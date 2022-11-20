Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
rockytopinsider.com
Top Tennessee Target Closing In On Commitment
Thanksgiving week isn’t typically a major week for college football recruiting. However, it has the potential to be a big week for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class. One of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets — Daevin Hobbs — is announcing his college commitment on Friday, Nov. 25. Hobbs is deciding between top SEC powers Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit goes all in on Vanderbilt beating Tennessee, says Vols are 'fighting amongst themselves'
Kirk Herbstreit did not hide his “Super Dog” pick for ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday when the ESPN personalities pick underdog teams. This week it’s Vanderbilt, and Herbstreit added during the College Football Playoff rankings show that he will pick Vanderbilt outright to beat Tennessee.
rockytopinsider.com
Vanderbilt Tickets Selling Well Ahead of Tennessee Showdown in Nashville
The Tennessee Volunteers are not strangers to playing in big time environments on the road this season. With sellout games against LSU, Georgia, and South Carolina under their belt, the Vols have been put to the test on the road. This is exactly how the final game of the regular...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Players and Coaches Share Confidence in Joe Milton
Joe Milton III will be taking the reigns as the starting quarterback for the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday against Vanderbilt. After an ACL injury derailed the remainder of Hendon Hooker’s season, Milton is now back in the driver’s seat as Tennessee’s starting quarterback. And despite...
rockytopinsider.com
The Latest Bowl Projection Round Up for Tennessee Football
Tennessee’s hopes of making the College Football Playoffs have been extinguished as of the Vols’ loss to unranked South Carolina on Saturday night in Columbia. The Volunteers have still put together a remarkable season though, with wins against Florida, Alabama, and LSU, and are currently on track to make one of the premier games on the bowl schedule.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Lane Kiffin rumors swirl as Alabama, Auburn prepare for Iron Bowl
Happy Tuesday, everyone. Nick Saban spoke with reporters and, as expected, heaped praise on the opponent. “They run the ball effectively,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback’s a very athletic player who can run and throw. Tank is one of the better backs in the SEC. Their defense is very, very aggressive. [Owen] Pappoe is a really good inside backer. [Derick] Hall is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They’re very good on special teams.
rockytopinsider.com
Lane Kiffin Disputes (and Trolls) Report Linking Him to Auburn Football Hire
A big twist in the Auburn Football head coaching search occurred on Monday night. WCBI News sports director Jon Sokoloff reported on Monday night that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was leaving the program to take the vacant job at Auburn. “BREAKING: #OleMiss HC Lane Kiffin plans to step...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban gives high praise to Cadillac Williams for what he’s done at Auburn
Life has come full circle for Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. A native of Gadsden, Ala., Williams was a superstar running back for Auburn University from 2001 to 2004. During his four seasons as a Tiger, he lost only once to the Crimson Tide. Williams was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher that carried patience, vision, speed, toughness, balance, and a knack for making plays. He competed against Louisiana State University during Nick Saban’s time there as a head coach. Saban had a chance to get Williams for the Miami Dolphins in the 2005 NFL Draft, but he choose his Auburn teammate, Ronnie Brown. Williams spent seven seasons in the National Football League with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2005-10) and St. Louis Rams (2011) before getting into coaching. He is in his fourth season at his Alma mater as the running backs coach since 2019. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin this season and made Williams its interim head coach.
Jury hands Auburn professor $646,000, finds university punished him over critique of football program
A five-year-long lawsuit resolved last week when an Alabama jury found that an Auburn professor was unfairly targeted after he complained about the high concentration of athletes in the school’s public administration program. An Alabama jury awarded Michael Stern $645,837 in damages, finding after a two-week trial that Stern’s...
SEC Football: Auburn head coach hire waiting on Iron Bowl loss
Predicting outcomes in SEC football is risky. Some of us did not give South Carolina a five percent chance of beating Tennessee. In August no one foresaw Texas A&M going 4-7, with an eighth loss looming. And it is not just the outcomes of games that fool us. Head coaching...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit thanks Hendon Hooker for his contributions to college football
Kirk Herbstreit watched Hendon Hooker in person on Saturday, and understands what the Tennessee quarterback contributed to the Vols this season, as well as college football as a whole. So when the news came out on Sunday that Hooker suffered a torn ACL in his left leg during the loss...
Auburn football out on Deion Sanders with ‘Prime Time’ talking to 2 other schools instead
Auburn football will not be the school that facilitates a Power Five for Deion Sanders — this, at least, according to 247Sports’ Carl Reed in his latest ‘Prime Time’ update following an 11-0 season for Jackson State. “Sanders has not talked to anybody representing Auburn as that program’s search goes in a different direction,” Reed wrote.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
Alabama man convicted for taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Auburn, Alabama man was convicted on charges stemming from his actions in the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021. William Watson, 25, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. […]
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
WDEF
McMinn County Attorney suspended from practicing
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Supreme Court has increased the suspension of an attorney in McMinn County, saying the original punishment was not severe enough. Joseph H. Crabtree, Jr. has been suspended from the practice of law for three years in Tennessee. A Hearing Panel originally suspended him...
Former Alabama lawmaker indicted for allegedly groping, kissing woman
A former Alabama lawmakers has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse after a woman claims the man grabbed her and kissed her outside a business, a TV station reported. Former Republican state representative Perry Hooper Jr., who served from 19984 until 2003, was indicted for the August 16 incident, WSFA-TV reported.
WSFA
Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile who was reported missing in Montgomery is now in the hospital. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officer and fire medics responded to the missing call in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West around 4:10 p.m. Monday. She said after a police search was initiated, the juvenile was found unresponsive in the same block.
WSFA
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
wtvy.com
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
Comments / 3