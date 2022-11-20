ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Changes to trash service this week in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile trash pick up will be on a bit of different schedule this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. You can find the full schedule for pickups through the new year with several holidays coming up. Garbage Collection (brown carts) Trash Collection Recycling Center Thursday, Nov. 24 Closed/Makeup day […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola to offer free parking on city-owned streets during the holidays

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is getting in the festive mood by offering free parking in all city-owned parking spaces on downtown Pensacola streets. The free parking applies only to city-owned, on-street parking, identified by teal blue “PARKPensacola” signage. The free parking excludes parking lots, garages and privately managed parking spaces. “We’re […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Bellingrath Magic Christmas in Lights up for USA Today recognition

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local holiday lights attraction is once again up for national recognition. Bellingrath Gardens and Home’s “Magic Christmas in Lights” in Theodore is in the running for USA Today’s “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” list. Bellingrath made the list back in 2018. People can vote on the USA Today website for […]
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Multiple projects planned for new year in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s no doubt the city of Spanish Fort is growing. It’s easy to see up and down Highway 31 with new businesses moving in. “We grew 48% in the last census and it hasn’t slowed down any,” said Mayor Mike McMillan. That’s why Mayor McMillan and the city council are […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
utv44.com

Landlocked Baldwin Co. property owner fights for access

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades, Darlene Clark has cherished the time spent on her Styx River sandy beach at her remote, five-acre wooded lot located off County Road 87, north of 1-10. Lately, she feels like she's losing control of the land she holds so dear to her heart.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

How one Alabama city is pushing to bring a Trader Joe’s to town

The cozy waft of glazed maple walnut scones baking in an oven, the zest of a ginger spread awaiting holiday parties, and an apple crumble pie served up as that perfect Thanksgiving dinner dessert. At Trader Joe’s, the temptations of these items and more give the Monrovia, California-based retail chain...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Orange Beach announces streets in 2022 resurfacing project

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach is set to begin its annual paving of city streets in the coming weeks for the 2022 resurfacing project. The Orange Beach City Council voted in September to award this year's resurfacing project to Arrington Curb & Excavation, Inc., which had the lowest bid. The total cost is $376,443 and covers 15 city streets. The work is scheduled to be complete by mid-December with paving beginning on the streets in the Bear Point area.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Early morning house fire in Mobile on Wisconsin Avenue

A family will be homeless this Thanksgiving after an early morning house fire in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Wisconsin Avenue just before 4:30 this morning for reports of visible flames and smoke from the residence. Everyone inside the home got out safely. MFRD was able to quickly extinguish the flames. […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Once park is complete, Foley will turn attention to aquatic center

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley is deep in the details of replacing the kids playground in Max Griffin Park with a nature-themed rebuild beginning in early 2023. But once that project is finalized, Executive Director for Leisure Services David Thompson said the attention will turn to another area of the park.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. dive team pull stolen SUV out of Yellow River

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team pulled a reported stolen SUV out of Yellow River on Sunday. According to deputies, security forces at Eglin Air Force Base spotted the vehicle in the water and called the sheriff’s office. When deputies responded they did not know if a […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Semmes business a ‘total loss’ in fire: Semmes Fire Rescue

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gill’s Glass in Semmes was completely burnt down after the building caught fire Monday afternoon, according to Semmes Fire Rescue Department officials. Officials said three fire engines from Semmes responded to Gill’s Glass on Lott Road after receiving reports about a fire. Firefighters with SFRD found out that chemicals were involved […]
SEMMES, AL
