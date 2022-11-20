ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas man dies after jumping on moving 18-wheeler and dancing

By Steven Masso
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man fell to his death after jumping on a moving 18-wheeler and dancing on top of it, police said.

The Houston Police Department said that a red Kenworth tractor-trailer truck was traveling south when a 25-year-old man jumped, or climbed, on top of the trailer of the vehicle.

“The male then began dancing and possibly recording himself,” the release stated.

The accident happened at 11:35 a.m. Nov. 10 at 200 Eastex Freeway, police said. The man was struck and knocked off the trailer onto the freeway when it passed underneath the Tuam Street Bridge, police said.

He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital-Texas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the 18-wheeler was questioned and released, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

willubhave
3d ago

He must of did it for Tiktok, Facebook live or Instagram live, anything for fame, sometimes costing them their lives...not worth it

Reply(4)
82
BornTexan
3d ago

Why would anyone even consider doing this is beyond my comprehension. No video is worth losing your life over. And anyone who would dance on top of a moving semi should realize they drive under overpasses. People sometimes….. just makes you wonder

Reply(4)
43
louise Oliver
2d ago

Family members has to be devastated at the horrific way this young man died, I feel so sad for all who knew and loved this young man, poor choices can sometimes lead to a bad outcome, let us all pray for his family because they need it right now, may God have mercy on his soul, Aman.

Reply(1)
23
 

