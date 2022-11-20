Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Convention Commission employees get early look at movie ‘Devotion’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of employees with the Hattiesburg Convention Commission were the first in the Hub City to see the new movie about Hattiesburg aviation hero Jesse L. Brown. About 200 employees took part in a special Tuesday afternoon showing at The Grand Theater of the film Devotion.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s McNair elected VP of Mississippi School Boards Assoc.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees, Delores McNair, will take on a new challenge as the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) vice president. At a special meeting on Nov. 15, local school board representatives in the MSBA Delegate Assembly elected...
WDAM-TV
Pink Ribbon check presented
While you are passing food around the Thanksgiving table, you could also be sharing something else. Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina. USM women's basketball team cancer campaign. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST. |. The University...
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 11/22
Player of the Week: Bay Springs senior QB/LB Anthony Newell. Dozens of employees with the Hattiesburg Convention Commission were the first in the Hub City to see the new Hollywood movie about Hattiesburg aviation hero Jesse L. Brown. Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 11/22. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Patrick's Tuesday...
WDAM-TV
Christian Services hosts annual Community Thanksgiving Celebration
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The staff and volunteers at Hattiesburg’s Christian Services invited the Hattiesburg area to celebrate Thanksgiving a bit early Tuesday. The organization hosted its annual Community Thanksgiving Celebration. About 2,500 lunches were prepared, featuring turkey, green beans, dressing, cranberries and rolls. Patrons could dine in or...
WDAM-TV
Prancer Path opening night
Homes of Hope for Children is moving into a new year with new leadership. The staff and volunteers at Hattiesburg’s Christian Services invited the Hattiesburg area to celebrate Thanksgiving a bit early Tuesday. Petal organization gives holiday food boxes. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. An official said Christmas donations...
WDAM-TV
The Springs Church of Collins fed more than 300 people
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Springs Church filled bellies and hearts Sunday afternoon, traveling from Collins to Hattiesburg and spreading fellowship and faith. Feeding the spiritual, mental and physical is the goal at The Springs Church of Collins. Leadership groups prayed before heading to service others. “Dear heavenly father,” said...
WDAM-TV
‘Prancer Path’ open for viewers until Jan. 2
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Tuesday evening was opening night for “Prancer Path,” a fundraiser by the United Way of the Pine Belt, where businesses buy a tree and decorate it for visitors to see. The proceeds from the tree...
WDAM-TV
Buckley News and Glory House partner for food drive
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Holidays are approaching, and food pantries across the Pine Belt are in need of your help. The Glory House in Laurel is one of them. It services over 1000 families a month over the span of 10 counties, and they say that they are in desperate need of help.
WDAM-TV
Petal Arts Council preparing for ‘Festival of Trees’
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Arts Council held a workday Monday afternoon to prepare for the “Festival of Trees” event on Dec. 3. The council sponsors the event and allows local businesses to decorate a tree; however, they like and the event aims to bring the community together during the holiday season.
Do you know these rings? Mississippi investigators hope jewelry will lead to identity of remains found near Camp Shelby
Mississippi authorities hope someone can identify two rings that were found near the bones of an unidentified individual discovered near Camp Shelby south of Hattiesburg. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the two rings on social media. Deputies hope any information about the rings will help them...
WDAM-TV
Day of Community Blessings: Thanksgiving meal
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several members of churches gathered at the C. E. Roy Community Center in Hattiesburg Sunday to have a day of community blessings over a Thanksgiving meal. Mt. Carmel Ministries has been having a Thanksgiving meal since 1987. This year, they decided to include everybody, gathering with...
WDAM-TV
Player of the Week: Bay Springs senior QB/LB Anthony Newell
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - He’s the smallest guy on the field but makes the biggest impact for Bay Springs. Senior Anthony Newell plays with a chip on his shoulder, much like the rest of his team. “When you watch him you’d never guess what size he is because...
WDAM-TV
Flowers planted during ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Flowers were planted in downtown Laurel Saturday morning to support those with Alzheimer’s. Yellow, blue, purple and orange flowers were held high to support an individual that has been impacted by Alzheimer’s. Funds that were raised by participants and donors during Saturday’s walk will...
WDAM-TV
Thanksgiving schedule updates for Pine Belt garbage collections
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s important to note that many cities in the Pine Belt will have updated garbage collection schedules for this week. In the City of Laurel, WastePro will be running three trucks every day until they get caught back up with their normal schedule. They are expected to be running this Saturday in order to get caught up.
WDAM-TV
Missing man reported in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 50-year-old Johnnie Bennett was last seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. He was reportedly headed to work after being there with a family member. Family members said he...
WDAM-TV
Prevent the spread of the flu this holiday season
Radiant Reflections announced that they surpassed their $2,000 goal. Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina. USM women's basketball team cancer campaign. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST. |. The University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles Basketball Team...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. missing person found safe, back home with family
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that 65-year-old Cindy Spencer has been located and safely returned home. Spencer was reported missing by the JCSD on Sunday, Nov. 20. Officials said she had last been seen the week before driving a green 2009 Buick Enclave...
WDAM-TV
Moss Point man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a Wednesday morning attack on a local woman. According to the sheriff’s office, 51-year-old Johnny Lee Nichols of Moss Point allegedly entered through the bedroom window of a residence on New Hope Road while the residents were asleep and stabbed a 34-year-old woman multiple times.
WDAM-TV
Non-profits provide Thanksgiving meals to neighbors in need
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - All hands are on deck at multiple locations as volunteers prepare food to give people across the Pine Belt a warm welcome and a warm Thanksgiving meal this week. The season of giving is upon us, and non-profits, such as Edwards Street Fellowship Center and Christian...
Comments / 0