Kansas City, MO

numberfire.com

Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
numberfire.com

NFL Betting Guide: Will the Cowboys' Offense Keep Rolling Against the Giants on Thanksgiving?

The midday staple on Thanksgiving once again belongs to the Dallas Cowboys, who are 7-3 on the season and rank third in numberFire's power ratings for the season. They'll host division rivals this time around. The New York Giants come to town with an identical 7-3 record. However, they're ranked 15th in the power rankings, according to numberFire.
numberfire.com

NFL Betting Guide: Week 12

Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
numberfire.com

Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 12

One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
numberfire.com

4 NFL Player Prop Bets for Thanksgiving Slate

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
numberfire.com

Jets benching Zach Wilson versus Bears

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is not starting Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson is being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 scoreless yards. It was the fourth time in seven games this season that Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass. Mike White will presumably start in Week 12, but Joe Flacco is a viable option as well. They should both be at least a modest upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Wilson moving forward.
numberfire.com

Mike Williams (ankle) questionable to return for Chargers in Week 11

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chargers. Williams was already banged up coming into the day, as he missed time with an ankle injury before ultimately being cleared to suit up in the divisional matchup. Now, his absence will once again leave more opportunity for Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter and Michael Bandy.
numberfire.com

Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) limited on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Edwards logged limited practices last week before being listed as questionable and ultimately ruled out. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be a great sign that he is ahead of last week's schedule. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com

Kyle Allen expected to start for Texans in Week 12, Davis Mills moving to the bench

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen is expected to start Week 12's game against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The Texans are expected to make a quarterback change for Week 12's clash with the Dolphins. Davis Mills struggles so far this season have prompted Houston to switch things up. Allen will receive first-team reps in practice this week with the expectation that he will be under center against the Dolphins on Sunday.
numberfire.com

NFL Daily Fantasy Football Ceiling and Floor Projections: Week 12 (Thanksgiving Slate)

Fantasy football is a volatile game. Sometimes, a shoelace tackle is the difference between a 10-yard catch and a 70-yard touchdown, and sometimes goal-line carries go to backup players. It happens. A lot. And, don't get me wrong -- median projections are quite valuable and capture the most likely scenario....
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 12

Welcome to our weekly FanDuel NFL primer, where we give you an overview of the Sunday main slate to help you get started on your research. As always, we recommend checking out all of numberFire's daily fantasy tools at your disposal. In particular, our weekly projections can help you nail down who might be the slate's top scorers and best values, while the heat map is a great way to get a general overview of the slate's implied totals and every team's strengths and weaknesses.
numberfire.com

The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Week 12 Sleepers

It's Thanksgiving week, so the sleepers show is out a little early. JJ talks about a handful of quarterback streamers, under-the-radar wideouts, and more on this week's episode. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
numberfire.com

Baker Mayfield benched by Panthers again

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield started in place of P.J. Walker (ankle) last week for the first time since Week 5, but he completed 21-of-33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions in another disappointing effort. Sam Darnold will take over and start on Sunday in his first appearance of the season.
numberfire.com

Rams mum on Matthew Stafford (concussion) status

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford re-entered the concussion protocol, according to sources of ProFootballTalk. Rams head coach Sean McVay has refrained from saying Stafford has a concussion, but the veteran quarterback is reportedly back in protocol for the second time in less than a week. McVay said they would wait for more information before discussing the possibility of shutting Stafford down for the remainder of the season. Bryce Perkins replaced Stafford during the Rams' loss to the New Orleans Saints last week, so he could make his first career start in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
numberfire.com

4 FanDuel NFL Studs to Target in Week 12

Spending your available salary in any DFS lineup on a stud can make or break your lineup. These high-salaried players will take up the majority of your budget, so it’s critical to carefully consider which ones you’ll want for each slate. Whether it’s trying to capture a safe floor in a cash game or chasing a huge game to help you win a tournament, nailing the expensive players is one of the keys to making winning NFL lineups on FanDuel.
numberfire.com

Rams waive running back Darrell Henderson on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have waived running back Darrell Henderson Tuesday. After a logging a season-low 6% offensive snap percentage in Week 11, Henderson has been let go by the Rams. Expect Cam Akers and Kyren Williams to see more work in Los Angeles' backfield going forward. On 70 rush...
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Kyler Murray (hamstring) expects to start Week 12 clash with Chargers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) expects to start Week 12's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Murray is "definitely trending in the right direction" according to Kliff Kingsbury. Those comments match Murray's expectations and it seems like the Cardinals will have their usual starter back under center on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information, but barring a setback, Murray appears to be on track to return after a two-week absence. Colt McCoy would return to the back up role.
numberfire.com

College Football Betting Guide: Friday 11/25/22

As usual, the Friday after Thanksgiving has a slate that would put some Saturdays to shame. We've got rivalry games throughout the weekend, but that includes three with pretty significant conference title implications, and our model actually loves a few angles when betting on those contests. We need shopping money...
numberfire.com

Chiefs place Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) on injured reserve

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) has been placed on injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire suffered a high-ankle sprain during Week 11's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He has been placed on injures reserve and will miss at least the next four weeks. With Edwards-Helaire sidelined, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon will continue to see the majority of touches in the Chiefs' backfield.
