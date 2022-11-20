ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Daily Athenaeum

Anderson and WVU football take win over Oklahoma State in season finale

West Virginia football faced off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in its season finale on Saturday and after two touchdowns from Jaylen Anderson, the Mountaineers took a 24-19 win over the Cowboys for their first victory since 2014. The freshman running back led West Virginia (5-7) to a win on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU Women's Basketball vs. Appalachian State 11/20

Women's hoops stays unbeaten with 64-33 win over Central Michigan in Cancún. The Daily Athenaeum began in 1887 and remains the independent student voice of West Virginia University. All content is produced by students, funded by student fees, advertising and generous donations by readers like yourself. Your gift goes directly to supporting our students and powers our experiential newsroom.
Daily Athenaeum

WVU men's hoops takes first loss to Purdue in Phil Knight Legacy, 80-68

West Virginia men’s hoops competed in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon on Thanksgiving Day, where the Mountaineers fell to the Purdue Boilermakers in a physical 80-68 defeat. Star 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey scored the first two field goals for the Boilermakers, as...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

US Marshals arrest murder suspect in Morgantown

A man wanted in connection to a recent Monongalia County murder was arrested in Morgantown on Friday. The U.S. Marshal Service took Chance Williams, 23, of Morgantown into custody without incident in the 1000 block of White Avenue, according to a press release. “The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
MORGANTOWN, WV

