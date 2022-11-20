Read full article on original website
Man shot while on walk in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 39-year-old man was shot early Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. at Walker and Ashburner Streets.Police say the victim was walking with a woman when a gunman opened fire.The victim was shot in the leg, transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition. The woman was not hurt.No arrests have been made.
17-year-old dead after double shooting in East Germantown: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy is dead after a double shooting in East Germantown, the Philadelphia Police Department said Tuesday night. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at Blakemore and Woodlawn Streets.Investigators said officers responded to the area after hearing multiple gunshots.Police found a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the face and arm. He was rushed to the hospital. He is stable.The 17-year-old boy, identified as Shahaad Brown, was shot once in the rib area and collapsed a couple of blocks away after running from the scene. He died at the hospital.Police said there were 28 spent shell casings found at the scene.Surveillance video allegedly shows two male shooters in masks approaching on foot, according to police.No arrests have been made.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Murder Victim's iPhone Captures His Killing, Police Say. Suspect at Large
A murder victim's cellphone recorded video of his killing, investigators said as they searched for the suspected killer. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Eugene "Roc" Ware in Monday's killing of Tyrone Guy along the 900 block of West Main Street in Norristown, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Norristown police said in a joint news release.
Police release video of burglaries in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police released surveillance video of suspects wanted in connection with recent commercial break-ins in West Philadelphia, police say. The burglaries happened on Nov. 11 and Nov. 13.The first store that fell victim to the burglary was Family Bargain on the 100 block of South 52nd Street. The suspect broke into the cash register and took jewelry from the display case, police say.Another store, Wine & Spirits, located on the 4900 block of Baltimore Avenue was burglarized on Nov. 13. Officials say the suspects took several large cases of liquor. You can watch the videos of the burglaries here.Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information.
Temple Home Invasion Suspect In Custody, Say Philly Police
A suspect connected to two home invasion robberies near Temple University has been arrested, according to Philadelphia police. Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter Wednesday, Nov. 23 that a 23-year-old man was being processed and booked. He did not name the suspect or detail the charges pending. As Daily...
Norristown Shooting Victim Recorded Video Of Killer, Police Say
The Philadelphia man shot dead in Montgomery County Monday night recorded his killer on video, authorities say. As Daily Voice has reported, 35-year-old Tyrone Guy was shot on West Main Street in Norristown at about 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. He died of his injuries early Tuesday morning, officials said.
Police: Man, 25, charged in connection with string of robberies at off-campus Temple residences
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a string of home invasions at Temple University off-campus residences, authorities say. Police linked 25-year-old Nasir Johnson to a series of thefts and burglaries dating back to October when a Lexus was stolen from in front of...
Video: Gunman opens fire on man standing outside of West Philadelphia market, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a gunman wanted in a West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera. According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday morning at 8:42 a.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street. Authorities say an...
‘My Inhaler Saved My Life': SEPTA Bus Passenger Shot by Stray Bullet
A stray bullet pierced a SEPTA bus rolling along a Northeast Philadelphia street overnight, striking a passenger who thanked a medical device he had in his pocket for saving his life. "I had my inhaler right here in my hoodie pocket, shattered my inhaler in my pocket," Quinzel Kane first...
SEPTA rider hit by stray bullet credits asthma inhaler for preventing lethal injuries
PHILADELPHIA - A SEPTA rider who police say was hit by a stray bullet believes his life was saved from lethal injuries by an asthma inhaler in his front pocket that stopped the bullet from traveling any further. Quinzel Kane, a 35-year-old father of three, boarded a Route 56 SEPTA...
Man hit by stray bullet on SEPTA bus says inhaler in pocket saved his life
A passenger on a SEPTA bus was hit in the arm by a stray bullet in the Frankford section of Philadelphia around 3 a.m. Six other passengers were on board when the stray shot pierced the right side of the bus.
Cashapp payment to girlfriend led cops to home invasion suspect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Germantown man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges related to two home invasion robberies where Temple University students were victims.Nasir Johnson, 25, is charged with robbery, burglary, kidnapping along with conspiracy, vehicle theft, weapons offenses and others related to accessing cell phones.Police linked Johnson to a string of robberies of Temple University students on Nov. 11, 2022 and Monday, November 21, as well as an unrelated car theft of a Lexus.His arrest came after police tracked multiple stolen cars and an alleged fraudulent Cashapp payment using a robbery victim's phone. Here are details of...
Suspect wanted in ambush-style shooting in West Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Disturbing video released by police shows a shooting outside a corner market in West Philadelphia. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Monday. Police say a man with a gun came up to another man outside the store at 56th and Market Streets. They say the suspect fired more than a dozen shots. The victim was hit multiple times. The suspect is described as a Black man of a thin build, wearing a black Nike hooded jacket, black balaclava facemask, black pants, and black and red Nike Jordan 11 sneakers. The suspect was armed with a silver and black semi-automatic firearm.If you recognize either suspect in these two videos you're urged to contact the police.
Stray bullet passed through SEPTA bus passenger, hit inhaler
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus became a crime scene after a passenger was struck by a stray bullet overnight Tuesday. Now, police are searching for the shooter.Police say eight people were aboard the No. 56 bus when a stray bullet broke through a window, hitting 35-year-old Quinzel Kane and shocking passengers.The bullet went through Kane's right arm and hit his inhaler.It happened just before 3 a.m. on Torresdale Avenue near Church Street in the city's Frankford section. Kane was taken to a local hospital and placed in stable condition. A bullet hole was visible on the side of the bus. The bus driver told police he heard gunshots on the 4000 block of Torresdale. No one else, including the driver, was hurt.SEPTA and Philadelphia police are reviewing surveillance video to see if they can identify the shooter and where the shots came from."This was a horrific incident," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch wrote in a statement to CBS3. "Our thoughts are with the victim as he recovers from the gunshot wound. We will continue working closely with PPD to identify the person responsible."
4 Students Shot Near Philadelphia's Overbrook High School
Four students were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting near Overbrook High School shortly after school dismissed early ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Philadelphia police said. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a gunman opened fire as the students stood outside of a store at 60th and Oxford streets, police...
1 arrested, 3 sought in connection with 'cold-blooded execution' in Yeadon
At least 60 shots were fired just before midnight Saturday in a municipal lot on Guenther Avenue and Church Lane.
Cops ID man who fought, crashed car into Philly bar customer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified and charged a man who they say struck and killed a 24-year-old man with his vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia after leaving a bar Sunday.Fredrick Falcone, 22, fatally struck 24-year-old Jason Corona just after 2 a.m., after the men began fighting in The Union Tap bar on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard, police say.Corona was in town from Vermont, celebrating a relative who had recently returned from a military deployment.Police believe Falcone and Corona exchanged words about Corona's sister and went outside. They allege Falcone intentionally struck Corona with his vehicle and fled the scene."I think the defendant had some encounter with the sister. I think she was shunning his advances and the decedent stepped in and this escalated," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in a news conference Monday.Corona was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.. Falcone is charged with third-degree murder and other offenses.
New Surveillance Footage Shows Suspects In Terrifying Philly Home Invasion
Philadelphia police have released new video footage of the suspects who invaded an off-campus Temple University dorm and robbed the residents at gunpoint. As Daily Voice has reported, two men entered a student house on the 1300 block of North 15th Street at about 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
Driver hits, kills man in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly crash where a driver hit a 24-year-old man on the northeast side of the city Sunday morning. Officials say it happened just after 2 a.m. on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard.Investigators tell CBS3 the victim was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died at 3 a.m.Police say the driver's car was a silver Ford Edge. The driver is currently at large.Authorities believe the act could have been intentional as the result of an argument at Union Tap House.Police are reviewing surveillance video to find more information on the striking vehicle.
Pastor says suspected burglar should be given "another chance" after stealing $20K from church safe
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pastor of a historic Philadelphia church Tuesday made a public plea to the still-unidentified person who stole over $20,000 from the church's safe earlier this month."I'm not interested in you going to jail, I'm interested in you getting another chance as the God we serve does for so many of us," said Rev. Dr. Alyn Waller, senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.Police released surveillance video from Enon Tabernacle showing a Nov. 12 burglary. They say someone was seen on surveillance video walking through the parking lot and then breaking through a glass door to enter...
