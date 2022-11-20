Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Detroit News
Q&A: Big Ten analysts Butt, Perry see UM-Ohio State as 'ultimate challenge'
Big Ten Network analysts Joshua Perry and Jake Butt are central Ohio natives who have played in the Michigan-Ohio State game and understand what the teams and players are going through as they prepare for The Game on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Butt was a Mackey Award-winning tight end and...
Detroit News
Niyo: Michigan's defense needs to cross the line at Ohio State
Jim Harbaugh said he’d give himself six hours Saturday night to relax and celebrate a dramatic last-minute win in Michigan’s regular-season home finale. But a couple days later, the Wolverines' head coach — still half-hoarse from Saturday’s 12-round bout with both Illinois and the elements — admitted he couldn’t shortchange "The Game" like that.
Detroit News
MSU hockey player details on-ice racial slurs; Big Ten declines to discipline
A Michigan State hockey player said he was the target of a racial slur multiple times during a game against Ohio State at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing earlier this month. Jagger Joshua, a Black forward and senior from Dearborn, took to social media Monday night, detailing the incident and expressing frustration that Ohio State and the Big Ten have failed to levy any punishment.
Detroit News
Michigan State's Jaden Akins (ankle) limited with tough tournament ahead
East Lansing — Michigan State continues its difficult stretch of non-conference games this week and the Spartans might do so with limited minutes from sophomore guard Jaden Akins. Michigan State, which entered the Associated Press top 25 for the first time on Monday at No. 12, following wins last...
Detroit News
Michigan State basketball enters Top 25, Michigan falls out after loss
Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago. The Spartans have turned things around, jumping back into the top 25 with a thrilling double-overtime victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a late win against Villanova.
Detroit News
UM Law School joins trend of withdrawing from U.S. News rankings
The University of Michigan law school said it is dropping out of the U.S. News & World Report's rankings of colleges and universities, joining others including Yale, Harvard, Columbia, Georgetown, Stanford and University of California at Berkeley that no longer will participate in the outlet's rankings process. “Over time, I...
Detroit News
Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans
Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
Detroit News
Ingham County prosecutor retires halfway through 4-year term
Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon has announced her retirement, which comes halfway through her second four-year term in the office. In her retirement announcement, Siemon, 66, said she "plans to move on to the next stage of my life." Her retirement is effective Dec. 31. She declined to comment further on the reasons for her retirement.
Detroit News
Classic Christmas movies hit the big screen
If Plymouth is any indication, southeast Michigan takes its Christmas movies very seriously. Around 1,000 people protested in front of the town’s Penn Theatre in October following Paramount’s refusal to license “It’s a Wonderful Life” to them, which had become a tradition for the small, nonprofit theater since 2007. Paramount changed its mind the following day, and Penn was able to add the classic movie to its six-film Christmas series.
Detroit News
Flint man finds military-grade explosives in car door
A Flint man discovered "military-grade explosives" concealed inside a vehicle door he purchased at a salvage yard in St. Clair County. The man discovered the explosives Friday while installing the door on another vehicle. He narrowly averted disaster, Flint Police Chief Terence Green said during a Monday press conference. The...
Detroit News
Memorial held for Northville couple killed in crash: 'My heart is in so much pain'
Northville Township — Family and friends gathered Monday night in Northville Township to remember a couple who died in a rollover crash earlier this month, leaving four children behind. The memorial took place on the evening of what would have been Manal Kadry's 41st birthday. She died on Nov....
Detroit News
4 deaths in Metro Detroit linked to carbon monoxide poisoning
Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a man in his 20s and his 1-year-old son Monday who were found near a car running inside a garage. Authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning though it is unclear whether the man was outside or inside the vehicle based on the initial report, police said Tuesday.
Detroit News
Memorial gathering planned Monday for Northville couple who died in crash
A Northville couple who died in a late-night rollover crash Nov. 12 will be honored in an online memorial service Monday night. Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier roads. The couple died at the scene.
Detroit News
Food emergency requests rise as Oakland Co. group helps feed families for Thanksgiving
Pontiac — Emergency food requests have increased as costs for daily staples have risen because of inflation, a development that was on display Tuesday as the Lighthouse of Oakland County nonprofit packed and distributed last-minute food boxes for Thanksgiving. The demand for emergency food is up this year as...
