Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and CantinaJ.M. LesinskiSurfside Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
SC witness describes orange object emitting triangular beam of lightRoger MarshPawleys Island, SC
wpde.com
'No man left behind:' Myrtle Beach vet changes lives with bus trip to NC for benefits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Earlier this year, we told you about Keith Brooks, a Marine Corps veteran living in Myrtle Beach whose unemployment disability claim was finally approved after traveling to what's called a Veterans Benefits Live event in Charlotte. But just because his years-long fight for compensation was...
wpde.com
Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — There are places you can go to get a free meal on Thursday for Thanksgiving. In Murrells Inlet, the Lowcountry Community Church will hold their 'No One Eats Alone on Thanksgiving' dinner from noon to 3 p.m. The Shepherd’s Table is holding their dinner plate...
jmusportsnews.com
JMU Favored By Two Scores Against Coastal Carolina
Grayson McCall, the second-best quarterback in the Sun Belt East, is not expected to play Saturday against JMU. That’s a huge loss for Coastal Carolina. Even with that important caveat, JMU is a two-touchdown betting favorite over the reigning Sun Belt East champion. The Dukes, in their first season at the FBS level, are favored by double digits in late November against a ranked Coastal Carolina team coming off consecutive 11-win seasons.
wpde.com
LGBTQ community in Myrtle Beach call for SC hate crime law after Colorado Springs shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In Colorado Springs, 20 people are still recovering after being shot at an LGBTQ nightclub, which claimed the lives of five people. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. The charges...
wpde.com
'Oh what fun!' Myrtle Beach-area holiday events, shows this year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The holiday season has officially begun along the Grand Strand and Myrtle Beach city officials said the area has plenty to offer this year. “Myrtle Beach is the place to be for families seeking an abundance of holiday happenings this year,” said Karen Riordan, MBACC and CVB President and CEO. “We have an extraordinary number of festive events, joyful performances and holiday shopping opportunities all of which allow both residents and visitors to get a ton of bang for their buck. You don’t have to break the bank to have a good time at the beach.”
wpde.com
'Heard him screaming:' Puppy found in Myrtle Beach chained to tree, severely underweight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy found chained to a tree in the woods and severely underweight in Myrtle Beach has been saved and is being treated at a vet's office. All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc. said they have named him Gray, and he is being cared for at Advanced Vet Care in Conway.
multihousingnews.com
Hudson Capital Sells South Carolina Property for $53M
The company co-developed the 194-unit senior living community in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Cape Fear Commercial. Hudson Capital Properties has sold off a senior living community that it recently co-developed with Cape Fear Commercial. The company sold the 194-unit Inspire Coastal Grand to an undisclosed buyer for $53.2 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Tai Cohen represented HCP.
Child dies after being hit by vehicle in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A child died Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials. The incident happened at about 4 p.m. in the Timber Ridge community, city spokesperson Donald Graham said. The name or age of the child has not yet been released. No other details […]
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of South Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in South Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and impeccable service.
WMBF
21 Main Prime Steakhouse offers premier dining to the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can experience world-class dining with the elegance and charm of a contemporary Southern estate at 21 Main Prime Steakhouse. Their chefs offer a unique and creative take on a traditional steakhouse menu, complemented with the perfect vintage wine and extraordinary service. 21 Main offers...
travelawaits.com
9 Reasons This Coastal Southern Town Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway
Experience the magic of the holidays at the beach. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite beach destination year-round, but something special happens each year in November and December along The Grand Strand. Enjoy all the season’s favorite activities with a beachy holiday vibe. During the holiday season, Myrtle...
wpde.com
Body found inside Florence home; Investigation underway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office say they are investigating the discovery of a body inside a home on Wednesday. The body was found on Pitty Pat Drive in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the...
wpde.com
Woman shot at Lumberton football game doing much better, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — A 41-year-old woman shot during a middle school football game last week in Lumberton is doing much better, according to officials with the Lumberton Police Dept. Officials said at last check, the woman had been moved from ICU to a regular room. At one point,...
WIS-TV
Biden approves Federal aid for Hurricane Ian recovery in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Joe Biden has approved federal aid for areas affected by Hurricane Ian during the period of Sept. 25 to Oct. 4, 2022. This action makes federal funding available for individuals in the Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry Counties who were affected by the hurricane. The funding...
wpde.com
Crews working to put out two-acre fire in Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working to put out a two-acre fire in Aynor Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:59 a.m. to the area of Edwards Road and Newton Road. Officials said there are no structures threatened at this time. Residents and...
heraldadvocate.com
Smith is first female moderator elected to lead Berea Association
Rev. Doris B. Smith, the pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church in Bennettsville, was recently elected as moderator of the Berea Association of Marlboro and Dillon counties, in South Carolina and Robeson County, in North Carolina. This makes Smith the first female to lead the association in its 135-year history.
wpde.com
92-year-old Horry County woman recalls moment she confronted break-in suspects
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need your help finding three individuals who are wanted for attempting to enter multiple vehicles and a home in Waterford Plantation in Carolina Forest. The incident happened early Sunday morning. Officers said the suspects entered a home and left the property when they...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Great Christmas Light Show’ returns on Monday
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach will soon be getting into the holiday spirit. The Great Christmas Light is returning on Monday to the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex and will last through Dec. 30. Visitors will take the two-mile drive...
wpde.com
Federal relief approved for SC residents, businesses who suffered damage during Ian
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIV) — Federal aid is on its way to residents and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian between Sept. 25 and Oct. 4, the White House announced on Monday. Grants will be available for temporary housing, home repairs and loans...
