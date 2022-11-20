ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

THREE ALARM BLAZE DISPLACES 8 WAREHAM RESIDENTS

Media statement from Captain John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department:. On Saturday, November 19, at 11:19 a.m. the Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Mickey Bird, who was in charge of Engine 1, immediately ordered a 2nd alarm on arrival, due to heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence. Arriving almost simultaneously, Chief John Kelley assumed command, and assisted the crew of Engine 1 begin their fire attack. Conditions at the scene deteriorated rapidly, prompting Chief Kelley to order all firefighters out of the building. In addition, Chief Kelley struck a 3rd alarm, bringing multiple other fire departments in for assistance. The fire was finally brought under control by 1:30 p.m., however firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots for several hours. One firefighter and one civilian were transported to Tobey Hospital for observation of non-life threatening injuries. Eight residents were displaced, and were being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WAREHAM, MA
Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A traffic crash was causing delays on Route 6 in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM westbound past Exit 82 (Route 124). No injuries were reported but firefighters had to mitigate a fluid spill from the vehicles. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
HARWICH, MA
Walpole officer medflighted after motorcycle crash

The officer sustained “significant injuries” and was taken to a Boston hospital via MedFlight. A Walpole police officer was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday, officials said. The officer, who was riding a Walpole Police Department motorcycle, was involved in a crash with a sedan around...
WALPOLE, MA
Weight and Lane Restrictions on New Bedford Overpass

NEW BEDFORD — Drivers in New Bedford may have noticed new signage announcing temporary weight and lane restrictions on a city overpass as work to repair the substructure begins. MassDOT announced that the restrictions are being put in place starting Sunday, Nov. 13 through the next several weeks as...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Worker Falls More Than 10 Feet at Boston Construction Site

A woman fell 12 feet from a Boston construction site Tuesday morning, landing on concrete, fire officials said. According to the Boston Fire Department, first responders were called to Congress Street at Pier 4 Boulevard around 11 a.m. where a construction worker had fallen onsite. Pictures from the scene showed...
BOSTON, MA
Victim in Hingham SUV Crash into Apple Store Identified

HINGHAM (1420 WBSM) — The victim in this morning’s incident in which an SUV crashed into a Hingham Apple Store and killed one person while injuring 16 others has been identified. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, the victim was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of...
HINGHAM, MA
At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham

At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
WALTHAM, MA
RSV spike in children affecting Cape Cod hospitals

Massachusetts hospitals, including those on Cape Cod, are reporting a spike in admissions for children diagnosed with the. respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The RSV infection rate in Massachusetts is more than three times that of last year's, and is straining treatment capacity throughout the state. Christopher Lops, MD, practices at...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Edgartown Man Arraigned in Connection to Rockland Trust Robbery

An Edgartown man who police said drove the getaway car in last week’s armed robbery of a Rockland Trust bank branch was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court. Miquel A. Jones, 30, of Edgartown was arrested Friday and charged as an accessory after the fact in Thursday’s holdup of the Vineyard Haven bank. The Hon. Benjamin Barnes set bail at $300,000, with conditions of release to include GPS monitoring and an 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. Mr. Jones pleaded not guilty to the charge.
EDGARTOWN, MA
SouthCoast’s Most Dangerous Towns for Hitting Deer

If it seems like the deer are out in full force this fall on the SouthCoast, you are not alone. We are in the midst of the deer mating season, and that means these creatures are on the move. Did you know that this area can be one of the most dangerous parts of the country when it comes to deer causing motor vehicle accidents?
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Beloved Holiday Stroll Returns to Downtown New Bedford

On Dec. 3, downtown New Bedford will officially kick off the holiday season with its highly anticipated dNB Holiday Stroll. With the support of NB Creative, the City of New Bedford and the New Bedford Local Cultural Council, Downtown New Bedford Inc. has put together a magical lineup of events to usher in the holiday season on the SouthCoast.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
