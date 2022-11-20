LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown, Jr. has died at the age of 88. Brown’s family released this statement about his passing:. Our Dad, John Y. Brown Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end. His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over. Every day was an exciting adventure for him. He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people. He had many prominent accomplishments, but most of all he loved his family with all of his heart, and we in turn loved him with all of our hearts. We are heartbroken by his passing, but find comfort in what he wrote in one of his final days, “I have never been so happy.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO