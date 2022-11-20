ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

2 dead in Winston-Salem plane crash: WSPD

By Brayden Stamps
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejyKl_0jHvdNjO00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people died in a plane crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses describe chaos, panic at Raleigh Christmas Parade as girl dancer dies after she’s run over by pickup truck

A family member tells FOX8 that the two people aboard the plane were Patty Kreher and Joe Kreher. The two were flying in from St. Louis to visit their son and grandchildren for Thanksgiving.

The family member says the pair had made the trip from St. Louis to North Carolina numerous times.

According to Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey, the initial call about the plane crash came in from Jeketer Drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5a5W_0jHvdNjO00
(Google Maps)

Radio traffic between the pilot and the control tower reveals where the trouble began.

“One engine is not making as much power as the other one, we’re okay but that’s why we had the hesitation.”

Pilot speaking to the control tower before the crash

The plane came to a rest in a woodline behind a couple of houses in a residential area, according to Sergeant C.G. Byrd with North Carolina State Highway Patrol. No injuries have been reported to anyone in the residential area at this time.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. NTSB investigators were back at the scene of the crash on Sunday morning.

The plane itself remained at the scene of the crash overnight and will be taken away on Sunday. New Walkertown Road was closed throughout most of Saturday and Kem Drive has reopened as of Sunday morning.

The NTSB held a news conference at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem at 3 p.m. on Sunday about their investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the NTSB by emailing them at “witness@ntsb.gov.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Small plane crash in North Carolina kills two people

A small plane crashed in Winston-Salem on Saturday, killing two people, authorities said. Winston-Salem Police Department spokeswoman Kira Boyd told the Winston-Salem Journal that two people died in the crash of the small plane in a residential area on Saturday morning. The Winston-Salem Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

1 person dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Burlington. Police were called to Avon Avenue at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. That is where they found 24-year-old Quinnton Enouch and a 32-year-old man shot. Enouch was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man...
BURLINGTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

2 dead after small plane crashes in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A small plane crashed in Winston-Salem on Saturday, killing two people, authorities said. Winston-Salem Police Department spokeswoman Kira Boyd told the Winston-Salem Journa that two people died in the crash of the small plane in a residential area on Saturday morning. The Winston-Salem Fire Department and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Two fatalities after plane crashes in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police confirm there have been two fatalities after a plane crashed. Agents are investigating a plane crash in Winston-Salem, which happened around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. This happened on New Walkertown Road and Tracy Street. Authorities said two people...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Clemmons man accidentally shoots himself in the foot, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police. It happened around 5:49 p.m. Winston-Salem officers received a report about a shooting from Novant Health officials. When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Cresean Barr being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After an...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Crash with injuries closes West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro between Florida Street, Immanuel Road, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries closed West Gate City Boulevard in both directions between West Florida Street and Immanuel Road on Monday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. FOX8 is told the crash involved a car and motorcycle, and one person is in the hospital with serious injuries. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Queen City News

22-year-old Elkin woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run

WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old Elkin woman was arrested after a man was killed in a hit-and-run last week, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to the incident around 10 p.m. last Thursday on NC 18 near Ruritan Park Road. A pedestrian, identified as Wilkesboro resident Rolando Lopez, 68, […]
ELKIN, NC
WXII 12

2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
ARCHDALE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy