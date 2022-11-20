Read full article on original website
wbsm.com
New Bedford Firefighters Battling Three-Alarm Blaze
NEW BEDFORD — Firefighters in New Bedford are currently battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the North End, with traffic backups likely in the area. A structure fire was reported at 1168 Acushnet Ave. at the corner of Beetle Street at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Firefighters combat house fire in East Bridgewater
Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on West Union St in East Bridgewater Monday night. According to the East Bridgewater Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene at 5:08 p.m. to find heavy smoke billowing out of the home. Second and third alarms were quickly struck to bring more resources to the scene.
hyannisnews.com
THREE ALARM BLAZE DISPLACES 8 WAREHAM RESIDENTS
Media statement from Captain John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department:. On Saturday, November 19, at 11:19 a.m. the Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Mickey Bird, who was in charge of Engine 1, immediately ordered a 2nd alarm on arrival, due to heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence. Arriving almost simultaneously, Chief John Kelley assumed command, and assisted the crew of Engine 1 begin their fire attack. Conditions at the scene deteriorated rapidly, prompting Chief Kelley to order all firefighters out of the building. In addition, Chief Kelley struck a 3rd alarm, bringing multiple other fire departments in for assistance. The fire was finally brought under control by 1:30 p.m., however firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots for several hours. One firefighter and one civilian were transported to Tobey Hospital for observation of non-life threatening injuries. Eight residents were displaced, and were being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
whdh.com
Officials: Technical rescue underway at shopping plaza in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments is underway in Hingham where officials say a vehicle crashed into a building, leaving multiple people injured. Crews from Hanover and Rockland were among the fire departments called in to assist on Derby Street Monday morning where a vehicle...
capecod.com
Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A traffic crash was causing delays on Route 6 in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM westbound past Exit 82 (Route 124). No injuries were reported but firefighters had to mitigate a fluid spill from the vehicles. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Cape firefighters respond to Nantucket blaze
NANTUCKET – Firefighters from Cape Cod were making their way to Nantucket to assist island firefighters at the scene of a house fire Monday morning. The fire was reported at 32 Vestal Street. According to reports, the fire was on the roof of the structure. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
25 Investigates: Driving record of the man behind the wheel in deadly Hingham crash
25 Investigates has gathered more information regarding Bradley Rein, the driver of the car that barreled through a Hingham Apple Store Monday, killing one and injuring 20 others. Rein, who recently moved to the South Shore from Natick, only has one serious violation on his record. A now-expunged 2021 drunk...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials recover male victim that jumped from Jamestown Bridge
Officials have recovered a male victim that jumped from a local bridge this week. According to Jay Wegimont of Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Marine Task Force was notified and responded at 2:21 p.m. Monday to the area of the Jamestown Bridge. A DEM patrol boat was first to locate the victim in the water about a half-mile north of the Plum Point Light House.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford reaches agreement with Acushnet to improve Lake Street area facilities
“Mayor Jon Mitchell has submitted to the City Council for approval a 25-year Intermunicipal Agreement with the Town of Acushnet which would allow for improvements to waterside public recreational facilities in the Lake Street area of Acushnet. Under the Agreement, the City, which owns the Lake Street Pond System and...
fun107.com
Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe
What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
NECN
Medical Staff Treating ‘Serious Head Trauma,' ‘Mangled Limbs' After SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store
Medical staff at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts are treating 17 patients after an SUV crashed through the window of an Apple Store in Hingham, some of whom have life-threatening or limb-threatening injuries. First responders said the SUV smashed through a plate glass window at the Derby Street Shops...
1 killed, 1 injured in Providence house fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was killed and another person was injured after a two-alarm fire in Providence late Saturday night. Crews responding to Lisbon Street just after 10:30 p.m. found fire coming from the third story of the triple-decker. Two victims were found on the third floor, according to Deputy Chief Stephen Houle. […]
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Unraveling the cold case of Fall River's Lisa Hazard
(WJAR) — A young mother disappears from Bristol County Massachusetts in 2019, leaving her loved ones with heartbreak and years of unanswered questions. “Lisa was a great all-around character; she was one of the people you’d want to affiliate yourself with,” Lisa’s brother, Steven Hazard said. “She was charismatic, loving, caring.”
Driver Sought in Fatal Brockton Hit and Run
BROCKTON — Police and prosecutors are asking for the public's help in the search for the driver of a white SUV that was involved in a fatal hit and run crash in Brockton on Monday night. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office says the vehicle is believed to have...
Driver cited after Fall River rollover crash
An investigation is underway following a rollover crash early Monday morning in Fall River.
ABC6.com
2 sent to hospital following crash in Exeter
EXETER,R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. According to state police, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Rt. 165 near Beach Pond. Police said the two vehicles were small SUV’s and both drivers were taken to Rhode...
Fall River Woman Finds Mysterious Century-Old Postcard in Wall of Her Home
You really never know what you might find when you are doing renovations to a house. There may be money hidden in the walls, a Celtics trophy, or a postcard mailed to Fall River over a hundred years ago. While Casey Brown didn't find any hidden treasure, she did find...
Single-family home sells for $1.8 million in East Falmouth
Kenneth Bello and Carol Bello bought the property at 362 Acapesket Road, East Falmouth, from Pamela J Parker on Nov. 4, 2022. The $1,750,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $1,170. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage sits on a 26,001 square-foot lot.
WCVB
Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department reminds motorists to be vigilant after several deer collisions
“The Lakeville Police Department would like to remind motorists to remain vigilant while driving amid an increase in motor vehicle collisions with deer. The Lakeville Police Department has responded to several vehicles striking deer over the past few weeks in multiple areas of the Town. According to the Massachusetts Division...
