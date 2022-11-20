ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing

An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night

It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
Action News Jax

After miserable OT loss, Broncos have to consider firing coach Nathaniel Hackett

There's no way to sell Denver Broncos fans on another season of Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Broncos fans have been vocal since the team got off to a bad start with a weird Week 1 loss, punctuated by a weird decision by Hackett to settle for a 64-yard field goal at the Seattle Seahawks. Caving to impatient fans' wishes usually isn't smart. In this case, it might be the only choice.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement

For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blatant Officiating Mistake

The New York Jets and the New England Patriots had quite the finish to Sunday afternoon's game. New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown. NFL fans believe a serious block in the back was missed by the officiating crew. The Patriots got away with...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson wants 'equal' penalty calls for Fields, Bears

Since this past preseason, it's become apparent Justin Fields is getting hit late illegally. A lot. And since the beginning, Fields was the first to recognize how infrequently the defense will be called for a penalty because of his low totem-pole status as a quarterback in the league. It stems back to the Bears' first preseason game against the Chiefs, when the officials missed a clear late hit call.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs vs. Chargers Finish

You can't leave too much time left on the clock for Patrick Mahomes. The Chargers fell to the Chiefs, 30-27, on Sunday night. Los Angeles scored late, but Kansas City had just enough time for Mahomes to lead the Chiefs down the field, for a game-winning touchdown. A lot of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Lions Star Is Expected To Miss The Thanksgiving Game

The Detroit Lions face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving this Thursday and hope to build off of their current momentum from yesterday's win over the Giants. Unfortunately, one key player won't be joining them for the big game. Lions star cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered a concussion against the Giants yesterday....
DETROIT, MI
