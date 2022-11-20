ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

Niyo: Michigan's defense needs to cross the line at Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh said he’d give himself six hours Saturday night to relax and celebrate a dramatic last-minute win in Michigan’s regular-season home finale. But a couple days later, the Wolverines' head coach — still half-hoarse from Saturday’s 12-round bout with both Illinois and the elements — admitted he couldn’t shortchange "The Game" like that.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

MSU hockey player details on-ice racial slurs; Big Ten declines to discipline

A Michigan State hockey player said he was the target of a racial slur multiple times during a game against Ohio State at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing earlier this month. Jagger Joshua, a Black forward and senior from Dearborn, took to social media Monday night, detailing the incident and expressing frustration that Ohio State and the Big Ten have failed to levy any punishment.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State basketball enters Top 25, Michigan falls out after loss

Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago. The Spartans have turned things around, jumping back into the top 25 with a thrilling double-overtime victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a late win against Villanova.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

UM Law School joins trend of withdrawing from U.S. News rankings

The University of Michigan law school said it is dropping out of the U.S. News & World Report's rankings of colleges and universities, joining others including Yale, Harvard, Columbia, Georgetown, Stanford and University of California at Berkeley that no longer will participate in the outlet's rankings process. “Over time, I...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans

Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
CANTON, MI
Detroit News

Ingham County prosecutor retires halfway through 4-year term

Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon has announced her retirement, which comes halfway through her second four-year term in the office. In her retirement announcement, Siemon, 66, said she "plans to move on to the next stage of my life." Her retirement is effective Dec. 31. She declined to comment further on the reasons for her retirement.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Classic Christmas movies hit the big screen

If Plymouth is any indication, southeast Michigan takes its Christmas movies very seriously. Around 1,000 people protested in front of the town’s Penn Theatre in October following Paramount’s refusal to license “It’s a Wonderful Life” to them, which had become a tradition for the small, nonprofit theater since 2007. Paramount changed its mind the following day, and Penn was able to add the classic movie to its six-film Christmas series.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Detroit News

Flint man finds military-grade explosives in car door

A Flint man discovered "military-grade explosives" concealed inside a vehicle door he purchased at a salvage yard in St. Clair County. The man discovered the explosives Friday while installing the door on another vehicle. He narrowly averted disaster, Flint Police Chief Terence Green said during a Monday press conference. The...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

4 deaths in Metro Detroit linked to carbon monoxide poisoning

Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a man in his 20s and his 1-year-old son Monday who were found near a car running inside a garage. Authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning though it is unclear whether the man was outside or inside the vehicle based on the initial report, police said Tuesday.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Memorial gathering planned Monday for Northville couple who died in crash

A Northville couple who died in a late-night rollover crash Nov. 12 will be honored in an online memorial service Monday night. Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier roads. The couple died at the scene.
NORTHVILLE, MI

