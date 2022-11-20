Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Athenaeum
Anderson and WVU football take win over Oklahoma State in season finale
West Virginia football faced off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in its season finale on Saturday and after two touchdowns from Jaylen Anderson, the Mountaineers took a 24-19 win over the Cowboys for their first victory since 2014. The freshman running back led West Virginia (5-7) to a win on...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU women's basketball suffers first defeat of Plitzuweit era to No. 13 NC State, 78-40
The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team suffered their first defeat of the new season, falling 78-40 in the final game of the Cancún Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico. The Mountaineers came into the final game of the tournament against the...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU Women's Basketball vs. Appalachian State 11/20
Women's hoops stays unbeaten with 64-33 win over Central Michigan in Cancún. The Daily Athenaeum began in 1887 and remains the independent student voice of West Virginia University. All content is produced by students, funded by student fees, advertising and generous donations by readers like yourself. Your gift goes directly to supporting our students and powers our experiential newsroom.
Daily Athenaeum
Women's hoops stays unbeaten with 64-33 win over Central Michigan in Cancún
The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team is 4-0, as they once again won with ease, defeating the Central Michigan Chippewas 64-33 at Hard Rock Resort Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico. The Mountaineers have won by their four games by a total of 124 points – an average...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU men's hoops takes first loss to Purdue in Phil Knight Legacy, 80-68
West Virginia men’s hoops competed in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon on Thanksgiving Day, where the Mountaineers fell to the Purdue Boilermakers in a physical 80-68 defeat. Star 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey scored the first two field goals for the Boilermakers, as...
Daily Athenaeum
US Marshals arrest murder suspect in Morgantown
A man wanted in connection to a recent Monongalia County murder was arrested in Morgantown on Friday. The U.S. Marshal Service took Chance Williams, 23, of Morgantown into custody without incident in the 1000 block of White Avenue, according to a press release. “The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
Comments / 0