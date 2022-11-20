Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
What we learned as Bears fall short in 27-24 loss vs. Falcons
ATLANTA – Another Sunday, another chance for Justin Fields and the Bears' offense to author a game-winning drive. But it was another Sunday where the Bears came up short in the critical moments as the Atlanta Falcons held on for a 27-24 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fields had a...
NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing
An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
Ellis: Bears' coaches fail Justin Fields in loss to Falcons
For the last six weeks, the Bears have been asking a lot of second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Sunday was the first time this season in which they may have asked too much.
4 instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to Philadelphia
The Indianapolis Colts lost another game, dropping their overall record to 4-6-1 on the season. This is also the first
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday
Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night
It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
How Tall is NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ Host Maria Taylor?
When watching the 'Football Night in America' studio show ahead of 'Sunday Night Football' on NBC, many fans ask, how tall is Maria Taylor? The post How Tall is NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ Host Maria Taylor? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Nick Sirianni Jumped on the Eagles Bench to Yell to Fans After Win Over Colts
VIDEO: Nick Sirianni yelling at fans after Eagles beat Colts.
Here's Where the Chicago Bears Stand in the 2023 NFL Draft Order
Here's where the Bears stand in the 2023 NFL draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' loss on Sunday to the Falcons gave weight to their 2023 draft picks. As of this writing after Week 11, the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL draft will be the...
Patrick Mahomes threw one of the coolest passes of his career and NFL fans were in awe
Patrick Mahomes has already made a ton of memorable throws during his still young NFL career, throws that have had NFL fans in awe of his ridiculous abilities. He can just make the impossible look really easy. Well, Mahomes did it again Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers when...
After miserable OT loss, Broncos have to consider firing coach Nathaniel Hackett
There's no way to sell Denver Broncos fans on another season of Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Broncos fans have been vocal since the team got off to a bad start with a weird Week 1 loss, punctuated by a weird decision by Hackett to settle for a 64-yard field goal at the Seattle Seahawks. Caving to impatient fans' wishes usually isn't smart. In this case, it might be the only choice.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement
For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
Everything the Minnesota Vikings said after losing 40-3 to the Dallas Cowboys
All of the quotes from postgame media scrums, postgame press conferences and more
NFL World Reacts To Blatant Officiating Mistake
The New York Jets and the New England Patriots had quite the finish to Sunday afternoon's game. New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown. NFL fans believe a serious block in the back was missed by the officiating crew. The Patriots got away with...
NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Get Benched
The New York Jets and the New England Patriots have played one of the worst games of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon. It's New York 3, New England 3 on Sunday. We could be heading into overtime. No one needs that. Jets fans are even calling for quarterback Zach...
After 3 straight wins, Detroit Lions are in thick of NFC playoff hunt: 'We doing it now'
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It seemed unlikely this summer. A month ago, it was a pipe dream. But after winning their third straight game Sunday, 31-18 over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, the Detroit Lions are starting to look like legitimate playoff contenders. “Hell yeah,” Lions running...
Jaylon Johnson wants 'equal' penalty calls for Fields, Bears
Since this past preseason, it's become apparent Justin Fields is getting hit late illegally. A lot. And since the beginning, Fields was the first to recognize how infrequently the defense will be called for a penalty because of his low totem-pole status as a quarterback in the league. It stems back to the Bears' first preseason game against the Chiefs, when the officials missed a clear late hit call.
Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson will not start against Bears
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will not start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Last Sunday, Wilson executed a subpar outing against the Patriots, who have handed the Jets their only two losses this season. He threw for 77 yards, completing 9-of-22 passes...
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs vs. Chargers Finish
You can't leave too much time left on the clock for Patrick Mahomes. The Chargers fell to the Chiefs, 30-27, on Sunday night. Los Angeles scored late, but Kansas City had just enough time for Mahomes to lead the Chiefs down the field, for a game-winning touchdown. A lot of...
Lions Star Is Expected To Miss The Thanksgiving Game
The Detroit Lions face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving this Thursday and hope to build off of their current momentum from yesterday's win over the Giants. Unfortunately, one key player won't be joining them for the big game. Lions star cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered a concussion against the Giants yesterday....
