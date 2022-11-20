ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Top Tennessee Target Closing In On Commitment

Thanksgiving week isn’t typically a major week for college football recruiting. However, it has the potential to be a big week for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class. One of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets — Daevin Hobbs — is announcing his college commitment on Friday, Nov. 25. Hobbs is deciding between top SEC powers Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Players and Coaches Share Confidence in Joe Milton

Joe Milton III will be taking the reigns as the starting quarterback for the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday against Vanderbilt. After an ACL injury derailed the remainder of Hendon Hooker’s season, Milton is now back in the driver’s seat as Tennessee’s starting quarterback. And despite...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney shares thoughts on Spencer Rattler's big day against Tennessee, why Vols had letdown

Dabo Swinney is getting his Clemson team ready to face a South Carolina squad that just knocked off a top-5 team in blowout fashion. On Monday, Swinney shared some of his thoughts on the Gamecocks’ 63-38 win over Tennessee. Per Anna Adams of 247Sports, Swinney had high praise for South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler and his offensive line for the pass protection it provided. Rattler was 30-of-37 passing for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins

SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

The Latest Bowl Projection Round Up for Tennessee Football

Tennessee’s hopes of making the College Football Playoffs have been extinguished as of the Vols’ loss to unranked South Carolina on Saturday night in Columbia. The Volunteers have still put together a remarkable season though, with wins against Florida, Alabama, and LSU, and are currently on track to make one of the premier games on the bowl schedule.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AOL Corp

One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game

Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
COLUMBIA, SC
insideofknoxville.com

Former Marriott to Become Vision Apartments; Funding Requested

It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former Marriott at 501 East Hill Avenue (briefly known as Hotel Knoxville). In October 2020, Melrose Knoxville, LLC (DBA Omni Vision Knoxville) a group based in Beverly Hills, and backed by California billionaire Neil Kadisha, owner of Omninet Capital, purchased the building for $16.8 million. The stated intention at that time was retooling it for a senior care facility. According to a Knoxnews report at the time, Kadisha was also listed as an owner on the Hotel Knoxville deed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Special agents discover body during investigation at West Knox County home

Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at a West Knox County home Tuesday and found a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Special agents discover body during investigation …. Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy