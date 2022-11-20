ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Olivier-Maxence Prosper showed his all-around talent against LIU. Marquette will need more of that.

By Ben Steele, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
How much can Marquette men’s basketball observers take away from Olivier-Maxence Prosper’s 31-point outburst against Long Island University?

The 6-foot-8 forward’s hyper-efficient 11-for-12 shooting is noteworthy, but the Sharks were clearly an overmatched foe as evidenced by the final score of 95-58.

There is always something to gain from a performance like that, according to MU coach Shaka Smart.

“Games like this are big for all developing players,” Smart said after the game. “And that’s every player on our team. We don’t have anyone that is already who he is going to become.

“And so when you have a game like O-Max did, it’s something you have in your pocket that you can look at moving forward and say ‘Yeah, this approach helped me play that well and I can do that again.’ ”

The competition for the Golden Eagles (3-1) ratchets up a notch at the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida, starting with Mississippi State on Monday and then either Utah or Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

Prosper is expected to make a big leap this season. He’s a switchable player on defense, who plays all over the court in MU’s full-court press.

“Wherever he is, wherever all of our guys are, it’s about activity,” Smart said. “It’s about trying to be disruptive of the other team. I thought we had some really good possessions of that (against LIU).”

After forcing 23 turnovers against the Sharks, Prosper sees the makings of a defensive identity for MU.

“We didn’t think about the offense or whatever,” he said. “We knew that was going to come regardless. We said we’re building good habits defensively, so that when we play against other teams or get into Big East play, those habits that we built today will lead to those games.

“And I feel like we take a lot of pride in our defense, and everybody can guard multiple positions. We fly around.”

Prosper’s ever-changing duties means he can be frantically guarding the first pass at the front of the Golden Eagles’ 1-2-2 press or he could be matched up with an opposing big man.

“Honestly, it’s about being aggressive in the press,” Prosper said. “It doesn’t matter what position I’m in, if Coach wants me in the front for this possession, I’m cool.

“If for a certain lineup he wants me in the back, I’m cool with that, too. That just shows that my versatility makes me able to play in the front and the back.”

Even with all those exhaustive tasks on defense, Prosper has shown improvement on offense. Prosper’s big game against LIU bumped him up to MU’s leading scorer at 15.2 points per game. He averaged 6.6 in 32 games last season.

“I think his balance is much, much better than it was even a year ago,” Smart said. “And he deserves incredible credit for that for the work he’s put in in the weight room. For the work he’s put in with extra skill work.

“He does a lot specific balance stuff with Coach (DeAndre) Haynes, where that’s really all they’re working on on drives. And it’s paid off for him. I think his footwork has improved as well.”

Prosper made all three of his three-point attempts against LIU, but Smart liked that he went to the free-throw line seven times. In a close loss against Purdue, MU’s toughest opponent so far this season, Prosper did not shoot any free throws.

“Three out of four games, he’s done a great job of getting to the foul line,” Smart said. “If he can be a consistent force to us getting to the foul line, obviously it was an area of weakness for us last year. It was an area at Purdue the other night that we didn’t create enough foul shots.”

Now, for Prosper, it's about adding more of those performances to his pocket.

