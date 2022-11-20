ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

wbsm.com

New Bedford Firefighters Battling Three-Alarm Blaze

NEW BEDFORD — Firefighters in New Bedford are currently battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the North End, with traffic backups likely in the area. A structure fire was reported at 1168 Acushnet Ave. at the corner of Beetle Street at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
hyannisnews.com

THREE ALARM BLAZE DISPLACES 8 WAREHAM RESIDENTS

Media statement from Captain John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department:. On Saturday, November 19, at 11:19 a.m. the Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Mickey Bird, who was in charge of Engine 1, immediately ordered a 2nd alarm on arrival, due to heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence. Arriving almost simultaneously, Chief John Kelley assumed command, and assisted the crew of Engine 1 begin their fire attack. Conditions at the scene deteriorated rapidly, prompting Chief Kelley to order all firefighters out of the building. In addition, Chief Kelley struck a 3rd alarm, bringing multiple other fire departments in for assistance. The fire was finally brought under control by 1:30 p.m., however firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots for several hours. One firefighter and one civilian were transported to Tobey Hospital for observation of non-life threatening injuries. Eight residents were displaced, and were being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WAREHAM, MA
whdh.com

Officials: Technical rescue underway at shopping plaza in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments is underway in Hingham where officials say a vehicle crashed into a building, leaving multiple people injured. Crews from Hanover and Rockland were among the fire departments called in to assist on Derby Street Monday morning where a vehicle...
HINGHAM, MA
capecod.com

Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A traffic crash was causing delays on Route 6 in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM westbound past Exit 82 (Route 124). No injuries were reported but firefighters had to mitigate a fluid spill from the vehicles. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Cape firefighters respond to Nantucket blaze

NANTUCKET – Firefighters from Cape Cod were making their way to Nantucket to assist island firefighters at the scene of a house fire Monday morning. The fire was reported at 32 Vestal Street. According to reports, the fire was on the roof of the structure. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NANTUCKET, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials recover male victim that jumped from Jamestown Bridge

Officials have recovered a male victim that jumped from a local bridge this week. According to Jay Wegimont of Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Marine Task Force was notified and responded at 2:21 p.m. Monday to the area of the Jamestown Bridge. A DEM patrol boat was first to locate the victim in the water about a half-mile north of the Plum Point Light House.
JAMESTOWN, RI
fun107.com

Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe

What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
BROCKTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 killed, 1 injured in Providence house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was killed and another person was injured after a two-alarm fire in Providence late Saturday night. Crews responding to Lisbon Street just after 10:30 p.m. found fire coming from the third story of the triple-decker. Two victims were found on the third floor, according to Deputy Chief Stephen Houle. […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Vanished: Unraveling the cold case of Fall River's Lisa Hazard

(WJAR) — A young mother disappears from Bristol County Massachusetts in 2019, leaving her loved ones with heartbreak and years of unanswered questions. “Lisa was a great all-around character; she was one of the people you’d want to affiliate yourself with,” Lisa’s brother, Steven Hazard said. “She was charismatic, loving, caring.”
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

Driver Sought in Fatal Brockton Hit and Run

BROCKTON — Police and prosecutors are asking for the public's help in the search for the driver of a white SUV that was involved in a fatal hit and run crash in Brockton on Monday night. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office says the vehicle is believed to have...
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

2 sent to hospital following crash in Exeter

EXETER,R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. According to state police, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Rt. 165 near Beach Pond. Police said the two vehicles were small SUV’s and both drivers were taken to Rhode...
EXETER, RI
WCVB

Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store

HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
HINGHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

