a yard-out, capping a 10-play, 75-yard drive for the team’s first opening drive touchdown since Christmas Day at Arizona last season.

The defense held the Eagles to just three points in the first half, then tacked on a Chase McLaughlin 51-yard field goal before the break for a 10-3 halftime lead, only the second time they’ve gone to the locker room ahead this season.

The Colts started the second half quickly too as Yannick Ngakoue forced a Hurts fumble on the first play from scrimmage. Grover Stewart recovered at the Philadelphia 22-yard line. The offense turned the takeaway into a McLaughlin 36-yard field goal.

McLaughlin missed a 50-yard field goal that would have put the Colts up 16-3. The Eagles turned the field position into a Hurts to Quez Watkins 22-yard touchdown to make it 13-10.

The Colts pushed their advantage back to six on a McLaughlin 37-yard field goal.

The Colts are now 4-6-1 and get an extra day to prepare for their next opponent. They host the Steelers on Monday Night Football on November 28.

