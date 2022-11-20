NORWALK, Conn. - Thanksgiving shoppers are out gobbling up supplies on the day before the holiday. Stew Leonard's tells CBS2 this will be its busiest Thanksgiving season ever at its stores in New Jersey, Long Island, Westchester and Connecticut. CBS2's Tony Aiello checked in with shoppers to see what's on their last-minute list. There was a crush of carts, a plethora of pies, and can we talk turkey? Stew Leonard's will sell more than 2,000 per store in the run-up to Thanksgiving. "We feel like since the pandemic and everything, families are coming back together, bigger gatherings, and we're seeing that here with over 4,000...

NORWALK, CT ・ 19 MINUTES AGO