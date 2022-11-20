Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Nathaniel Hackett on late Russell Wilson incompletion: We want the clock running
The Broncos tried something different on Sunday by having quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak call the team’s offensive plays instead of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. A game-opening 92-yard touchdown drive made that look like a wise move, but the Broncos weren’t able to find the end zone again. The 16 points that they managed still might have been enough, but a blunder by quarterback Russell Wilson left the door wide open for the Raiders at the end of the fourth quarter.
NBC Sports
Justin Fields considered day-to-day, but season-ending injury not ruled out
While there may be some reason for optimism about Justin Fields‘ injured non-throwing shoulder, the quarterback is not out of the woods. After Fields injured the shoulder on Sunday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is day-to-day. But the way he said it kind of makes that phrase mean a little less.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
NBC Sports
Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Donovan Wilson are questionable for Cowboys
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said Tuesday he will play against the Giants on Thanksgiving Day. Officially, though, Parsons is questionable with ankle and knee injuries. Parsons, who made All-Pro last season as a rookie with 13 sacks, has 10 sacks this season. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot/illness) also is questionable,...
NBC Sports
Aiyuk apologizes after TD celebration goes hilariously wrong
Brandon Aiyuk had a game to remember on "Monday Night Football" in the 49ers' 38-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. In the waning moments of the third quarter, Aiyuk corraled a pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and squirted free from a Cardinals defender into the endzone.
NBC Sports
See Steph's incredible reaction to JK's slam dunk vs. Rockets
There isn’t much that can surprise Steph Curry in his 14th NBA season, but leave it to Warriors youngster Jonathan Kuminga to knock the Splash Bro out of his seat -- literally. In the second quarter of Golden State’s matchup with the Houston Rockets on Sunday at Toyota Center,...
NBC Sports
Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand
The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
NBC Sports
Packers work out Geronimo Allison, Danny Davis
The Packers worked out six players Tuesday, including two receivers, according to the league’s personnel notice. Wideouts Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis are familiar names to Packers fans. Allison, 28, spent four seasons in Green Bay after signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He...
NBC Sports
Ex-Jets WR really got a Patriots tattoo after losing bet to Edelman
Brandon Marshall will have a permanent reminder of the time he bet against Julian Edelman and the New England Patriots. Ahead of the Patriots' Week 11 game against the Jets at Gillette Stadium, Marshall and Edelman put some pretty high stakes on the matchup: If New York won, Edelman had to get a Jets tattoo. If New England won, Marshall would get a Patriots tattoo.
NBC Sports
Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
NBC Sports
Zach Wilson: The way I handled Sunday wasn’t right
During Jets quarterback Zach Wilson‘s last visit with the media, he said he didn’t feel like he let the defense down in last Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots. That comment was not well received in the Jets locker room and Wilson addressed it during a Wednesday session with reporters from the team’s facility. Wilson said he sought out teammates to tell them that his response on Sunday was not the correct one.
NBC Sports
Jaguars claim Darrell Henderson off waivers
Waived by the Rams on Tuesday, running back Darrell Henderson has found a new home. According to multiple reports, Henderson has been claimed by the Jaguars. A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Henderson was leading Los Angeles with 283 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns. He also had 17 receptions for 102 yards.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes on pace to break NFL record for passing yards in a season
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may break an impressive NFL record this season — with some help from a 17th game. After Sunday night’s win over the Chargers, Mahomes has a league-leading 3,265 passing yards through 10 games this season. That puts him on pace to pass for 5,551 yards in 17 games.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G shouts 'feels great, baby' in Spanish after 49ers' win
Jimmy Garoppolo's famous catchphrase took on a new life Monday night at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Minutes after the 49ers wrapped up their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Garoppolo joined the ESPN Deportes broadcast and was instructed on how to say "feels great, baby!" in Spanish. "Se siente...
NBC Sports
NFLPA is monitoring the Matthew Stafford situation
Everything about the handling of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s status in the concussion protocol has been strange. It’s only getting stranger. And the NFL Players Association is paying attention. On Wednesday, November 9, the Rams placed Stafford in the protocol. Coach Sean McVay, who had plenty to say...
NBC Sports
David Andrews injury: Latest update on when Patriots center could return
The New England Patriots offensive line has struggled to withstand injuries and lackluster performance throughout the 2022 NFL season, and now this unit might be without starting center David Andrews for a while. After reporting earlier Monday that it was feared Andrews could potentially miss the rest of the campaign...
NBC Sports
Klay goes thermonuclear, drops 20 on Rockets in first quarter
Klay Thompson appeared to find his shot in the Warriors' win on Friday night, and he carried that over into their game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Thompson was feeling it in the first quarter, draining his first six shots, including four 3-pointers, and finishing...
NBC Sports
Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense
MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
NBC Sports
Steph, Klay, Wiggs combine to set NBA 3-point mark for trio
The Warriors made history again tonight. That's an evergreen statement if we've ever heard one. In Sunday's 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, sharpshooters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins made history with the most 3-pointers by a trio in NBA history. It was a big...
NBC Sports
Jerod Mayo talks Patriots win over Jets in hilarious PGL cameo
Jerod Mayo was in a good mood after the New England Patriots' Week 11 win over the New York Jets, and it isn't difficult to understand why. His defense limited the Jets to just three points and 136 total yards of offense. After the win, Mayo made an unexpected cameo...
