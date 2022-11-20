Read full article on original website
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
World Cup roundup, Day 4: Mixed fortunes for giants, Canada can be proud
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing. At the end of every matchday, we'll review the biggest talking points emanating from Qatar and break down all the action on the pitch. Below, we look back on Day 4 of the tournament. Dominant play counts for nothing. Argentina and Germany...
Japan storms back to stun Germany in latest World Cup upset
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Another World Cup day, another World Cup shock. Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany. Both Doan and Asano play for German clubs. "I believe it's a historic moment, a historic victory. If...
Davies misses penalty as Canada falls to Belgium at World Cup
Canada's first World Cup match in over 36 years ended in a 1-0 defeat against Belgium. After Alphonso Davies' penalty 11 minutes into the game was saved by Thibaut Courtois, Belgium made Canada pay for the costly miss when Michy Batshuayi opened the scoring shortly before halftime. Despite an encouraging...
Northern Ireland low-cost airline plans to start flying in 2024
A new airline based in Northern Ireland plans to begin flying routes across the Atlantic starting in the summer of 2024.
Saka, Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford last walked off the field at a major international soccer tournament, they were bombarded with racist abuse. Three goals for England in the team’s opening match at this year’s World Cup was their immediate riposte. Saka scored...
Why some Arabs and Muslims feel stung by coverage of the Qatar World Cup
This year's World Cup is certainly like no other before it. It is the first to be held in a Muslim country and Qatar has gone a long way to give the event a distinctly Arab and Muslim flavor.
Gone in 9 minutes: How Celtic gold heist unfolded in Germany
Officials say thieves who broke into a southern German museum and stole hundreds of ancient gold coins got in and out in nine minutes
World Cup roundup, Day 3: Argentina humbled, France passes 1st test
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing. At the end of every matchday, we'll review the biggest talking points emanating from Qatar and break down all the action on the pitch. Below, we look back on Day 3 of the tournament. Time to panic for Argentina?. It took just...
World Cup 2022: No anxiety in France squad, says manager Didier Deschamps
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France manager Didier Deschamps says there is no anxiety within...
Germany's World Cup hopes could rest on a veteran and his successor
He won't demand as much attention as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but this is also likely to be Thomas Muller's final World Cup for Germany. Ex-head coach Joachim Low vanquished the 33-year-old from the international scene in March 2019, but his reappearance over two years later underlined his importance to his country. Although his influence at Bayern Munich is waning - various fitness issues have restricted Muller to under 70 minutes of football since the end of September - the veteran's quirks are still among the first things noticed by a newcomer to the German camp.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day Two - England 6-2 Iran, Netherlands 2-0 Senegal, Wales 1-1 USA
A summary of day two for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where England open their campaign against Iran, a Mane-less Senegal face Virgil Van Dijk’s Holland, and USA take on Wales.
Saudi Arabia ends Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run in World Cup shocker
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after pulling off one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina. The South American champions and...
Manchester United's American owners consider selling club
Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club. Fans of the team have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have...
Leader of Argentina’s Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Hebe de Bonafini, who became a human rights campaigner when her two sons were arrested and disappeared under Argentina’s military dictatorship, died Sunday, her family and authorities reported. She was 93. The death was confirmed by her only surviving child, Alejandra, who expressed...
Welsh National Opera cuts Liverpool tours as funding shrinks
The Welsh National Opera (WNO) will no longer be travelling to Liverpool to perform as cuts in public funding force it to make cost savings. The Cardiff-based opera company said a shake-up in English arts funding meant its funding from Arts Council England had dropped by 35%, or £2.2m.
Eurovision scraps jury voting in semi-finals
The Eurovision Song Contest has announced major changes to the voting process at next year's contest. Professional juries have been scrapped from the semi-finals, meaning that viewers alone will choose who qualifies for the grand final. Countries who are not competing in the contest will also be allowed to cast...
100M euros pledged to Moldova, hit hard by war in Ukraine
PARIS (AP) — Diplomats are drumming up money and other support Monday for Europe’s poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine. Monday’s international aid conference in Paris is aimed at “concrete and immediate assistance” for the land-locked former Soviet republic, according to the French Foreign Ministry. Two previous conferences for Moldova this year raised hundreds of millions of euros, but as the war drags on, its needs are growing. “This international support is all the more important as Moldova is currently facing an unprecedented energy crisis which, with the approach of winter, poses a risk of a humanitarian crisis for the Moldovan population,” the ministry said. Broad blackouts temporarily hit more than a half-dozen Moldovan cities last week as the Russian military pounded infrastructure targets across Ukraine. Moldova’s Soviet-era energy systems remain interconnected Ukraine, which is why the Russian missile barrage triggered the automatic shutdown of a supply line.
'If Glazers are to leave, most fans would welcome it'
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. There has never been any real dispute that the Glazers see Manchester United as a financial investment. To a greater or lesser degree - co-chairmen Joel and Avram being the most invested - they are interested in the football side but the main aim is to make money, which they have succeeded at.
