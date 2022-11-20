ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

jmusportsnews.com

JMU Favored By Two Scores Against Coastal Carolina

Grayson McCall, the second-best quarterback in the Sun Belt East, is not expected to play Saturday against JMU. That’s a huge loss for Coastal Carolina. Even with that important caveat, JMU is a two-touchdown betting favorite over the reigning Sun Belt East champion. The Dukes, in their first season at the FBS level, are favored by double digits in late November against a ranked Coastal Carolina team coming off consecutive 11-win seasons.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

'Oh what fun!' Myrtle Beach-area holiday events, shows this year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The holiday season has officially begun along the Grand Strand and Myrtle Beach city officials said the area has plenty to offer this year. “Myrtle Beach is the place to be for families seeking an abundance of holiday happenings this year,” said Karen Riordan, MBACC and CVB President and CEO. “We have an extraordinary number of festive events, joyful performances and holiday shopping opportunities all of which allow both residents and visitors to get a ton of bang for their buck. You don’t have to break the bank to have a good time at the beach.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
multihousingnews.com

Hudson Capital Sells South Carolina Property for $53M

The company co-developed the 194-unit senior living community in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Cape Fear Commercial. Hudson Capital Properties has sold off a senior living community that it recently co-developed with Cape Fear Commercial. The company sold the 194-unit Inspire Coastal Grand to an undisclosed buyer for $53.2 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Tai Cohen represented HCP.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

21 Main Prime Steakhouse offers premier dining to the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can experience world-class dining with the elegance and charm of a contemporary Southern estate at 21 Main Prime Steakhouse. Their chefs offer a unique and creative take on a traditional steakhouse menu, complemented with the perfect vintage wine and extraordinary service. 21 Main offers...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
travelawaits.com

9 Reasons This Coastal Southern Town Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway

Experience the magic of the holidays at the beach. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite beach destination year-round, but something special happens each year in November and December along The Grand Strand. Enjoy all the season’s favorite activities with a beachy holiday vibe. During the holiday season, Myrtle...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Body found inside Florence home; Investigation underway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office say they are investigating the discovery of a body inside a home on Wednesday. The body was found on Pitty Pat Drive in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crews working to put out two-acre fire in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working to put out a two-acre fire in Aynor Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:59 a.m. to the area of Edwards Road and Newton Road. Officials said there are no structures threatened at this time. Residents and...
AYNOR, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Smith is first female moderator elected to lead Berea Association

Rev. Doris B. Smith, the pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church in Bennettsville, was recently elected as moderator of the Berea Association of Marlboro and Dillon counties, in South Carolina and Robeson County, in North Carolina. This makes Smith the first female to lead the association in its 135-year history.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC

