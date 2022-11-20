Polk County football playoff roundup

With regional finals weekend upon us, here is how three Polk County powers advanced last weekend

Lakeland routs Mitchell to reach Region 2 finals

LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Lakeland’s bid for a ninth state championship moved a bit closer this week.

Top-seed Lakeland overcame a slow start to blow Mitchell (8-4) off the field, 47-10, in a Class 4S-Region 2 semifinal on Friday at Bryant Stadium.

Lakeland – ranked No. 7 in the SBLive Sports Florida Power 25 football rankings – will host second-seed Lake Minneola Friday in the regional final. Lake Minneola (10-1) has rushed for 1,754 yards and thrown for 2,052 this season.

“Lake Minneola will be the best team we’ve played this year,” Lakeland head coach Bill Castle said. “They are a very-balanced team. Offensively, they will spread you out all over the field.”

Fans watch the Lakeland Dreadnaughts play St. Petersburg Lakewood at Bryant Stadium in Lakeland earlier this month. The press box displays all eight state championships and two national titles the historic program has won through the years. Photo by Bill Kemp

Lakeland (12-0) held a slim 13-10 halftime lead after getting a 15-yard touchdown run from Markel Johnson, who finished the game with nine rushes for 53 yards.

Dreadnaughts senior quarterback Zach Pleuss opened the second half firing a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Omari Mixon to push the lead to 20-10. Pleuss also added a 5-yard touchdown run and a 17-yard touchdown strike to Tyler Williams. Pleuss finished the game 10-of-12 passing for 92 yards.

The diverse Lakeland offense also picked up touchdowns from junior running back D’marius Rucker on a 5-yard run, and a 14-yard touchdown run from freshman Malik Morris as time expired. Additionally, Josh Smith recorded a 30-yard scoop-and-score fumble recovery.

Lakeland has won seven state titles (1986, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2018) and two national titles (2005, 2006) under Castle to go with its first state championship in 1923.

Lake Wales 40, Vanguard 0

LAKE WALES, FLORIDA – Not only is Lake Wales working on a perfect season, but the Highlanders keep getting revenge at a lot of key stops along the way.

Lake Wales (12-0) routed Vanguard Friday at Legion Field in a Class 3S-Region 2 semifinal and will now host third-seed Zephyrhills Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the regional final.

“I am overwhelmed at the success of this program right now,” Lake Wales head coach Tavaris Johnson said. “The way our kids are playing, I am very proud.

“We have to be able to run the football. You can’t be successful in the playoffs in Florida unless you can run the football. Our offensive line played well. We have to be good at what we do, we can’t become a different team now.”

Lake Wales was eliminated from the playoff this past season by Vanguard after dropping the district championship game to cross-county rival Auburndale in 2021. Both those key losses have now been avenged this season.

“I don’t think Vanguard has ever lost with the deficit they lost to last night,” Johnson said, “I don’t think they have ever been beaten the way we took care of it. And I don’t say that arrogantly, but humbly. It was a statement.

“We wanted revenge, and we got it. Vanguard was one of the most-talented teams in the playoffs.”

Senior running back Corey Harris rushed for 210 yards on just 10 carries while scoring on two of them. He also recorded two sacks and forced two fumbles with one recovery on defense.

“The light really turned on for Corey,” Johnson said. “He did this against Vanguard. He has been injured but now a healthy Corey Harris decided he was going to shut everybody up, and he did that. The speed of Vanguard is probably the best we will see, but Corey ran the ball with a purpose. He just ran mad. It was just like watching a movie.”

Defensively, Lake Wales forced six turnovers. Carlos Mitchell recorded two interceptions to go with a receiving touchdown, and Xavier Marlow had a pick-6 interception. Terrell James recorded four sacks including a strip-sack that forced a fumble in the end zone he covered for the touchdown.

Frostproof 17, DeSoto County 7

FROSTPOOF, FLORIDA – Frostproof advanced to the regional final for the first time since 2008 after knocking off DeSoto in a Class 2S-Region 4 semifinal on Friday at Faris Brannen Stadium.

“Our defense came up huge,” Frostproof head coach Rod McDowell said. “The defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage all night long. … We came together as a team the best since I have been the head coach.

“That is what it takes this time of the year, to be a team that plays for each other and works for the common goal. We’ll have to try to squeeze one-more game out of this to get to next week. Then we’ll see where the cards fall.”

The Bulldogs (10-2) will travel to Fort Myers to face Bishop Verot (9-2) Friday at 7 p.m. McDowell said he is really impressed with Bishop Verot sophomore quarterback Carter Smith, who has thrown for 2,665 yards and 27 touchdowns this season.

“He does it all. He will go play big-time college ball somewhere in my opinion,” McDowell said. “They are well-coached (and) disciplined. We are going to have to come out and play our best game since I have been the head coach to win. I think we are capable of it but we will have to get healthy.”

Frostproof took a 14-7 halftime lead getting touchdowns from junior running back Donavan Solomon, who scored on a 30-yard run and senior quarterback Nathan Jenkins, who scored on a 20-yard run.

“We lost Solomon to a lower-body injury, so we played the entire second half with a third string running back. We used guys that have never played fullback and tailback in a game, and they carried the ball. They handled the load in the second half, and it was a great team win.

“We’ll have to see how medical evaluations go Monday, but one way or another I don’t think we will be at full strength. We’ll see how people feel and go from there.”

Also, senior kicker Andrew Garcia booted a 30-yard field goal in the second half to cap the Bulldogs scoring efforts.

“We had a turnover that gave them the ball in our own territory on a muffed punt. We gave up a blown coverage and that is what kind of caused the touchdown we gave up. Other than that, they didn’t really move the ball a whole lot,” McDowell said.

Frostproof reached the state semifinals in 2007 and 2008, eventually losing to 2B state champion Pahokee on both occasions.