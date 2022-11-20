Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
Police: Man, 25, charged in connection with string of robberies at off-campus Temple residences
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a string of home invasions at Temple University off-campus residences, authorities say. Police linked 25-year-old Nasir Johnson to a series of thefts and burglaries dating back to October when a Lexus was stolen from in front of...
fox29.com
Video: Gunman opens fire on man standing outside of West Philadelphia market, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a gunman wanted in a West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera. According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday morning at 8:42 a.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street. Authorities say an...
New Surveillance Footage Shows Suspects In Terrifying Philly Home Invasion
Philadelphia police have released new video footage of the suspects who invaded an off-campus Temple University dorm and robbed the residents at gunpoint. As Daily Voice has reported, two men entered a student house on the 1300 block of North 15th Street at about 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
Suspect wanted in ambush-style shooting in West Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Disturbing video released by police shows a shooting outside a corner market in West Philadelphia. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Monday. Police say a man with a gun came up to another man outside the store at 56th and Market Streets. They say the suspect fired more than a dozen shots. The victim was hit multiple times. The suspect is described as a Black man of a thin build, wearing a black Nike hooded jacket, black balaclava facemask, black pants, and black and red Nike Jordan 11 sneakers. The suspect was armed with a silver and black semi-automatic firearm.If you recognize either suspect in these two videos you're urged to contact the police.
1 arrested, 3 sought in connection with 'cold-blooded execution' in Yeadon
At least 60 shots were fired just before midnight Saturday in a municipal lot on Guenther Avenue and Church Lane.
fox29.com
Philadelphia man sought in Norristown shooting that left man, 35, dead
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left another man dead in Norristown, authorities say. Eugene Ware, 41, is wanted for first-degree murder and related offenses in the shooting death of 35-year-old Tyrone Guy. Police responded to the 900 block of...
Pastor: Philly church was broken into, but box had 'small amount, if anything'
Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a Philadelphia church and headed straight for the collection box. The pastor says the box had recently been emptied.
aroundambler.com
Police investigating bank robbery in Blue Bell
The Whitpain Township Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that took place on Tuesday, November 22nd just after 11:00 a.m. The bank involved is the Santander Bank located at 1770 DeKalb Pike in Blue Bell (The Shops at Blue Bell). According to police, the suspect was described as being...
4 students shot near Philadelphia's Overbrook High School: Police
Four Overbrook High School students were shot late Wednesday morning right as the school was dismissing early, according to police.
fox29.com
Police investigating third home invasion this month at Temple off-campus housing
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are exploring the possibility that three home invasions targeting Temple University students living in off-campus housing could be connected. The spate of home invasions started in the early morning hours of Nov. 9 when police say three armed suspects entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street through an unlocked door.
fox29.com
Warrant issued for suspect in violent attack, robbery outside Point Breeze market
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect they say stalked customers inside a Point Breeze market before violently attacking and robbing them outside. Police identified Lance Ryan as a suspect in the Nov. 7 incident that occurred on the 1500 block of Morris...
$40K taken in home invasion robbery in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of dollars in cash was taken from a Northeast Philly home early Monday, according to police.Around 12:45 a.m., an armed man broke the dining room window and entered a home on Ryan Avenue near Crispin Street in the city's Frankford section, Philadelphia police say.The man pointed a gun at a 30-year-old woman in the home and demanded money. He fled with about $40,000 in cash and a cell phone.The woman was not injured.
sanatogapost.com
Driver Seemingly Going Nowhere in South Coventry
SOUTH COVENTRY PA – State police from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville, who in a report issued Monday (Nov. 21, 2022) said they had been called to investigate “a disabled vehicle” in South Coventry Township, instead found one that seemed capable of movement. It was just stopped.
Cops ID man who fought, crashed car into Philly bar customer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified and charged a man who they say struck and killed a 24-year-old man with his vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia after leaving a bar Sunday.Fredrick Falcone, 22, fatally struck 24-year-old Jason Corona just after 2 a.m., after the men began fighting in The Union Tap bar on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard, police say.Corona was in town from Vermont, celebrating a relative who had recently returned from a military deployment.Police believe Falcone and Corona exchanged words about Corona's sister and went outside. They allege Falcone intentionally struck Corona with his vehicle and fled the scene."I think the defendant had some encounter with the sister. I think she was shunning his advances and the decedent stepped in and this escalated," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in a news conference Monday.Corona was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.. Falcone is charged with third-degree murder and other offenses.
fox29.com
Watch: Surveillance video released in May North Philadelphia double shooting and homicide
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The Homicide Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department are seeking four men in connection with a double shooting that led to the death of one of the two shot In North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, on the 1700 block of...
Man hit by stray bullet on SEPTA bus says inhaler in pocket saved his life
A passenger on a SEPTA bus was hit in the arm by a stray bullet in the Frankford section of Philadelphia around 3 a.m. Six other passengers were on board when the stray shot pierced the right side of the bus.
Police investigating after person shot in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Frankford. They say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Pratt Street. According to police, the victim is in stable condition. No further information is available at this time.
22-year-old shot, killed in Kensington
Police officers responded to reports of shots fired on Susquehanna Avenue near Howard Street around 12:30 a.m. The victim was shot eight times and pronounced dead nearly a half hour later.
Second person dies after hanging in Yeadon police custody, as Morcho family files lawsuit
A 34-year-old woman who hanged herself in Yeadon Borough police custody on Election Day has died. A borough spokesperson confirmed her death on Tuesday. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries after she hanged herself while in police custody. She was arrested following a domestic incident. During her encounter with law enforcement, she repeatedly told officers that she was suffering from a mental health episode and she would kill herself if placed in a holding cell.
Fatally abused 3-year-old's guardian held for trial, but social worker's murder charge dismissed
A Philadelphia woman has been held on third-degree murder charges for the beating death of a 3-year-old girl last summer, but the social worker who was also charged had murder offenses dismissed on Monday.
