Mingo County, WV

Man arrested in West Virginia for battery, strangulation and more charges

By Amanda Barber
 3 days ago

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested a man for domestic battery, strangulation or suffocation, and more charges.

Willie McCoy was arrested in the Beech Creek community by Cpl. M.J. Mounts with assistance from the Gilbert Police Department, the MCSO says.

According to the MCSO, McCoy was arrested for alleged domestic battery, unlawful restraint, interfering with emergency communications, plus the strangulation, suffocation, abuse, or neglect of an incapacitated adult.

MCSO Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

