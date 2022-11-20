Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
NBC Bay Area
Plea Deal Reached in Santa Cruz Teen Fentanyl Case
After a year of pleading not guilty to 16 felony counts including sex crimes against multiple minors and providing them drugs, 24-year-old Michael Russell, originally from San Jose, agreed to a plea deal Tuesday. Russell, who is currently in custody awaiting sentencing, is now pleading no contest to seven similar...
KESQ
Men who vandalized Santa Cruz BLM mural sentenced to 90 days in jail
SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — Members of Santa Cruz Equity Collab gathered on Friday on the Santa Cruz County Superior Courthouse steps following the sentencing of two men charged with defacing the black lives matter mural in front of the Santa Cruz City Hall in July of 2021. The...
San Jose music teacher accused of inappropriately touching at least 10 students, police say
Israel Santiago was arrested after at least 10 students at Adelante Dual Language Academy said they were touched inappropriately. But police say there could be more victims.
Teacher abused students at San Jose dual language school music room: Police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 43-year-old music teacher was arrested by the San Jose Police Department on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault and annoying or molesting a child under the age of 12, the department stated in a press release. Israel Santiago, of Morgan Hill, Calif., was accused by at least 10 […]
KSBW.com
2 Central Coast police chiefs departing to join the Monterey County Sheriff's office
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto announced her management team on Monday. Her new team includes current King City Police Chief Keith Boyd and Del Rey Oaks Police Chief Jeff Hoyne. Boyd will become Sheriff-Elect Nieto’s undersheriff and Hoyne will become a Chief Deputy. It is...
Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school
CENTERVILLE, Ohi. (KION-TV)- The FBI arrested an Ohio man on Monday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Salinas Middle School. Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jaques allegedly posted a video on The post Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Shooting suspect nabbed within minutes
WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man was taken into custody on suspicion for firing off two shots from a handgun near Watsonville High School as classes were letting out Tuesday. The suspect has since been identified as Rene Alamillo, 27, according to WPD’s spokeswoman Michelle Pulido. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey...
California mother accused of suffocating twins while trying to breastfeed
SAN JOSE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old mother has been arrested after allegedly killing one of her 8-month-old twins while trying to breastfeed them. In the afternoon of Nov. 4, San Jose Police responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way to a report of unconscious infant twins, the department said in a news release. At the scene, officers reportedly began performing CPR on one of the infants, who was not breathing.
Bullet fired into restaurant at shopping center in Palo Alto; police search for suspect
Despite accounts that spread quickly among shoppers, Palo Alto police confirmed that there wasn't a shooter who ran through the mall, but believe there was one who fired two shots towards Fleming's Prime Steakhouse restaurant.
KSBW.com
Internal fallout between Central Coast LULAC District
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Central Coast LULAC District 12, representing Monterey County, San Benito County, and Los Banos is calling for its San Benito Council to be disbanded. But leaders in the chapter say they aren’t going anywhere. “We're not going anywhere. We are not going anywhere. They...
KSBW.com
Transient killed in Santa Cruz, police investigating
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A man was killed in Santa Cruz early Monday morning and police are now looking for the culprit. According to police, first responders were called to the area of Cedar and Church St. around 5:10 a.m. for reports of a fight. Police arrived and found...
Marina PD Commander going to Monterey County Sheriff’s Office
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): Marina Police commander Eddie Anderson confirmed with KION that he will be following Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a chief deputy. Anderson has been with Marina Police since 1997. He shared with KION that leaving Marina Police was one of the hardest decisions he has had to The post Marina PD Commander going to Monterey County Sheriff’s Office appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Nov. 16, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 1:34 a.m. Possession of drugs on El Camino Real. 10:18 a.m. Attempted murder and domestic violence on Cardona Cr. 4:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Elm Av. Nov. 2. 9:03 a.m. Civil matter (neighbor dispute) on 12th St. 9:48 a.m. Mental Health...
Deadly stabbing in Santa Cruz leaves one man dead
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz Police shared with KION that one man is dead after a stabbing took place on Cedar and Church Streets early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene around 5:10 a.m. for a report of a fight. Officers located the male victim on the ground and determined he sustained at The post Deadly stabbing in Santa Cruz leaves one man dead appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast
Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot
Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
NBC Bay Area
Reports of Animal Cruelty in Gilroy Have Pet Owners on High Alert
Shocking reports of animal cruelty in the South Bay have families fearing for their pets and children. Several Gilroy residents and police said they’ve been finding burnt animals, both domestic and wild. One woman said her son’s kitten was so badly tortured, they had to put her down.
A progressive won the District 3 supervisor race after trailing for nearly two weeks. How?
Justin Cummings trailed Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson by nearly 5 percentage points after Election Day. More than a week later, he pulled ahead, giving credence to the local axiom that Santa Cruz progressives just vote later.
constructiondive.com
3 project wins give Granite reason for thanks
Granite Construction has three more reasons to be thankful this week. The Watsonville, California-based contractor is closing in on the end of November with three recent contract wins. Award:. I-10 Rehab. Value. : $170 million. Location: Tucson, Arizona. Clients: ADOT, FHA, Pima County, Arizona. The $170 million I-10 reconstruction project...
Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022 AT 12:03 PM- Salinas Police confirmed with KION that at least one person has died in a solo vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Sunday morning on West Ailsal Street and College Drive. Officers said that they are trying to notify family The post Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree appeared first on KION546.
