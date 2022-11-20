Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
The 53rd National Day of Mourning Protest to be Held at Plymouth Rock on ThanksgivingThe Maine WriterPlymouth, MA
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValPlymouth, MA
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
Firefighters combat house fire in East Bridgewater
Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on West Union St in East Bridgewater Monday night. According to the East Bridgewater Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene at 5:08 p.m. to find heavy smoke billowing out of the home. Second and third alarms were quickly struck to bring more resources to the scene.
hyannisnews.com
THREE ALARM BLAZE DISPLACES 8 WAREHAM RESIDENTS
Media statement from Captain John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department:. On Saturday, November 19, at 11:19 a.m. the Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Mickey Bird, who was in charge of Engine 1, immediately ordered a 2nd alarm on arrival, due to heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence. Arriving almost simultaneously, Chief John Kelley assumed command, and assisted the crew of Engine 1 begin their fire attack. Conditions at the scene deteriorated rapidly, prompting Chief Kelley to order all firefighters out of the building. In addition, Chief Kelley struck a 3rd alarm, bringing multiple other fire departments in for assistance. The fire was finally brought under control by 1:30 p.m., however firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots for several hours. One firefighter and one civilian were transported to Tobey Hospital for observation of non-life threatening injuries. Eight residents were displaced, and were being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
capecod.com
Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A traffic crash was causing delays on Route 6 in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM westbound past Exit 82 (Route 124). No injuries were reported but firefighters had to mitigate a fluid spill from the vehicles. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
25 Investigates: Driving record of the man behind the wheel in deadly Hingham crash
25 Investigates has gathered more information regarding Bradley Rein, the driver of the car that barreled through a Hingham Apple Store Monday, killing one and injuring 20 others. Rein, who recently moved to the South Shore from Natick, only has one serious violation on his record. A now-expunged 2021 drunk...
Walpole officer medflighted after motorcycle crash
The officer sustained “significant injuries” and was taken to a Boston hospital via MedFlight. A Walpole police officer was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday, officials said. The officer, who was riding a Walpole Police Department motorcycle, was involved in a crash with a sedan around...
Police, fire crews respond to serious bus crash in Waltham
A swarm of first responders flooded South Street in Waltham following a serious bus crash late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
Weight and Lane Restrictions on New Bedford Overpass
NEW BEDFORD — Drivers in New Bedford may have noticed new signage announcing temporary weight and lane restrictions on a city overpass as work to repair the substructure begins. MassDOT announced that the restrictions are being put in place starting Sunday, Nov. 13 through the next several weeks as...
nbcboston.com
Worker Falls More Than 10 Feet at Boston Construction Site
A woman fell 12 feet from a Boston construction site Tuesday morning, landing on concrete, fire officials said. According to the Boston Fire Department, first responders were called to Congress Street at Pier 4 Boulevard around 11 a.m. where a construction worker had fallen onsite. Pictures from the scene showed...
Victim in Hingham SUV Crash into Apple Store Identified
HINGHAM (1420 WBSM) — The victim in this morning’s incident in which an SUV crashed into a Hingham Apple Store and killed one person while injuring 16 others has been identified. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, the victim was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of...
Fall River Woman Finds Mysterious Century-Old Postcard in Wall of Her Home
You really never know what you might find when you are doing renovations to a house. There may be money hidden in the walls, a Celtics trophy, or a postcard mailed to Fall River over a hundred years ago. While Casey Brown didn't find any hidden treasure, she did find...
Walpole police officer sustains serious injuries in motorcycle crash with civilian
A Walpole police officer was hospitalized with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash with a civilian Monday afternoon. According to the Walpole Police Department, the officer, riding a motorcycle, and an SUV driven by a civilian, collided at the intersection of Main Street and Spring Street at approximately 12:45 p.m.
Chaos erupts at the Hingham Apple Store after a deadly crash
HINGHAM -- Boston 25 drone video showed the chaos that unfolded Monday morning in Hingham after a black Toyota 4 Runner barreled across a sidewalk and through the massive glass windows at the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops. “I just saw people lying on the ground,” said Emily...
At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham
At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
New Bedford Police Unveil New ‘Autism Awareness’ Patrol Car
A new "Autism Awareness" patrol vehicle driven by New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira arrived at William H. Carney Academy to a large group of excited students who were eager to take pictures with the car. They were also given the opportunity to sit behind the wheel and the passengers...
capeandislands.org
RSV spike in children affecting Cape Cod hospitals
Massachusetts hospitals, including those on Cape Cod, are reporting a spike in admissions for children diagnosed with the. respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The RSV infection rate in Massachusetts is more than three times that of last year's, and is straining treatment capacity throughout the state. Christopher Lops, MD, practices at...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy crime wave and a troubling first responder response #mayorkoch #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment
Quincy crime wave and a troubling major first responder response. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy looks to have been hit with an uptick of troubling incidents in recent days. First up, per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police Scanner Monitor, Quincy’s Walmart...
quincyquarry.com
Hingham Apple store whacked by SUV, one dead and sixteen hurt per official reports
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Hingham Apple store whacked by SUV, one dead and sixteen hurt per official reports. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Hingham shoppers and store employees were impacted when an...
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Man Arraigned in Connection to Rockland Trust Robbery
An Edgartown man who police said drove the getaway car in last week’s armed robbery of a Rockland Trust bank branch was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court. Miquel A. Jones, 30, of Edgartown was arrested Friday and charged as an accessory after the fact in Thursday’s holdup of the Vineyard Haven bank. The Hon. Benjamin Barnes set bail at $300,000, with conditions of release to include GPS monitoring and an 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. Mr. Jones pleaded not guilty to the charge.
SouthCoast’s Most Dangerous Towns for Hitting Deer
If it seems like the deer are out in full force this fall on the SouthCoast, you are not alone. We are in the midst of the deer mating season, and that means these creatures are on the move. Did you know that this area can be one of the most dangerous parts of the country when it comes to deer causing motor vehicle accidents?
Beloved Holiday Stroll Returns to Downtown New Bedford
On Dec. 3, downtown New Bedford will officially kick off the holiday season with its highly anticipated dNB Holiday Stroll. With the support of NB Creative, the City of New Bedford and the New Bedford Local Cultural Council, Downtown New Bedford Inc. has put together a magical lineup of events to usher in the holiday season on the SouthCoast.
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0