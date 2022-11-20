ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Fire Quickly Puts Out Flames At Old South Apartments

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3Z9b_0jHvYT6H00

At least one apartment unit is damaged after Tulsa firefighters responded to the Old South Apartments near 51st and Yale.

Firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the building when they arrived around 2 p.m. Sunday. They were able to put the fire out while containing most of the damage to a single unit.

They say everyone got out safely and neighboring units only suffered minor damage.

Firefighters don't know what started teh fire, but warn people to be mindful of fire safety as temperatures drop.

Investigators will determine how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Stay with News On 6 for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Tulsa Fire Department Responds To Fire At Wimbledon Apartments

Tulsa fire crews responded to a fire Wednesday night at the Wimbledon Place Apartments near 51st and Memorial. Crews were called to the apartment complex around 10 p.m. as smoke was seen. Firefighters said they were able to get everyone out safely before putting the flames out. "Once they got...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man accused of firing shots near BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man in connection to the shots fired near the BOK Center Thursday night. Around 9:45 Thursday night, police say a witness reported seeing a Black male in a yellow and black plaid shirt fire two to three shots west of the BOK Center, put the gun back in his pocket and continue walking.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe

With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe. For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man waves down police after getting hit in head with pipe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with a bloody head flagged down police early Wednesday saying that someone hit him with a pipe. It happened around midnight near West 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard. Police found the suspect under the 41st Street bridge over the railroad tracks. They had...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Searching For Man Accused Of Robbing Tulsa Bank

Tulsa Police are looking for the suspect accused of robbing a Tulsa bank Friday morning. Police said officers were called to the MidFirst Bank on S. Peoria Ave. near E. 41st St. just before 11:30 a.m. TPD said a man robbed the bank with a note and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Police didn't say if the man had a weapon or not.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool late Friday night. Officers say they were called to the scene near South Elwood Avenue and East 141st Street around 11:30 p.m., and found the victim, 29-year-old Roy Baker, unresponsive. Another...
GLENPOOL, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Humane Society of Tulsa offers $50 adoptions on Black Friday

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is hosting a Black Friday event. All adoptions from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30th will be $50. In a Facebook post, the organization says that their shelters are full. They have dogs of all sizes and ages. The event starts at...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police say 2 men in custody after string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two men were taken in for questioning after a string of reported burglaries in midtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the first burglary around 3:30 a.m. at a jewelry store at East 35th Place and South Peoria Avenue. One minute later, police were called to an attempted burglary at a nail salon at East 41st Street and South Quincy Avenue. Witnesses said a burglary suspect was seen getting into a silver car that got away.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Owasso Holly Trolley Returns For 16th Year

The Owasso Holly Trolley is back Friday for its 16th year. The free service allows people to park their cars and ride the trolley to different shopping destinations around Owasso. The trolley runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will stop at Bath & Body Works, Hibbett Sports, JCPenney,...
OWASSO, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Tulsa QuikTrip

Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a QuikTrip in Tulsa on Tuesday. According to police, a man walked into the convenience store, near East 11th Street and South Delaware Avenue, wearing a green hoodie and a medical facemask and asked to purchase cigarettes. Police say when the clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, the man lifted his hoodie and revealed a gun and demanded money.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy