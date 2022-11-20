Harry Styles‘ relationship with Olivia Wilde may never be “As It Was” — but that doesn’t mean it is necessarily over, either. Less than one week after the world learned that the couple — who were getting set to celebrate their second anniversary — had decided to call it quits, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Harry, 28, and Olivia, 38, may not be ready to throw in the towel just yet. “Harry will not say that they have broken up – just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause,” a source told us. “No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds.”

