Wan’Dale Robinson suffers scary knee injury in Giants loss to Lions

Giants rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Lions with a knee injury.

Robinson, a second-round pick in April’s NFL draft, sustained the injury in the second half against Detroit after accumulating nine catches for 100 yards.

Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (17) is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during the second half on Sunday. AP

Mike Hughes (23) of the Detroit Lions tackles Wan’Dale Robinson (17) of the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Getty Images

Another NY Giants injury .. Wan'Dale Robinson out with a knee injury #Lions 24 #Giants 12 4th pic.twitter.com/k96zVmUs1N — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) November 20, 2022

According to multiple reports, Robinson was unable to put any weight on his right leg as he was helped him to the locker room. Per Fox Sports, Robinson was on crutches after the game .

Robinson’s injury is the latest in a growing list of woes for the Giants, who also lost cornerback Adoree’ Jackson earlier in the day with a knee injury.

The 21-year-old Robinson has already missed time this season after suffering a knee injury in the season-opener against the Titans. He returned in Week 6 against the Ravens.

The Giants went on to lose to the Lions, 31-18, at MetLife Stadium.