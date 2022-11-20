ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Top Tennessee Target Closing In On Commitment

Thanksgiving week isn’t typically a major week for college football recruiting. However, it has the potential to be a big week for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class. One of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets — Daevin Hobbs — is announcing his college commitment on Friday, Nov. 25. Hobbs is deciding between top SEC powers Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Players and Coaches Share Confidence in Joe Milton

Joe Milton III will be taking the reigns as the starting quarterback for the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday against Vanderbilt. After an ACL injury derailed the remainder of Hendon Hooker’s season, Milton is now back in the driver’s seat as Tennessee’s starting quarterback. And despite...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

The Latest Bowl Projection Round Up for Tennessee Football

Tennessee’s hopes of making the College Football Playoffs have been extinguished as of the Vols’ loss to unranked South Carolina on Saturday night in Columbia. The Volunteers have still put together a remarkable season though, with wins against Florida, Alabama, and LSU, and are currently on track to make one of the premier games on the bowl schedule.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Lane Kiffin rumors swirl as Alabama, Auburn prepare for Iron Bowl

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Nick Saban spoke with reporters and, as expected, heaped praise on the opponent. “They run the ball effectively,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback’s a very athletic player who can run and throw. Tank is one of the better backs in the SEC. Their defense is very, very aggressive. [Owen] Pappoe is a really good inside backer. [Derick] Hall is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They’re very good on special teams.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban gives high praise to Cadillac Williams for what he’s done at Auburn

Life has come full circle for Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. A native of Gadsden, Ala., Williams was a superstar running back for Auburn University from 2001 to 2004. During his four seasons as a Tiger, he lost only once to the Crimson Tide. Williams was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher that carried patience, vision, speed, toughness, balance, and a knack for making plays. He competed against Louisiana State University during Nick Saban’s time there as a head coach. Saban had a chance to get Williams for the Miami Dolphins in the 2005 NFL Draft, but he choose his Auburn teammate, Ronnie Brown. Williams spent seven seasons in the National Football League with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2005-10) and St. Louis Rams (2011) before getting into coaching. He is in his fourth season at his Alma mater as the running backs coach since 2019. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin this season and made Williams its interim head coach.
AUBURN, AL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man convicted for taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Auburn, Alabama man was convicted on charges stemming from his actions in the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021. William Watson, 25, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. […]
AUBURN, AL
13WMAZ

4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
SYLACAUGA, AL
WDEF

McMinn County Attorney suspended from practicing

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Supreme Court has increased the suspension of an attorney in McMinn County, saying the original punishment was not severe enough. Joseph H. Crabtree, Jr. has been suspended from the practice of law for three years in Tennessee. A Hearing Panel originally suspended him...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WSFA

Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile who was reported missing in Montgomery is now in the hospital. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officer and fire medics responded to the missing call in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West around 4:10 p.m. Monday. She said after a police search was initiated, the juvenile was found unresponsive in the same block.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
MONTGOMERY, AL

