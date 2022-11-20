Read full article on original website
Changes to trash service this week in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile trash pick up will be on a bit of different schedule this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. You can find the full schedule for pickups through the new year with several holidays coming up. Garbage Collection (brown carts) Trash Collection Recycling Center Thursday, Nov. 24 Closed/Makeup day […]
Improvements to beach access parks on Okaloosa Island, No. 2 temporarily closed
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Beach Access No. 2 on Okaloosa Island will be closed from Nov. 21 until Dec. 12 (weather dependent) as the county makes repairs. Okaloosa County officials said the Facility and Parks Maintenance team will be making a number of repairs to the site located between Holiday House and The […]
Pensacola to offer free parking on city-owned streets during the holidays
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is getting in the festive mood by offering free parking in all city-owned parking spaces on downtown Pensacola streets. The free parking applies only to city-owned, on-street parking, identified by teal blue “PARKPensacola” signage. The free parking excludes parking lots, garages and privately managed parking spaces. “We’re […]
Bellingrath Magic Christmas in Lights up for USA Today recognition
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local holiday lights attraction is once again up for national recognition. Bellingrath Gardens and Home’s “Magic Christmas in Lights” in Theodore is in the running for USA Today’s “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” list. Bellingrath made the list back in 2018. People can vote on the USA Today website for […]
Multiple projects planned for new year in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s no doubt the city of Spanish Fort is growing. It’s easy to see up and down Highway 31 with new businesses moving in. “We grew 48% in the last census and it hasn’t slowed down any,” said Mayor Mike McMillan. That’s why Mayor McMillan and the city council are […]
Construction for the Regency Road & Clubhouse Drive traffic circle has begun
𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱 & 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗹𝗲. Gulf Shores, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release the city of Gulf Shores has announced that work on the Regency Road/Clubhouse Drive Traffic Circle has begun.
Landlocked Baldwin Co. property owner fights for access
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades, Darlene Clark has cherished the time spent on her Styx River sandy beach at her remote, five-acre wooded lot located off County Road 87, north of 1-10. Lately, she feels like she's losing control of the land she holds so dear to her heart.
Gulf Shores moving forward with multi-million-dollar expansion, renovations web
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The Gulf Shores City School System is one step closer to addressing overcrowding on its elementary school campus. The Gulf Shores City School System has hundreds more students in 2022 than it did when it launched in 2019. Now, construction is underway on 8...
How one Alabama city is pushing to bring a Trader Joe’s to town
The cozy waft of glazed maple walnut scones baking in an oven, the zest of a ginger spread awaiting holiday parties, and an apple crumble pie served up as that perfect Thanksgiving dinner dessert. At Trader Joe’s, the temptations of these items and more give the Monrovia, California-based retail chain...
Orange Beach announces streets in 2022 resurfacing project
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach is set to begin its annual paving of city streets in the coming weeks for the 2022 resurfacing project. The Orange Beach City Council voted in September to award this year's resurfacing project to Arrington Curb & Excavation, Inc., which had the lowest bid. The total cost is $376,443 and covers 15 city streets. The work is scheduled to be complete by mid-December with paving beginning on the streets in the Bear Point area.
Early morning house fire in Mobile on Wisconsin Avenue
A family will be homeless this Thanksgiving after an early morning house fire in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Wisconsin Avenue just before 4:30 this morning for reports of visible flames and smoke from the residence. Everyone inside the home got out safely. MFRD was able to quickly extinguish the flames. […]
Revisiting ’93 Mobile Amtrak derailment that killed 47 people amid new settlement
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In the early morning hours of Sept. 22, 1993, an Amtrak passenger train, known as the Sunset Limited, derailed just north of Mobile leaving 47 people dead and many more traumatized. On Nov. 21, 2022, a settlement was reached between Amtrak and opposing parties to restore Amtrak services, which were discontinued […]
MAWSS employee makes unlikely friend in dog, brings him ‘get well soon’ toy
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not every day that you see a Mobile Area Water and Sewer Service employee playing with a pup while completing a work task. For Ashley Brazell and her family, it used to be a normal occurrence until recently. Brazell made a post on Facebook Nov. 21, praising a man they […]
Poarch Band of Creek Indians celebrate 50th Anniversary of its Pow Wow Thanksgiving Day and the day after
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After a two year break due to COVID, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians will once again celebrate one of its most unique and enduring Thanksgiving tradition with its annual Pow Wow. This year’s the 50th anniversary of the annual Porch Creek Indians Pow Wow. About 16,000 people make the trek […]
Once park is complete, Foley will turn attention to aquatic center
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley is deep in the details of replacing the kids playground in Max Griffin Park with a nature-themed rebuild beginning in early 2023. But once that project is finalized, Executive Director for Leisure Services David Thompson said the attention will turn to another area of the park.
Okaloosa Co. dive team pull stolen SUV out of Yellow River
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team pulled a reported stolen SUV out of Yellow River on Sunday. According to deputies, security forces at Eglin Air Force Base spotted the vehicle in the water and called the sheriff’s office. When deputies responded they did not know if a […]
Prodisee Pantry provides roughly 1500 families with Thanksgiving dinners in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's a difficult time for families who are struggling to afford a ''traditional'' Thanksgiving feast. Prodisee Pantry stepped in once again this year to assist 1,500 families providing a turkey and all the fixings for the dinner table. Ever since COVID-19 struck it's been...
Thinking it’s been a bit colder than usual this past week? You’re right.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Have you felt like it has been a bit colder around the Gulf Coast in the last couple of weeks? That’s because it has been. One way you have probably noticed this is heading out the door in the morning. The average low temperature for Mobile at this time of the […]
Semmes business a ‘total loss’ in fire: Semmes Fire Rescue
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gill’s Glass in Semmes was completely burnt down after the building caught fire Monday afternoon, according to Semmes Fire Rescue Department officials. Officials said three fire engines from Semmes responded to Gill’s Glass on Lott Road after receiving reports about a fire. Firefighters with SFRD found out that chemicals were involved […]
Baldwin County Sheriffs Office looking for missing juvenile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Baldwin County Sheriffs Office Ava Elizabeth Maudlin was last seen on November 21, 2022 around 12:00 P.M. at the Valley View Mobile Home Park in Elberta. BCSO does not believe she is in danger and asks that If you see Ava or know of...
