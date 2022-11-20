“The Amazing Race” Season 34 continues with Episode 10 Wednesday night starting at 9 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Five teams remain in the race around the world. competing for the grand prize of $1 million. In tonight’s episode -- “Don’t Look Down” -- teams continue the latest Megaleg in Roda, Spain, where they’ll have to build an arch out of bricks while some will have to conquer their fear of heights.

5 HOURS AGO