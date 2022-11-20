Read full article on original website
Lovella Mary Sendelweck Ruckriegel, 87, Jasper
Lovella Mary Sendelweck Ruckriegel, 87, passed away on November 22, 2022, at 7:18 a.m. Her husband of 64 years, Robert Lee Clinton (Bob) Ruckriegel, preceded her in death. She is survived by their two sons, Al Ruckriegel (son-in-law, David Adams) of Terre Haute, Indiana and Sid Ruckriegel (& Andrew Rand) of Peoria, Illinois.
Large crowd joins Knights to honor clergy
More than 600 people from across the Diocese of Evansville filled the Huntingburg Events Center to capacity on Oct. 25 for the annual Clergy Appreciation Dinner sponsored by Knights of Columbus councils from Dubois and Spencer counties. Knights of Columbus State Deputy Scott Schutte called our priests, deacons, and men...
Grace Nelson, 92, French Lick
Grace Nelson, 92, of French Lick, entered into eternal rest on November 17, 2022, at Autumn Trace Attica Assisted Living in Attica, Indiana. She was born in Orange County, Indiana, on December 21st, 1929, to Clarence Ralph and Mary Francis (Stoner) Harrison. She was preceded in death by her parents;...
Joe Resler, Jasper
Joe was born in Washington, Ind., to Olive and Albert Resler. His mom was saddened that he was two days shy of a Halloween baby. Joe always said this is why he loved wearing his clown wig and nose. Joe was married twice; his first wife, Brenda, gave them three...
Mary Sue Tuley, 74, Dale
Mary Sue Tuley, 74, of Dale, passed away at 6:00 a.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home. She was born September 20, 1948, in Derby, Indiana, to Robert D. and Lydia (Hanks) Smith. She married Daniel Tuley on June 22, 1967, in Cannelton, Indiana. Mary was a member of...
High school students compete for cash and bragging rights at Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Challenge
High school students put their skills to the test and demonstrated their knowledge of technology, innovation, and manufacturing to earn prizes in the Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Challenge. The event provides a fun, engaging, and interactive competition focused on cooperation. About 144 high school students from 10 schools and one...
Daniece M. Oldfield, 82, Jasper
Daniece M. Oldfield, 82, of Jasper, passed away at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at home. Daniece was born in Minot, N.D., on February 28, 1940, to Daniel and Mildred (Larson) Hager. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and spending time with family. She is survived by four children,...
Jasper church announces name change, leaves national conference (updated)
The leadership of Shiloh United Methodist Church announced a name change for the church community. The church will now be known as Shiloh Church of Jasper. The name change comes with the church congregation’s decision to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. According to Pastor Dan Sinkhorn, the decision came “after several years of deep dissatisfaction with the United Methodist Church’s leadership.”
Input sought for economic development strategy
Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission is preparing a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for 2023-2027. The purpose of the CEDS process is to analyze the local conditions of the six-county region and define goals and objectives to meet the needs of the district. The CEDS is designed to identify economic and community needs for Crawford, Dubois, Orange, Perry, Pike and Spencer counties.
Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection
The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
Santa Claus coming to Jasper this Friday
Santa Claus will be at the Sixth Street Fire Station at noon this Friday for photos. He will then lead a miniature parade a few short blocks to his special holiday house on the downtown square at about 1 p.m.
Residents concerned about county’s plan to add sanitary sewer district
Residents potentially impacted by the proposed sanitary sewer infrastructure showed up with questions and concerns at the public hearing held Monday morning at the Dubois County Commissioners meeting. The public hearing was to approve a resolution to petition the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for the establishment of the proposed...
Dubois County Humane Society offering pet adoption assistance over the holidays
Dubois County Humane Society joins 275-plus shelters participating in the “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event. BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is bringing hope to the nation’s shelter pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11.
Water rate increase expected for Huntingburg customers
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Huntingburg Common Council introduced an ordinance to increase the rates for water customers. Financial advisor Buzz Krohn explained that two factors have impacted the need for the rate increase. First, the Patoka Regional Water and Sewer District has increased rates for all of its...
