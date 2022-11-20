Top stars, best performances in the quarterfinals of the South Carolina high school football state playoffs

Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork

The senior tailback needed only half to run for 191 yards and 3 touchdowns on 9 carries as the Silver Foxes torched Spartanburg 63-14 in the AAAAA playoffs. Green scored on runs of 54, 39 and 69 yards.

Aliam Appler, Dutch Fork

Apple completed 8 of 13 passes without an interception for 214 yards and 3 touchdowns. Appler also had a 22-yard touchdown run.

Zavian Brown, Fort Dorchester

The junior tailback ran for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Fort Dorchester beat Carolina Forest 39-21 in the AAAAA playoffs.

Grayson Loftis, Gaffney

The Duke recruit threw for 265 yards and 2 touchdowns as Gaffney advanced in the AAAAA playoffs with a 34-28 win over Byrnes.

Tyree James, Holly Hill Academy

James, the Raiders’ quarterback, ran for 321 yards and 5 touchdowns in the SCISA 8-man state championship game. Holly Hill beat Wyman King Academy 68-20 for its third straight state title and 39th consecutive win.

Tyler Wright, Holly Hill Academy

Wright had 104 yards and 3 touchdowns rushing. The senior two-way standout recorded 10 tackles, with two of them for loss.

LaNorris Sellers, South Florence

The Syracuse commit threw five touchdown passes - four of them in the first quarter - as the undefeated Bruins walloped James Island 52-21 in the AAAA playoffs. Sellers also ran for a touchdown.

Chris McCullum, Dillon

McCullum ran for three touchdowns as the undefeated Wildcats beat Camden 31-14 in the AAA playoffs.

Daquan Burroughs, Johnsonville

Burroughs carried 24 times for 169 yards and a touchdown in Johnsonville’s 14-0 win over Lamar in Class A.

Rucker Brannon, Hammond School

Brannon had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown as the Skyhawks claimed their sixth consecutive SCISA state championship with a 52-0 rout of Laurence Manning Academy.

Colton Phares, Beaufort

The Appalachian State recruit returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and had a late interception as Beaufort rallied past Gilbert 31-21 in AAA action.

Kacy Fields, Beaufort

Fields ran for 140 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He has over 1,800 yards for the season.

Vaughn Blue, Oceanside Collegiate

Back in the lineup after missing six weeks due to injury, the senior tailback ran for 132 yards and a touchdown while also catching 3 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown as the Landsharks rolled past Woodland in the AA playoffs.

Trey Thompson, Andrew Jackson

Thompson scored on runs of 6 and 47 yards as Andrew Jackson thumped previously unbeaten Barnwell 41-14 in AA action.

Turbo Richard, Northwestern

Richard ran for 179 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Trojans pounded Westside 59-21 in the AAAA playoffs. Richard has a school single-season record 1,887 yards rushing.

Tyleke Mathis, Saluda

Mathis ran for a pair of touchdowns in Saluda’s 28-0 win over Strom Thurmond in the AA playoffs.

Thomas Edmondson, Greenville

Edmondson had a key interception as Greenville held off Catawba Ridge 42-27 in the AAAA playoffs.