Tulsa Fire Quickly Puts Out Flames At Old South Apartments

At least one apartment unit is damaged after Tulsa firefighters responded to the Old South Apartments near 51st and Yale.

Firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the building when they arrived around 2 p.m. Sunday. They were able to put the fire out while containing most of the damage to a single unit.

They say everyone got out safely and neighboring units only suffered minor damage.

Firefighters don't know what started teh fire, but warn people to be mindful of fire safety as temperatures drop.

Investigators will determine how the fire started.

