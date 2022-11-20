Read full article on original website
Kirk Herbstreit goes all in on Vanderbilt beating Tennessee, says Vols are 'fighting amongst themselves'
Kirk Herbstreit did not hide his “Super Dog” pick for ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday when the ESPN personalities pick underdog teams. This week it’s Vanderbilt, and Herbstreit added during the College Football Playoff rankings show that he will pick Vanderbilt outright to beat Tennessee.
Top Tennessee Target Closing In On Commitment
Thanksgiving week isn’t typically a major week for college football recruiting. However, it has the potential to be a big week for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class. One of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets — Daevin Hobbs — is announcing his college commitment on Friday, Nov. 25. Hobbs is deciding between top SEC powers Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
WATCH: Tennessee Players and Coaches Share Confidence in Joe Milton
Joe Milton III will be taking the reigns as the starting quarterback for the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday against Vanderbilt. After an ACL injury derailed the remainder of Hendon Hooker’s season, Milton is now back in the driver’s seat as Tennessee’s starting quarterback. And despite...
Dabo Swinney shares where Tennessee went wrong in loss to South Carolina
Tennessee saw its College Football Playoff hopes go up in flames with their shocking loss to South Carolina on Saturday, and one prominent coach thinks he knows what went wrong for the Volunteers. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who is preparing his team to take on South Carolina this weekend,...
Vanderbilt Tickets Selling Well Ahead of Tennessee Showdown in Nashville
The Tennessee Volunteers are not strangers to playing in big time environments on the road this season. With sellout games against LSU, Georgia, and South Carolina under their belt, the Vols have been put to the test on the road. This is exactly how the final game of the regular...
Dabo Swinney shares thoughts on Spencer Rattler's big day against Tennessee, why Vols had letdown
Dabo Swinney is getting his Clemson team ready to face a South Carolina squad that just knocked off a top-5 team in blowout fashion. On Monday, Swinney shared some of his thoughts on the Gamecocks’ 63-38 win over Tennessee. Per Anna Adams of 247Sports, Swinney had high praise for South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler and his offensive line for the pass protection it provided. Rattler was 30-of-37 passing for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Matt Barrie points to how the Tennessee upset translates to Clemson for South Carolina
South Carolina pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season Saturday night as the Gamecocks took down No. 5 Tennessee in a magnificent offensive display. The Gamecocks now prepare for another tough game against Clemson. ESPN’s Matt Barrie broke down how the win over the Vols translates to...
SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins
SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
SEC fines South Carolina $100K after fans pour onto field after win against Tennessee
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s upset win over Tennessee Saturday night proved to be a costly one as fans rushed onto the field after the football team’s 63-38 over the Volunteers. In keeping with league policy, the Southeastern Conference said in a news release on Sunday that it had fined the university $100,000 “for […]
The Latest Bowl Projection Round Up for Tennessee Football
Tennessee’s hopes of making the College Football Playoffs have been extinguished as of the Vols’ loss to unranked South Carolina on Saturday night in Columbia. The Volunteers have still put together a remarkable season though, with wins against Florida, Alabama, and LSU, and are currently on track to make one of the premier games on the bowl schedule.
One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game
Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
Paul Finebaum comments on confidence surrounding Shane Beamer, South Carolina
The greatest upset in Week 12 of college football was none other than the 63-38 South Carolina victory over Tennessee. Quarterback Spencer Rattler had a day as he completed 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards with 6 touchdowns as wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. also shone with 177 receiving yards. College...
'More than just a football game' | Vol fans react after South Carolina loss
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a loud and electric season for the Vols. Fans wore their favorite orange outfits and were ready to storm out their doors to cheer for their favorite team. “It's just been such a delight going to the games," said Nick Simons, a Vols fan....
Shane Beamer offers strong response to rumors about South Carolina play-calling in Tennessee game
South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield hasn’t been too popular with the Gamecock fanbase during his time in Columbia. Satterfield’s unit, though, broke out in a big way Saturday night. South Carolina’s 63 points against Tennessee are the most it has scored in an SEC game since 1995 in...
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's huge win over Tennessee exactly how you'd expect
Steve Spurrier is one of the best when it comes to one-liners against Tennessee. So when Spurrier’s former program, South Carolina, upset the Vols at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Spurrier couldn’t resist giving a predictable reaction. “I almost felt sorry for Tennessee,” Spurrier said, according to Gene Sapakoff...
Beth Haynes is leaving WBIR: Relive some of her best moments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a bittersweet week at WBIR. We are saying goodbye to one of our most talented, loved and Straight from the Heart members of the Channel 10 family as Beth Haynes sets her sights on new horizons. Tuesday is Beth's last day, but she will always...
Don Dare records call attempting to scam Sevier County couple
Who doesn't dream of winning a lot of money or a big prize? That's why scammers still use the promise of a prize to get your money or personal information.
Former Marriott to Become Vision Apartments; Funding Requested
It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former Marriott at 501 East Hill Avenue (briefly known as Hotel Knoxville). In October 2020, Melrose Knoxville, LLC (DBA Omni Vision Knoxville) a group based in Beverly Hills, and backed by California billionaire Neil Kadisha, owner of Omninet Capital, purchased the building for $16.8 million. The stated intention at that time was retooling it for a senior care facility. According to a Knoxnews report at the time, Kadisha was also listed as an owner on the Hotel Knoxville deed.
Special agents discover body during investigation at West Knox County home
Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at a West Knox County home Tuesday and found a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Special agents discover body during investigation …. Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at...
Empty hotel in downtown Knoxville could become apartments
Hotel Knoxville may soon be the home to more permanent residents after Melrose Knoxville proposed to turn the building into apartments.
