Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Suspect wanted in ambush-style shooting in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Disturbing video released by police shows a shooting outside a corner market in West Philadelphia. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Monday. Police say a man with a gun came up to another man outside the store at 56th and Market Streets. They say the suspect fired more than a dozen shots. The victim was hit multiple times. The suspect is described as a Black man of a thin build, wearing a black Nike hooded jacket, black balaclava facemask, black pants, and black and red Nike Jordan 11 sneakers. The suspect was armed with a silver and black semi-automatic firearm.If you recognize either suspect in these two videos you're urged to contact the police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia man sought in Norristown shooting that left man, 35, dead

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left another man dead in Norristown, authorities say. Eugene Ware, 41, is wanted for first-degree murder and related offenses in the shooting death of 35-year-old Tyrone Guy. Police responded to the 900 block of...
NORRISTOWN, PA
aroundambler.com

Police investigating bank robbery in Blue Bell

The Whitpain Township Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that took place on Tuesday, November 22nd just after 11:00 a.m. The bank involved is the Santander Bank located at 1770 DeKalb Pike in Blue Bell (The Shops at Blue Bell). According to police, the suspect was described as being...
BLUE BELL, PA
fox29.com

Police investigating third home invasion this month at Temple off-campus housing

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are exploring the possibility that three home invasions targeting Temple University students living in off-campus housing could be connected. The spate of home invasions started in the early morning hours of Nov. 9 when police say three armed suspects entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street through an unlocked door.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$40K taken in home invasion robbery in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of dollars in cash was taken from a Northeast Philly home early Monday, according to police.Around 12:45 a.m., an armed man broke the dining room window and entered a home on Ryan Avenue near Crispin Street in the city's Frankford section, Philadelphia police say.The man pointed a gun at a 30-year-old woman in the home and demanded money. He fled with about $40,000 in cash and a cell phone.The woman was not injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Driver Seemingly Going Nowhere in South Coventry

SOUTH COVENTRY PA – State police from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville, who in a report issued Monday (Nov. 21, 2022) said they had been called to investigate “a disabled vehicle” in South Coventry Township, instead found one that seemed capable of movement. It was just stopped.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Cops ID man who fought, crashed car into Philly bar customer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified and charged a man who they say struck and killed a 24-year-old man with his vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia after leaving a bar Sunday.Fredrick Falcone, 22, fatally struck 24-year-old Jason Corona just after 2 a.m., after the men began fighting in The Union Tap bar on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard, police say.Corona was in town from Vermont, celebrating a relative who had recently returned from a military deployment.Police believe Falcone and Corona exchanged words about Corona's sister and went outside. They allege Falcone intentionally struck Corona with his vehicle and fled the scene."I think the defendant had some encounter with the sister. I think she was shunning his advances and the decedent stepped in and this escalated," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in a news conference Monday.Corona was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.. Falcone is charged with third-degree murder and other offenses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Second person dies after hanging in Yeadon police custody, as Morcho family files lawsuit

A 34-year-old woman who hanged herself in Yeadon Borough police custody on Election Day has died. A borough spokesperson confirmed her death on Tuesday. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries after she hanged herself while in police custody. She was arrested following a domestic incident. During her encounter with law enforcement, she repeatedly told officers that she was suffering from a mental health episode and she would kill herself if placed in a holding cell.
YEADON, PA
