Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Habitat for Humanity Veteran Program build independence

What you can do with your kids during winter and Thanksgiving breaks. Organizations across Louisville have a couple of activities lined up to keep your kids engaged while on break from school.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

IMC demands change from the KY Department of Juvenile Justice

As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Dare to Care holds vigil for Bobby Ellis

LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer's term. Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed on Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer's term.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Simply Rooted opens in New Albany

It's a new shop that can help you out with taking care of your plants. 806 people were killed in traffic crashes in Kentucky last year. 124 of those were right here in Louisville.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown, Jr. has died at the age of 88. Brown’s family released this statement about his passing:. Our Dad, John Y. Brown Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end. His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over. Every day was an exciting adventure for him. He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people. He had many prominent accomplishments, but most of all he loved his family with all of his heart, and we in turn loved him with all of our hearts. We are heartbroken by his passing, but find comfort in what he wrote in one of his final days, “I have never been so happy.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Lights Under Louisville returns to Louisville Mega Cavern

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lights Under Louisville, the more than one mile long Christmas light display at the Louisville Mega Cavern, is once again ready for guests. The excursion is a 1.1 mile drive through the cave that has over six million colored lights. This time, it may look a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Louisville metro police chief steps down

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of the year. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health …. State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kenny Chesney returns to Kentucky for 2023 tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Kentucky as part of his "I Go Back" tour in 2023. Chesney, along with country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini, will be heading to Rupp Arena on April 25, 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sextortion survivor shares intimate story to warn others

As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - November, Wednesday 23, 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY

